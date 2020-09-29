Lab Automation Clinical Diagnostics Market Growth, Trends and Forecast To 2022

The work in clinical diagnostics can be divided into three phases:
1. Pre-analytical phase which comprises of patient identification, test request registration and billing, sample collection, labeling and sample processing.
2. Analytical phasecomprises of properly calibrating the instruments and analysis of samples.
3. Post-analytical phase which includes all the processes that follow the testing of the samples like the validation of test results, transcription of results into the records, typing the results, printing, and dispatch of the results. Also, the data so generated needs to be stored. The samples also need to be stored for a specified period of time.
All these phases can have some activities automated. Lab automation in clinical diagnostics market can simplify operations and increase the reproducibility. Moreover, the hard work and time required for manual labor can be reduced or eliminated.
Market Dynamics
The rapidly growing demand for diagnostic testing along with shrinking labor force of laboratory professionals is one of the prime drivers for automation in clinical diagnostics market. Moreover, rising number of diagnosis, number of suppliers in the diagnostic market, need for consistency in quality and a high cost of error also act as growth drivers.
Lack of planning for technology development, low priority for lab automation among small and medium-sized laboratoriesand high initial setup cost put constraints on the market.
Market Segmentation
The global lab automation market is segmented on the basis of:
Equipment and software (automated liquid handling, microplate readers, standalone robots, software and informatics, ASRS)
Type of automation (modular automation and total lab automation), by end users (biotech and pharma, hospitals and private labs, academics and research institutes).
Geographic Analysis
North America and Europe lead the global lab automation clinical diagnostics marketalong withCanada and Japan. Asia – Pacific and Latin American countries represent emerging markets.
Key Players
Some of the major players in the market include Beckman Coulter Inc, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc, Eppendorf, Caliper Life Sciences, Abbott Diagnostics, Siemens Healthcare and Roche Diagnostics.
