Singer Ymblacksea Drops Fresh Track On Spotify

Reggae & Dancehall artist Ymblacksea has just debuted his newest track on Spotify called “Reggae Love”. The song has been in the works at their studio for some time now.

It is a highly anticipated release from the artist, the track released offering a peek inside the style we can expect from his upcoming and future works, to rack up thousands of streams within the first few days.

About Ymblacksea:

Ymblacksea is a reggae and Dancehall artist based in the United States. He is a brand new entrant to the music industry and identifies best with the genre of reggae and Dancehall.

He is currently making music independent of any record label or manager.

He began his journey when he was 13-14 years of age when he first started writing his own verses and raps. He has always shown an affinity towards music. But the ambition really solidified in his teenage years. He finally gathered the courage and wits to drop his music online like mentioned above. And thus, Ymblacksea happened. His style is authentic and very different to what we are used to seeing from other artists from his genre.

We asked him about what inspires him to be in the music industry and to do what it is that he does. He said that he is inspired to make music by the people who aren’t afraid of stepping outside the box to represent themselves as they are through music. He is inspired by the prospect of improving himself and his career and to become bigger and better in the upcoming stages. He is inspired by listening and watching unique artists write and sing groundbreaking music, which in turn inspires him to write more music. To be able to witness other artists play their songs, to see the love and the dreams they put behind that one track, inspires him to do the same.

Ymblacksea has caused a lot of stir in the new Reggae & Dancehall community with his entry, and Ymblacksea is a name we expect to see a lot more in the coming years.

Where Can I Find Ymblacksea?

You can stream all of Ymblacksea’s music on Spotify.

You can also find Ymblacksea on social media platforms such as Instagram at @ymblacksea.