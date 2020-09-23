Mining Locomotive Market Forecast Revised in a New FMI Report as COVID-19 Projected to Hold a Massive Impact on Sales in 2028

Future Market Insights (FMI)’s upcoming research study on the Global Mining Locomotive Market lays bare undercurrents and opportunities for key Market stakeholders. The report provides in-depth insights on the Mining Locomotive Market through a detailed analysis of key growth drivers, restraints, trends, challenges, and revenue growth based on historical data. Valuable information and forecast statistics covered in the Mining Locomotive Market report will help existing and potential new Market players to craft long-term strategies as well as maintain business continuity during a crisis.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

As with many industries, the recent outbreak of the COVID-19 has adversely affected the industry. The Mining Locomotive Market is no exception. Following government’s measures, particularly social distancing norms and shelter-in-place orders, companies active in the Mining Locomotive Market have put their production on a halt. Additionally, movement restrictions have created a logistical nightmare for Market players, while the lack of ‘essential’ status caused a decline in sales.

The FMI’s report covers an exclusive chapter on the initial COVID-19 impact on the Mining Locomotive Market. This allows both incumbent companies and new entrants to understand the Market scenario during a crisis and helps them make sound decision to gain a distinct competitive edge.

Mining Locomotive Market: Segmentation

To analyze the Mining Locomotive Market effectively and efficiently, the information has been segregated into key segments and sub-segments.

By Type

Narrow Gauge

Standard Gauge

By Application

Underground Mining

Open-Cast Mining

Mining Locomotive Market: Competition Analysis

The FMI’s study presents an extensive analysis of Global, regional, and country-level players operating in the Mining Locomotive Market based on their innovative launches, distribution channels, local networks, industrial penetration, production methods, and revenue generation. Furthermore, growth strategies and mergers & acquisitions (M&A) activities associated with the players are enclosed in the Mining Locomotive Market report.

Key players covered in the report include:

Xiangtan Electric Locomotive Factory

Baoji China Railway Construction Machinery

Brookville

Trident

Mining Equipment Ltd. (MEL)

AEG Power Solutions (Germany)

Hitachi Ltd. (Japan)

Bombardier Transportation (Canada)

Jining Enwei Intelligent Technology Co. Ltd.

Key Offerings of the Report