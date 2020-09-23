Video Streaming Services Market to Face a Significant Slowdown in 2030, as COVID-19 Sets a Negative Tone for Investors

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has forced national governments to implement nationwide lockdowns. Citizens have been asked to stay at home until the lockdown orders are lifted by the authorities. During the first quarter of 2020, an accelerated adoption of media and gaming platforms was recorded on a global scale, as the requirement of digital entertainment rises among end users.

Video streaming service providers such as Netflix and Amazon are recording an influx of customers, as the number of COVID-19 cases surge and stringent lockdowns are implemented across worst hit nations such as the U.S., Iran, Italy, and Spain. Such lockdowns along with highly populated countries such as India and China are boosting the adoption of Video Streaming Services on a global scale.

Increasing Mobile Subscriptions & Network-connected Devices Driving Market

Mobile devices such as smartphones and tablets are increasingly becoming the first go-to devices for communication and content consumption. In addition, with the rapid adoption of 4G services in developing countries, and the emergence of more advanced technologies enabling smartphone users to access the Internet more easily, mobile Internet diffusion is expected to accelerate in the coming years.

Although the prices of 4G smartphones remain moderate with increasing innovation and competition, these prices are expected to continue to fall. Therefore, increase in smartphone penetration is one of the major factors expected to drive the adoption of video content among consumers during forecast period.

Rising Demand for Original Media Content and Live Streaming

At present, the broadcasting industry is experiencing ever-increasing demand for original video content. Major competitors are spending billions on the production of original content to maintain existing audiences, as well as attract new audiences.

Hence, several broadcasters are trying to accelerate their Video Streaming Services sales and related services by developing original content to build brand awareness. The availability and quality of premium live content on different devices is still growing, as live Video Streaming Services for Mac, PC, and Linux is still in the nascent stage.

Users who used to watch live events and sports on traditional TV have started to shift to these platforms due to the availability of live video content as per their convenience. Moreover, the number of live sports deals are increasing due to the rising demand for video streaming platforms.

Thus, due to rising demand from the audience for original and live streaming content, the growth of the Video Streaming Services market is expected to continue significantly during the forecast period.

North America Dominates Video Streaming Services Market

The Video Streaming Services market in North America, especially the U.S., is dominating the global landscape. Although the growth in the total number of video streaming service-related subscriptions is slowing down in North America, the consumption time or video streaming time per user still keeps on increasing, as the availability and quality of streaming content is constantly improving. The concentration of video streaming hours in North America can be attributed to an increase in the number of traditional PayTV providers operating in the market.