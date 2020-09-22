Pharmaceutical Filtration Market Analysis 2020-2025 by Share, Emerging Trends, Future Opportunities, Effect of COVID-19 on Global Market, Top Companies

Pharmaceutical Filtration Market Overview

Pharmaceutical filtration is defined as a process to separate suspended particles from a medium by passing them through a membrane. Filtration is the most important process of the pharmaceutical industry. Pharmaceutical Filtration is widely used for various applications such as cell separation, water purification, air filtration, and others. Further, nanofiltration technology is heavily adopted by pharmaceutical industries for the filtration process.

“The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry (Global and Regional Market).”

Market Size and Forecast

The global pharmaceutical filtration market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.8% over the forecast period i.e. 2017-2024. Further, growing expansion of the biopharmaceutical industry and rise in healthcare expenditure are envisioned to foster the growth of pharmaceutical filtration market across the globe.

The global pharmaceutical filtration market is segmented into product type, application, technology, and region. On the basis of technology, the segment is further sub divided into ultrafiltration, nanofiltration, microfiltration, ion exchange, and others. Further, microfiltration segment is expected to be the largest segment by the end of 2024 owing to wide use application of microfiltration technology.

In terms of geography, North America and Europe are the most prominent regional markets of pharmaceutical filtration in 2016. North America is the largest market in terms of market revenue share in overall pharmaceutical filtration market. Further, this region is expected to continue its dominance by the end of 2024. The market of pharmaceutical filtration is majorly driven on the back of increasing strict cleanliness requirements in manufacturing facilities and rise in manufacturing of vaccines. Likely, U.S. holds the largest market share of pharmaceutical filtration owing to the increasing research activities in this region.

Europe region captured the second largest market of pharmaceutical filtration in terms of revenue in 2016. Further, Western Europe countries such as U.K., Germany and others are augmenting the demand for pharmaceutical filtration due to increasing government initiatives and funding. Asia-Pacific region is projected to be the fastest growing pharmaceutical filtration market by the end of 2024. Additionally, the growth in this region is attributed to various factors such as growing population and rising demand for vaccines due to growing prevalence of numerous diseases. Likely, the major countries witnessing the augmented demand for pharmaceutical filtration are China, Japan and India.

The major key players for pharmaceutical filtration market are as follows:

3M Company, Amazon Filters Ltd., Eaton Corporation PLC, GE Healthcare, Graver Technologies, Llc, Meissner Filtration Products, Inc., Merck KGAA, Pall Corporation, Parker Hannifin Corporation, Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A., Scope and Context and others

Market Segmentation

Our in-depth analysis segmented the global pharmaceutical filtration market in the following segments:

By Product Type

Membrane Filters

Depth Filters

Cartridge Filters

High efficiency particulate air (HEPA)

Bag Filters

Gas Filters

By Application

Cell Separation

Water Purification

Air Filtration

Raw Material Filtration

Finished Product Filtration

Others

By Technology

Ultrafiltration

Nanofiltration

Microfiltration

Ion Exchange

Others

Pharmaceutical Filtration Market

By Region

Business Questions answer by the report

How will the market drivers, restraints and opportunities affect the market dynamics?

What will be the market size in terms of value and volume and market statistics with detailed classification?

Which segment dominates the market or region and one will be the fastest growing and why?

A comprehensive survey of the competitive landscape and the market participant players

Analysis of strategy adopted by the key player and their impact on other players.

