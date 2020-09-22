Impact Analysis of COVID-19 on Middle East Online Education and E-learning Market Analysis 2020-2025 by Size, Share, Emerging Trends, Future Growth Opportunities, Top Companies

Middle East Online Education & E-learning Market

Online education refers to a type of education in which students can access lectures through computers, smartphones, or tablets. Similarly, e-learning refers to the learning instructed with the help of electronic media. Students prefer online education and e-learning over the traditional educational system. The market share of online education and e-learning is rising due to the increased adoption of online education among the students and corporate organizations as they offer various advantages over the traditional learning methods.

The first and foremost advantage is that online education courses can be tailored to fit individual needs. Online education and e-learning give the learners option to study as per their needs; thus resulting in time-saving and more affordable than traditional education learning methods. Further, companies are diversifying their product as per the specific need of the customers.

"The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry (Global and Regional Market)."

Various countries in the Middle East are investing extensively to modernize and digitize the schools and universities. The most common and notable example is the Mohammed Bin Rashed University which has introduced the smart learning program that encourage the development of the creativity, exploration, flexible thinking in addition to providing access to smart digital apps world and cloud computing.

Major Key Players of Global Market:

Aptara Corporation, Tata Interactive Systems, Docebo, Desire2learn, Educomp and others

Market Size and Forecast

The Middle East Online Education market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 9.8% during the forecast period 2017-2023. The market growth is likely to be driven by the huge government investment and rapid adoption of online education and e-learning by educational institutes and corporate organizations.

Growth Drivers and Challenges

Government’s strong commitment to digitize the education sector is one of the major reasons behind the positive growth of online education & e-learning market. In addition, introduction of new and effective mandates for the digitization of textbooks in academic sector and promotion of e-learning by providing tablets and laptops to the students of schools, colleges and universities is expected to drive the market of online education/e-learning across the countries of Middle-East.

Further, use of e-media or online content offers many advantages such as cost savings, increased efficiency, time saving, improved accessibility, and enhanced learning methods in a format that engages today’s tech-savvy students. This factor is likely to boost the growth of online education and e-learning market in the Middle East region. Apart from this, the online education market is rising on the back of availability of ample of resources such as internet, advanced electronic gadgets and huge availability of content developers in the region.

Further, the penetration of internet users in Middle East region accounted for 56.7% in March, 2017. The internet users are expected to increase in near future on the back of rapid pace of increasing connectivity and growing sales of smart gadgets. Moreover, increasing number of smartphones, tablets, and internet users has led to high penetration of internet connectivity and a high demand for online education. These factors further pushing more content developers to deliver quality content to penetrate the online education market.

Market Segmentation:

Our in-depth analysis of the Middle East online education & e-learning market includes the following segments:

By Technology Type

Learning Management System (Technology)

Mobile E-learning Technology

Virtual Classroom Technology

Podcast Technology

By Component Type

Online Education E-learning Content

Online Education E-learning Support Services

Online Education E-learning Faculty Staff

By End-User

Online Education & E-learning for Education Sector

Online Education & E-learning for Corporate Sector

Online Education & E-learning for Healthcare Sector

