Scissor Lift Market Analysis 2020-2027 by Top Companies, Influence of COVID-19, Emerging Trends, Growth Opportunity, Technological Innovations, Revenue Analysis

Scissor Lift Market Overview

Scissor lifts are vehicle-mounted machines used to lift a person or any object to reach very inaccessible places. Scissor lifts are (able to move only in the vertical direction) a type of elevated platform machine. These lifts use links folded in a pantograph (crisscross ‘X’ pattern) pattern to achieve its mechanism. Further, the upward vertical motion is achieved by the application of pressure on the outside of the lower supports. In addition to this, scissor lifts can be powered by pneumatic, hydraulic or mechanical systems and can perform accordingly. Scissor lifts have a very wide range of applications include freight lifts, loading docks, aerospace industries, and others.

Market Size & Forecast

The global scissor lift market is anticipated to flourish at a modest growth rate over the forecast period 2020-2027. The global scissor lifts market was valued at USD 670 Million at the end of the year 2015 and is expected to behold positive growth over the forecast period. Emerging economics witnessing industrialization and urbanization are anticipated to foster the growth of the scissor lift market.

Major Key Players of Global Market

JCB, JLG Industries, Genie Lift, Terex Corporation, Tadano Ltd., Galmon, Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co. Ltd., Sany Heavy Industry Co. Ltd., Altech Industries, Columbus Mckinnon Corporation, Furukava Unic Corporation, Kobelco Construction Machinery Co. Ltd., Kato Works Co. Ltd., XCMG Construction Machinery Co. Ltd and others

Regionally, global scissor lifts market is segmented into five major regions comprise of North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa region. Among these regions, Asia Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest growing market due to high construction activities in this region. China and India are the major contributors towards the growth of scissor lift market in Asia Pacific region. Rapid pace of growth in infrastructure and construction industry and maintenance of existing buildings is expected to increase the demand for scissor lifts in Asia Pacific region over the forecast period.

North America and Europe scissor lifts market is expected to witness sluggish growth over the forecast period. North America and Europe region have reached to saturation level and anticipated to grow positively but at very slow rate over the forecast period. Latin America and Middle East & Africa regions are expected to witness a satisfactory growth during forecast period.

Market Segmentation

Our-in depth analysis of the global scissor lifts market includes the following segments:

By Product

Hydraulic Scissor Lifts

Pneumatic Scissor Lifts

Mechanical Scissor Lifts

Electric Scissor Lifts

By Movement Mechanism

Unpowered

Self-propelled

Vehicle Mounted

By End User

Construction Industry

Oil & Gas Industry

Mining Industry

Aerospace

Shipping and Port Building

Automotive Industry

Others

By Region

