Steel Pipes Market Analysis 2020-2026 Future Growth Opportunities, Influence of COVID-19 on Global Market, Top Companies, Revenue Forecast, Demand Analysis

Steel Pipes Market Overview

Steel pipes are used for transportation of fluid such as water, oil and gas. The application of steel pipes varies with their capacity or internal diameter. Steel pipes are also used in construction of buildings in order to carry water and gas. Further, steel pipes offer a number of advantages over other materials including ability to carry flammable gas, high durability and show better results in fire sprinkler system. Moreover, steel pipes are highly resistant to water corrosion which makes it more acceptable in pipe fittings.

"The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry (Global and Regional Impact)."

Market Size & Forecast

Global steel pipes market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 3.6% during the forecast period 2020-2026. Further, the global market is anticipated to reach 79.9 Million metric tons by the end of forecast period. Growing construction activities across the world and development of oil & gas industries are some major factors which are projected to foster the growth of global market of steel pipes.

Moreover, high strength and durability of steel pipes are one of the key reasons which are likely to fuel the growth of market. On the basis of regional platform, global steel pipes market is segmented into five major regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa region.

Major Players of Global Market:

ArcelorMittal, Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation, Hebei Iron & Steel Group, Baosteel, Wuhan Iron & Steel Group, Posco, Jiangsu Shagang, Tata Steel Group, Hyundai Steel Company, JFE Steel Corporation, Others

Further, Asia Pacific region is the largest market of steel pipes. High construction activities and developing oil & gas industries are some of the major factors which are expected to allow Asia Pacific to continue its dominance during the forecast period. Moreover, China alone stood at around 30% share in revenue of global market in 2016 and is anticipated to dominate the Asia Pacific steel pipe market during the forecast period.

North America is the second leading market in steel pipes and is expected to witness satisfactory growth during the forecast period. Factors such as presence of large number of oil and gas industries and growing use of steel pipes in fire sprinkler system are envisioned to foster the growth of North America steel pipes market over the forecast period.

Additionally, Europe region is also projected to grow at an acceptable pace during the forecast period. This growth in Europe region can be attributed to growing demand for steel pipes in end use industries in this region.

Market Segmentation

Our-in depth analysis of the global steel pipes market includes the following segments:

By Technology

Welded Steel Pipes

ERW Steel Pipes

Galvanized Steel Pipes

By Material

Alloy Steel

Black Steel

Carbon Steel

Iron Steel

Mild Steel

Stainless Steel

By Application

Water Pipes

Steel Casing Pipes

Sewage Pipes

Structural Steel Pipes

Industrial Steel Pipes

Steel scaffolding Pipes

Oil & Gas Pipes

By Type

Line

Standard

Structural

Steel Pole

Steel Fencing

Steel Handrails

Steel Exhaust Pipes

Steel Columns

By Region

“The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry (Global and Regional Impact).”

