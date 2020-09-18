Market will Generate Massive Revenue to US$ 43,398.7 million by 2027 | Agilent Technologies, BD, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Danaher, Dolomite Microfluidics

The global microfluidics market is expected to reach US$ 43,398.7 million by 2027 from US$ 11,851.1 million in 2019; the market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 17.9% from 2020 to 2027.

Top Companies Covered in this Report: Agilent Technologies, Inc., BD, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.,, Danaher, Dolomite Microfluidics (Blacktrace Holdings Ltd.), Fludigm Corporation, Illumina, Inc., microfluidic ChipShop GmbH, Perkin Elmer, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Get sample copy of Report at: https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/TIP00000998

The rising demand for microfluidics technologies in point-of-care testing, and innovation in microfluidics product portfolio are among the major factors boosting the growth of the market. However, the lower adoption of these products in emerging economies restrains the market growth.

Microfluidic technologies are evolving and offering a great range of applications. It has emerged as a promising technology in the point of care (POC) testing for disease diagnosis. POC tests can be used for early disease detection, with easier monitoring and greater personalization. Microfluidics benefit POC diagnostics through faster turnaround times, smaller sample volume requirements, portability, and lesser test costs; moreover, they don’t require any specific equipment setup. Hence, the integration of microfluidics that has advanced the improvisation of POC diagnostics, thereby driving the growth of the microfluidics market in the forecast period.

The Laboratory of Integrated Bio-Medical/Nanotechnology & Applications (LIBNA) designed a microfluidic point-of-care sepsis chip; this chip can quantify white blood cell counts and CD64 expression levels on neutrophils in 30 minutes. Sepsis is a life-threatening complication, and the condition is cause of the highest burden of death and medical expenses worldwide. As per the Sepsis Alliance, it affects over 30 million people and causes 8 million deaths each year worldwide. Additionally, the researchers at Columbia University School of Engineering and Applied Science has developed mChip-Ld, for the early diagnosis of Lyme disease. With cases of Lyme disease on the rise, and a lack of highly specific clinical manifestations, rapid detection of the disease is crucial. As per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the US reports ~300,000 Lyme disease cases every year.

Get Discount for This Report https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/discount/TIP00000998

Table Of Content

Introduction 2. Microfluidics Market – Key Takeaways

3. Research Methodology 4. Microfluidics Market – Market Landscape 5. Global Microfluidics Market – Key Market Dynamics 6. Microfluidics Market – Global Analysis 7. Microfluidics Market- By Product 8. Microfluidics Market Analysis, by Material 9. Microfluidics Market Analysis, by Application 10. Microfluidics Market – Geographic Analysis

Enquire about report at: https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/buy/TIP00000998

About Premium Market Insights:

Premiummarketinsights.com is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries.

Contact Us:

Sameer Joshi

Call: +912067274191

Email: [email protected]

Pune