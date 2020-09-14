North America Microminiature Circular Connector Market is Expected to Reach USD 2,476.5 Million by the End of 2027

The North America Microminiature Circular Connector market is growing along with the Electronics and Semiconductor industry, but the market is likely to slow down its growth due to the shortage of skilled professionals, suggests the Business Market Insights report.

Micro-miniature circular connectors are designed for rugged durability while saving space and weight. The range of families allows you to find the best choice to meet not only application space constraints, but other high-speed and reliable application needs as well.

These factors are expected to offer broad growth opportunities in the Electronics and Semiconductor industry and this is expected to cause the demand for Microminiature Circular Connector assays in the market.

North America Microminiature Circular Connector Market Segmentation

By Type

Metal Shell

Plastic Shell

By Application

Military and Defense

Aerospace and UAV

Industrial Application

Medical

Others

By Country

United States

Canada

Mexico

Companies Mentioned

Amphenol Corporation

Franz Binder GmbH & Co.Electrical Components KG

Glenair, Inc.

Hirose Electric Co., Ltd.

HUBER+SUHNER

ITT Inc.

Omnetics Connector Corporation

SOURIAU SAS

TE Connectivity

Ulti-Mate Connector, Inc.

