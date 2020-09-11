Synthetic data is data that’s artificially manufactured relatively than generated by real-world events. Synthetic data generates algorithm, and it is utilized as a stand-in for test datasets of production or operational data, to validate mathematical models and, gradually, to train machine learning models.

Reduction in constraints when using regulated or sensitive data, adapting the data essential at certain conditions that cannot be obtained with authentic data, generating datasets for software testing and quality assurance purposes for DevOps teams are some of the major factors driving the growth of the synthetic data software market.

Key Players:

1. AI.REVERIE, INC

2. ANYVERSE

3. DataGen

4. GenRocket, Inc

5. Hazy Limited

6. Informatica

7. LexSet

8. MOSTLY AI

9. Statice

10. TonicAI, Inc

The “Global Synthetic Data Software Market Analysis to 2027”? is a specialized and in-depth study of the synthetic data software market with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of synthetic data software market with detailed market segmentation by deployment type, end user. The global synthetic data software market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading synthetic data software market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the synthetic data software market.

The global synthetic data software market is segmented on the basis of deployment type, end user. On the basis of deployment type, the market is segmented as on-premise, cloud. On the basis of end user, the market is segmented as government, retail and e-commerce, healthcare and life sciences, BFSI, transportation and logistics, telecom and IT, manufacturing, others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global synthetic data software market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The synthetic data software market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting synthetic data software market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the synthetic data software market in these regions.