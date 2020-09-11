Tutoring software is used to make education efficient and effective. This software is available in various languages, which gives students a great advantage. Such educational tools are expected to thrive with increasing digitalization and the ability to offer customized study materials.

Prominent factors driving the growth of the online tutoring software market are interactive software for pre-school children, increased use as needed, the inclination of students towards online courses in developed countries. Additionally, the adoption of tutoring software in developing countries is expected to provide opportunities for growth over the forecast period. Nevertheless, the lack of awareness in emerging economies and high tutoring software costs could hamper market growth over the forecast period.

Key Players:

1. Acuity Scheduling

2. AdaptiveU

3. BigBlueButton

4. CoachAccountable, LLC.

5. Group Technologies Inc

6. Picktime

7. Teachworks

8. TutorCruncher

9. Vagupu

10. WizIQ Inc.

The global online tutoring software market is segmented on the basis of type and application. Based on type, the online tutoring software market is segmented into: Professional and Enterprise. Based on application, the online tutoring software market is segmented into: Schools, Colleges and Universities, Counselling Institutions, Private Tutors, and Others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global online tutoring software market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The online tutoring software market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.