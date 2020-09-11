Patent management is software, which offers collaborative patent management services for several corporate needs. It offers users to store patent ideas and prepare & store search reports from diverse registries. The software also enables conversion of idea to case dockets, and hence one can monitor it. The patent management software is used by industries, government, enterprises, universities,

The growing emphasis on protecting and managing patents is driving the demand for patent management software. However, the high initial investment may restrain the growth of the patent management software market. Furthermore, the growing adoption of patent management software in various industries is anticipated to offer massive demand for patent management software during

Key Players:

1. Ambercite Pty Ltd

2. Anaqua, Inc.

3. Clarivate Analytics

4. CPA Global Limited

5. Gridlogics

6. Innovation Asset Group, Inc.

7. Inteum Company, LLC

8. Iolite Softwares Private Limited

9. IP Checkups

10. IPfolio

The global patent management software market is segmented on the basis of deployment, enterprise size, and industry. On the basis of deployment, the market is segmented as cloud and on-premise. On the basis of enterprise size, the market is segmented as small and medium enterprises and large enterprises. On the basis of industry, the market is segmented as BFSI, IT and telecom, healthcare, automotive, government, and others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global patent management software market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The patent management software market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting patent management software market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the patent management software market in these regions.