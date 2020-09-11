Screen sharing software allows users to share the screens of their computers with other user computers. This software allows users to share the screen in real-time and enabling other viewers to watch their movements. It facilitates collaboration between teams by turning a user’s device screen into a point of discussion, a demonstration, or a collaborative space. Thereby, increasing deployment of such a software which triggering the growth of the screen sharing software market over the forecast period.

Screen sharing tools are an essential part of the business such as sales and marketing teams are generally use screen sharing software during calls with clients or stakeholders to provide extra collateral or demos. Thus, driving the growth of the market. However, the availability of open-source software is the key hindering factor for the growth of the screen sharing software market. Moreover, the growing adoption of advanced communication technology, an increase in work from home culture, and cost-effective solution provided by the cloud-based deployment are expected to influence the growth of the screen sharing software market.

Key Players:

1. AnyDesk Software GmbH

2. Blue Jeans Network, Inc. (Verizon)

3. Cisco

4. LogMeIn, Inc.

5. Premiere Global Services, Inc.

6. Screenleap, Inc.

7. Snapview GmbH

8. TeamViewer Germany GmbH

9. Unify Inc.

10. Zoom Video Communications, Inc.

The “Global Screen Sharing Software Market Analysis to 2027”? is a specialized and in-depth study of the Screen sharing software industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview screen sharing software market with detailed market segmentation as deployment type, enterprise size, and geography. The global screen sharing software market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading screen sharing software market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the screen sharing software market.

The global screen sharing software market is segmented on the basis of deployment type, enterprise size. On the basis of deployment type the market is segmented as cloud, web-based. On the basis of enterprise size the market is segmented as small and medium-size enterprises, large enterprises.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Screen sharing software market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The screen sharing software market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting screen sharing software market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the screen sharing software market in these regions.