Research Nester released a report titled “Stent Delivery System Market: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2027” which delivers detailed overview of the global stent delivery system market in terms of market segmentation by product, by diameter length, by end user and by region.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter’s five force model.

The market for stent delivery system is anticipated to witness a significant CAGR during the forecast period, i.e., 2019-2027 which can be attributed to the growing prevalence of heart related disorders across the globe. The market is segmented by product into over-the-wire (OTW) delivery system, rapid exchange (RX) delivery system and others, out of which, the rapid exchange delivery system segment is estimated to hold the largest market share during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the property of this system to allow an easy and smooth insertion of stent into the blood vessel.

Stent delivery system market in North America is estimated to continue to hold the largest share in the market during the forecast period on account of increased expenditure on healthcare in the region. According to the statistics provided by the National Health Expenditure Accounts (NHEA), the total expenditure on healthcare as share of the U.S.’s GDP was observed to be 17.9% in 2017. The market in Asia-Pacific region, however, is anticipated to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period as a result of increasing development in medical technologies along with rising healthcare infrastructure in the region.

Development Of Novel Treatment Procedures For Heart Disorders To Drive The Market Growth

The treatment for blocked arteries requires angioplasty, a surgical procedurewhich is followed by insertion of stentsthat keep the arteries open and allow a continuous flow of blood through them. Additionally, the growing developments in medical technology leading to better and improved treatment methods is one of the major factor responsible for the growth of the stent delivery system market. Moreover, increasing demand for efficient delivery of stents into the blood vessels is estimated to boost the market growth in upcoming years.

However, the treatment requiring stents involve high costs which might not be affordable by a major section of the population, especially in the low and middle income regions,is estimated to decelerate the market growth.

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global stent delivery system marketwhich includes company profiling ofBoston Scientific Corporation, Abbott, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Medtronic, Stryker, Biotronik, ELLA-CS, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Svelte Medical andTerumo Europe NV. The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the global stent delivery systemmarket that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

