LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Variable Speed Drive market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Variable Speed Drive market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Variable Speed Drive report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Variable Speed Drive report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Variable Speed Drive market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Variable Speed Drive market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Variable Speed Drive market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Variable Speed Drive market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Variable Speed Drive market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Variable Speed Drive Market Research Report: ABB, Siemens, Rockwell Automation, Inc., Yaskawa Electric Corporation, General Electric, WEG Electric Corp., WEG, Schneider, Emerson, Danfoss, Shenzhen Veikong Electric

Global Variable Speed Drive Market Segmentation by Product: AC Drive

DC Drive

Servo Drive



Global Variable Speed Drive Market Segmentation by Application: Mining & Minerals

Waste & Wastewater

Food & Beverage

Others



The Variable Speed Drive Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Variable Speed Drive market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Variable Speed Drive market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Variable Speed Drive market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Variable Speed Drive industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Variable Speed Drive market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Variable Speed Drive market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Variable Speed Drive market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Variable Speed Drive Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Variable Speed Drive Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Variable Speed Drive Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 AC Drive

1.4.3 DC Drive

1.4.4 Servo Drive

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Variable Speed Drive Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Mining & Minerals

1.5.3 Waste & Wastewater

1.5.4 Food & Beverage

1.5.5 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Variable Speed Drive Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Variable Speed Drive Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Variable Speed Drive Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global Variable Speed Drive, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Variable Speed Drive Historical Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.1 Global Variable Speed Drive Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.3.2 Global Variable Speed Drive Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

2.4 Variable Speed Drive Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.1 Global Variable Speed Drive Sales Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.2 Global Variable Speed Drive Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

3 Global Variable Speed Drive Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Variable Speed Drive Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Variable Speed Drive Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Variable Speed Drive Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Variable Speed Drive Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Variable Speed Drive Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Variable Speed Drive Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Variable Speed Drive Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Variable Speed Drive Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Variable Speed Drive Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Variable Speed Drive Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Variable Speed Drive Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Variable Speed Drive Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Variable Speed Drive Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Variable Speed Drive Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Variable Speed Drive Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Variable Speed Drive Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Variable Speed Drive Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Variable Speed Drive Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Variable Speed Drive Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Variable Speed Drive Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Variable Speed Drive Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Variable Speed Drive Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Variable Speed Drive Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Variable Speed Drive Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Variable Speed Drive Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Variable Speed Drive Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Variable Speed Drive Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Variable Speed Drive Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Variable Speed Drive Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Variable Speed Drive Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Variable Speed Drive Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 China by Players, Type and Application

6.1 China Variable Speed Drive Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.1 China Variable Speed Drive Sales YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.2 China Variable Speed Drive Revenue YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.3 China Variable Speed Drive Market Share in Global Market 2015-2026

6.2 China Variable Speed Drive Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 China Top Variable Speed Drive Players by Sales (2015-2020)

6.2.2 China Top Variable Speed Drive Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

6.3 China Variable Speed Drive Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.1 China Variable Speed Drive Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.2 China Variable Speed Drive Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.3 China Variable Speed Drive Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 China Variable Speed Drive Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.1 China Variable Speed Drive Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.2 China Variable Speed Drive Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.3 China Variable Speed Drive Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.5 China Variable Speed Drive Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.1 China Variable Speed Drive Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.2 China Variable Speed Drive Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.3 China Variable Speed Drive Price by Application (2015-2020)

6.6 China Variable Speed Drive Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.1 China Variable Speed Drive Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.2 China Variable Speed Drive Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.3 China Variable Speed Drive Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

7 North America

7.1 North America Variable Speed Drive Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

7.2 North America Variable Speed Drive Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Variable Speed Drive Sales by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Variable Speed Drive Revenue by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Variable Speed Drive Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

8.2 Europe Variable Speed Drive Market Facts & Figures by Country

8.2.1 Europe Variable Speed Drive Sales by Country

8.2.2 Europe Variable Speed Drive Revenue by Country

8.2.3 Germany

8.2.4 France

8.2.5 U.K.

8.2.6 Italy

8.2.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Variable Speed Drive Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

9.2 Asia Pacific Variable Speed Drive Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Variable Speed Drive Sales by Region (2015-2020)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Variable Speed Drive Revenue by Region

9.2.3 China

9.2.4 Japan

9.2.5 South Korea

9.2.6 India

9.2.7 Australia

9.2.8 Taiwan

9.2.9 Indonesia

9.2.10 Thailand

9.2.11 Malaysia

9.2.12 Philippines

9.2.13 Vietnam

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Variable Speed Drive Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

10.2 Latin America Variable Speed Drive Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Variable Speed Drive Sales by Country

10.2.2 Latin America Variable Speed Drive Revenue by Country

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Variable Speed Drive Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

11.2 Middle East and Africa Variable Speed Drive Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Variable Speed Drive Sales by Country

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Variable Speed Drive Revenue by Country

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 U.A.E

12 Company Profiles

12.1 ABB

12.1.1 ABB Corporation Information

12.1.2 ABB Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 ABB Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.1.4 ABB Variable Speed Drive Products Offered

12.1.5 ABB Recent Development

12.2 Siemens

12.2.1 Siemens Corporation Information

12.2.2 Siemens Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Siemens Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.2.4 Siemens Variable Speed Drive Products Offered

12.2.5 Siemens Recent Development

12.3 Rockwell Automation, Inc.

12.3.1 Rockwell Automation, Inc. Corporation Information

12.3.2 Rockwell Automation, Inc. Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Rockwell Automation, Inc. Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.3.4 Rockwell Automation, Inc. Variable Speed Drive Products Offered

12.3.5 Rockwell Automation, Inc. Recent Development

12.4 Yaskawa Electric Corporation

12.4.1 Yaskawa Electric Corporation Corporation Information

12.4.2 Yaskawa Electric Corporation Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Yaskawa Electric Corporation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.4.4 Yaskawa Electric Corporation Variable Speed Drive Products Offered

12.4.5 Yaskawa Electric Corporation Recent Development

12.5 General Electric

12.5.1 General Electric Corporation Information

12.5.2 General Electric Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 General Electric Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.5.4 General Electric Variable Speed Drive Products Offered

12.5.5 General Electric Recent Development

12.6 WEG Electric Corp.

12.6.1 WEG Electric Corp. Corporation Information

12.6.2 WEG Electric Corp. Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 WEG Electric Corp. Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.6.4 WEG Electric Corp. Variable Speed Drive Products Offered

12.6.5 WEG Electric Corp. Recent Development

12.7 WEG

12.7.1 WEG Corporation Information

12.7.2 WEG Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 WEG Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.7.4 WEG Variable Speed Drive Products Offered

12.7.5 WEG Recent Development

12.8 Schneider

12.8.1 Schneider Corporation Information

12.8.2 Schneider Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Schneider Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.8.4 Schneider Variable Speed Drive Products Offered

12.8.5 Schneider Recent Development

12.9 Emerson

12.9.1 Emerson Corporation Information

12.9.2 Emerson Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Emerson Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.9.4 Emerson Variable Speed Drive Products Offered

12.9.5 Emerson Recent Development

12.10 Danfoss

12.10.1 Danfoss Corporation Information

12.10.2 Danfoss Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Danfoss Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.10.4 Danfoss Variable Speed Drive Products Offered

12.10.5 Danfoss Recent Development

12.11 ABB

12.11.1 ABB Corporation Information

12.11.2 ABB Description and Business Overview

12.11.3 ABB Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.11.4 ABB Variable Speed Drive Products Offered

12.11.5 ABB Recent Development

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Variable Speed Drive Players (Opinion Leaders)

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Variable Speed Drive Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

