LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Unmanned Ground Vehicle market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Unmanned Ground Vehicle market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Unmanned Ground Vehicle report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Unmanned Ground Vehicle report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Unmanned Ground Vehicle market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Unmanned Ground Vehicle market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Unmanned Ground Vehicle market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Unmanned Ground Vehicle market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Unmanned Ground Vehicle market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Unmanned Ground Vehicle Market Research Report: Roboteam, Milrem, Elbit Systems, PrecisionHawk, Zoox, Comma, SkySpecs, RE2, Autonomous Solutions

Global Unmanned Ground Vehicle Market Segmentation by Product: Tracked Type

Wheeled Type

Legged Type



Global Unmanned Ground Vehicle Market Segmentation by Application: Civilian and Commercial Applications

Military Applications



The Unmanned Ground Vehicle Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Unmanned Ground Vehicle market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Unmanned Ground Vehicle market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Unmanned Ground Vehicle market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Unmanned Ground Vehicle industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Unmanned Ground Vehicle market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Unmanned Ground Vehicle market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Unmanned Ground Vehicle market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Unmanned Ground Vehicle Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Unmanned Ground Vehicle Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Unmanned Ground Vehicle Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Tracked Type

1.4.3 Wheeled Type

1.4.4 Legged Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Unmanned Ground Vehicle Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Civilian and Commercial Applications

1.5.3 Military Applications

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Unmanned Ground Vehicle Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Unmanned Ground Vehicle Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Unmanned Ground Vehicle Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global Unmanned Ground Vehicle, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Unmanned Ground Vehicle Historical Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.1 Global Unmanned Ground Vehicle Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.3.2 Global Unmanned Ground Vehicle Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

2.4 Unmanned Ground Vehicle Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.1 Global Unmanned Ground Vehicle Sales Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.2 Global Unmanned Ground Vehicle Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

3 Global Unmanned Ground Vehicle Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Unmanned Ground Vehicle Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Unmanned Ground Vehicle Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Unmanned Ground Vehicle Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Unmanned Ground Vehicle Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Unmanned Ground Vehicle Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Unmanned Ground Vehicle Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Unmanned Ground Vehicle Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Unmanned Ground Vehicle Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Unmanned Ground Vehicle Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Unmanned Ground Vehicle Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Unmanned Ground Vehicle Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Unmanned Ground Vehicle Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Unmanned Ground Vehicle Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Unmanned Ground Vehicle Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Unmanned Ground Vehicle Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Unmanned Ground Vehicle Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Unmanned Ground Vehicle Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Unmanned Ground Vehicle Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Unmanned Ground Vehicle Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Unmanned Ground Vehicle Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Unmanned Ground Vehicle Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Unmanned Ground Vehicle Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Unmanned Ground Vehicle Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Unmanned Ground Vehicle Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Unmanned Ground Vehicle Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Unmanned Ground Vehicle Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Unmanned Ground Vehicle Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Unmanned Ground Vehicle Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Unmanned Ground Vehicle Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Unmanned Ground Vehicle Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Unmanned Ground Vehicle Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 Japan by Players, Type and Application

6.1 Japan Unmanned Ground Vehicle Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.1 Japan Unmanned Ground Vehicle Sales YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.2 Japan Unmanned Ground Vehicle Revenue YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.3 Japan Unmanned Ground Vehicle Market Share in Global Market 2015-2026

6.2 Japan Unmanned Ground Vehicle Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 Japan Top Unmanned Ground Vehicle Players by Sales (2015-2020)

6.2.2 Japan Top Unmanned Ground Vehicle Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

6.3 Japan Unmanned Ground Vehicle Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.1 Japan Unmanned Ground Vehicle Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.2 Japan Unmanned Ground Vehicle Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.3 Japan Unmanned Ground Vehicle Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 Japan Unmanned Ground Vehicle Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.1 Japan Unmanned Ground Vehicle Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.2 Japan Unmanned Ground Vehicle Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.3 Japan Unmanned Ground Vehicle Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.5 Japan Unmanned Ground Vehicle Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.1 Japan Unmanned Ground Vehicle Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.2 Japan Unmanned Ground Vehicle Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.3 Japan Unmanned Ground Vehicle Price by Application (2015-2020)

6.6 Japan Unmanned Ground Vehicle Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.1 Japan Unmanned Ground Vehicle Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.2 Japan Unmanned Ground Vehicle Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.3 Japan Unmanned Ground Vehicle Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

7 North America

7.1 North America Unmanned Ground Vehicle Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

7.2 North America Unmanned Ground Vehicle Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Unmanned Ground Vehicle Sales by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Unmanned Ground Vehicle Revenue by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Unmanned Ground Vehicle Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

8.2 Europe Unmanned Ground Vehicle Market Facts & Figures by Country

8.2.1 Europe Unmanned Ground Vehicle Sales by Country

8.2.2 Europe Unmanned Ground Vehicle Revenue by Country

8.2.3 Germany

8.2.4 France

8.2.5 U.K.

8.2.6 Italy

8.2.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Unmanned Ground Vehicle Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

9.2 Asia Pacific Unmanned Ground Vehicle Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Unmanned Ground Vehicle Sales by Region (2015-2020)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Unmanned Ground Vehicle Revenue by Region

9.2.3 China

9.2.4 Japan

9.2.5 South Korea

9.2.6 India

9.2.7 Australia

9.2.8 Taiwan

9.2.9 Indonesia

9.2.10 Thailand

9.2.11 Malaysia

9.2.12 Philippines

9.2.13 Vietnam

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Unmanned Ground Vehicle Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

10.2 Latin America Unmanned Ground Vehicle Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Unmanned Ground Vehicle Sales by Country

10.2.2 Latin America Unmanned Ground Vehicle Revenue by Country

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Unmanned Ground Vehicle Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

11.2 Middle East and Africa Unmanned Ground Vehicle Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Unmanned Ground Vehicle Sales by Country

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Unmanned Ground Vehicle Revenue by Country

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 U.A.E

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Roboteam

12.1.1 Roboteam Corporation Information

12.1.2 Roboteam Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Roboteam Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.1.4 Roboteam Unmanned Ground Vehicle Products Offered

12.1.5 Roboteam Recent Development

12.2 Milrem

12.2.1 Milrem Corporation Information

12.2.2 Milrem Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Milrem Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.2.4 Milrem Unmanned Ground Vehicle Products Offered

12.2.5 Milrem Recent Development

12.3 Elbit Systems

12.3.1 Elbit Systems Corporation Information

12.3.2 Elbit Systems Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Elbit Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.3.4 Elbit Systems Unmanned Ground Vehicle Products Offered

12.3.5 Elbit Systems Recent Development

12.4 PrecisionHawk

12.4.1 PrecisionHawk Corporation Information

12.4.2 PrecisionHawk Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 PrecisionHawk Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.4.4 PrecisionHawk Unmanned Ground Vehicle Products Offered

12.4.5 PrecisionHawk Recent Development

12.5 Zoox

12.5.1 Zoox Corporation Information

12.5.2 Zoox Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Zoox Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.5.4 Zoox Unmanned Ground Vehicle Products Offered

12.5.5 Zoox Recent Development

12.6 Comma

12.6.1 Comma Corporation Information

12.6.2 Comma Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Comma Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.6.4 Comma Unmanned Ground Vehicle Products Offered

12.6.5 Comma Recent Development

12.7 SkySpecs

12.7.1 SkySpecs Corporation Information

12.7.2 SkySpecs Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 SkySpecs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.7.4 SkySpecs Unmanned Ground Vehicle Products Offered

12.7.5 SkySpecs Recent Development

12.8 RE2

12.8.1 RE2 Corporation Information

12.8.2 RE2 Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 RE2 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.8.4 RE2 Unmanned Ground Vehicle Products Offered

12.8.5 RE2 Recent Development

12.9 Autonomous Solutions

12.9.1 Autonomous Solutions Corporation Information

12.9.2 Autonomous Solutions Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Autonomous Solutions Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.9.4 Autonomous Solutions Unmanned Ground Vehicle Products Offered

12.9.5 Autonomous Solutions Recent Development

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Unmanned Ground Vehicle Players (Opinion Leaders)

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Unmanned Ground Vehicle Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

