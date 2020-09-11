“

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Ultrasound Devices market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Ultrasound Devices market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Ultrasound Devices report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Ultrasound Devices report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Ultrasound Devices market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Ultrasound Devices market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Ultrasound Devices market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Ultrasound Devices market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Ultrasound Devices market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Ultrasound Devices Market Research Report: General Electric (GE), Philips, Siemens, TOSHIBA, Hitachi Medical, Mindray, Sonosite (FUJIFILM ), Esaote, Samsung Medison, Konica Minolta, SonoScape, LANDWIND MEDICAL, SIUI, CHISON, EDAN Instruments

Global Ultrasound Devices Market Segmentation by Product: 2D

3D&4D

Doppler



Global Ultrasound Devices Market Segmentation by Application: Radiology/Oncology

Cardiology

Obstetrics & Gynecology

Mammography/Breast

Emergency Medicine

Vascular

Others



The Ultrasound Devices Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Ultrasound Devices market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Ultrasound Devices market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Ultrasound Devices market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Ultrasound Devices industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Ultrasound Devices market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Ultrasound Devices market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Ultrasound Devices market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Ultrasound Devices Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Ultrasound Devices Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Ultrasound Devices Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 2D

1.4.3 3D&4D

1.4.4 Doppler

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Ultrasound Devices Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Radiology/Oncology

1.5.3 Cardiology

1.5.4 Obstetrics & Gynecology

1.5.5 Mammography/Breast

1.5.6 Emergency Medicine

1.5.7 Vascular

1.5.8 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Ultrasound Devices Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Ultrasound Devices Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Ultrasound Devices Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global Ultrasound Devices, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Ultrasound Devices Historical Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.1 Global Ultrasound Devices Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.3.2 Global Ultrasound Devices Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

2.4 Ultrasound Devices Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.1 Global Ultrasound Devices Sales Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.2 Global Ultrasound Devices Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

3 Global Ultrasound Devices Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Ultrasound Devices Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Ultrasound Devices Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Ultrasound Devices Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Ultrasound Devices Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Ultrasound Devices Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Ultrasound Devices Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Ultrasound Devices Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Ultrasound Devices Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Ultrasound Devices Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Ultrasound Devices Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Ultrasound Devices Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Ultrasound Devices Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Ultrasound Devices Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Ultrasound Devices Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Ultrasound Devices Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Ultrasound Devices Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Ultrasound Devices Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Ultrasound Devices Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Ultrasound Devices Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Ultrasound Devices Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Ultrasound Devices Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Ultrasound Devices Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Ultrasound Devices Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Ultrasound Devices Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Ultrasound Devices Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Ultrasound Devices Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Ultrasound Devices Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Ultrasound Devices Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Ultrasound Devices Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Ultrasound Devices Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Ultrasound Devices Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 United States by Players, Type and Application

6.1 United States Ultrasound Devices Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.1 United States Ultrasound Devices Sales YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.2 United States Ultrasound Devices Revenue YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.3 United States Ultrasound Devices Market Share in Global Market 2015-2026

6.2 United States Ultrasound Devices Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 United States Top Ultrasound Devices Players by Sales (2015-2020)

6.2.2 United States Top Ultrasound Devices Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

6.3 United States Ultrasound Devices Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.1 United States Ultrasound Devices Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.2 United States Ultrasound Devices Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.3 United States Ultrasound Devices Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 United States Ultrasound Devices Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.1 United States Ultrasound Devices Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.2 United States Ultrasound Devices Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.3 United States Ultrasound Devices Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.5 United States Ultrasound Devices Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.1 United States Ultrasound Devices Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.2 United States Ultrasound Devices Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.3 United States Ultrasound Devices Price by Application (2015-2020)

6.6 United States Ultrasound Devices Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.1 United States Ultrasound Devices Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.2 United States Ultrasound Devices Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.3 United States Ultrasound Devices Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

7 North America

7.1 North America Ultrasound Devices Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

7.2 North America Ultrasound Devices Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Ultrasound Devices Sales by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Ultrasound Devices Revenue by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Ultrasound Devices Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

8.2 Europe Ultrasound Devices Market Facts & Figures by Country

8.2.1 Europe Ultrasound Devices Sales by Country

8.2.2 Europe Ultrasound Devices Revenue by Country

8.2.3 Germany

8.2.4 France

8.2.5 U.K.

8.2.6 Italy

8.2.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Ultrasound Devices Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

9.2 Asia Pacific Ultrasound Devices Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Ultrasound Devices Sales by Region (2015-2020)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Ultrasound Devices Revenue by Region

9.2.3 China

9.2.4 Japan

9.2.5 South Korea

9.2.6 India

9.2.7 Australia

9.2.8 Taiwan

9.2.9 Indonesia

9.2.10 Thailand

9.2.11 Malaysia

9.2.12 Philippines

9.2.13 Vietnam

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Ultrasound Devices Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

10.2 Latin America Ultrasound Devices Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Ultrasound Devices Sales by Country

10.2.2 Latin America Ultrasound Devices Revenue by Country

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Ultrasound Devices Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

11.2 Middle East and Africa Ultrasound Devices Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Ultrasound Devices Sales by Country

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Ultrasound Devices Revenue by Country

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 U.A.E

12 Company Profiles

12.1 General Electric (GE)

12.1.1 General Electric (GE) Corporation Information

12.1.2 General Electric (GE) Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 General Electric (GE) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.1.4 General Electric (GE) Ultrasound Devices Products Offered

12.1.5 General Electric (GE) Recent Development

12.2 Philips

12.2.1 Philips Corporation Information

12.2.2 Philips Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Philips Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.2.4 Philips Ultrasound Devices Products Offered

12.2.5 Philips Recent Development

12.3 Siemens

12.3.1 Siemens Corporation Information

12.3.2 Siemens Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Siemens Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.3.4 Siemens Ultrasound Devices Products Offered

12.3.5 Siemens Recent Development

12.4 TOSHIBA

12.4.1 TOSHIBA Corporation Information

12.4.2 TOSHIBA Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 TOSHIBA Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.4.4 TOSHIBA Ultrasound Devices Products Offered

12.4.5 TOSHIBA Recent Development

12.5 Hitachi Medical

12.5.1 Hitachi Medical Corporation Information

12.5.2 Hitachi Medical Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Hitachi Medical Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.5.4 Hitachi Medical Ultrasound Devices Products Offered

12.5.5 Hitachi Medical Recent Development

12.6 Mindray

12.6.1 Mindray Corporation Information

12.6.2 Mindray Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Mindray Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.6.4 Mindray Ultrasound Devices Products Offered

12.6.5 Mindray Recent Development

12.7 Sonosite (FUJIFILM )

12.7.1 Sonosite (FUJIFILM ) Corporation Information

12.7.2 Sonosite (FUJIFILM ) Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Sonosite (FUJIFILM ) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.7.4 Sonosite (FUJIFILM ) Ultrasound Devices Products Offered

12.7.5 Sonosite (FUJIFILM ) Recent Development

12.8 Esaote

12.8.1 Esaote Corporation Information

12.8.2 Esaote Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Esaote Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.8.4 Esaote Ultrasound Devices Products Offered

12.8.5 Esaote Recent Development

12.9 Samsung Medison

12.9.1 Samsung Medison Corporation Information

12.9.2 Samsung Medison Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Samsung Medison Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.9.4 Samsung Medison Ultrasound Devices Products Offered

12.9.5 Samsung Medison Recent Development

12.10 Konica Minolta

12.10.1 Konica Minolta Corporation Information

12.10.2 Konica Minolta Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Konica Minolta Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.10.4 Konica Minolta Ultrasound Devices Products Offered

12.10.5 Konica Minolta Recent Development

12.11 General Electric (GE)

12.11.1 General Electric (GE) Corporation Information

12.11.2 General Electric (GE) Description and Business Overview

12.11.3 General Electric (GE) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.11.4 General Electric (GE) Ultrasound Devices Products Offered

12.11.5 General Electric (GE) Recent Development

12.12 LANDWIND MEDICAL

12.12.1 LANDWIND MEDICAL Corporation Information

12.12.2 LANDWIND MEDICAL Description and Business Overview

12.12.3 LANDWIND MEDICAL Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.12.4 LANDWIND MEDICAL Products Offered

12.12.5 LANDWIND MEDICAL Recent Development

12.13 SIUI

12.13.1 SIUI Corporation Information

12.13.2 SIUI Description and Business Overview

12.13.3 SIUI Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.13.4 SIUI Products Offered

12.13.5 SIUI Recent Development

12.14 CHISON

12.14.1 CHISON Corporation Information

12.14.2 CHISON Description and Business Overview

12.14.3 CHISON Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.14.4 CHISON Products Offered

12.14.5 CHISON Recent Development

12.15 EDAN Instruments

12.15.1 EDAN Instruments Corporation Information

12.15.2 EDAN Instruments Description and Business Overview

12.15.3 EDAN Instruments Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.15.4 EDAN Instruments Products Offered

12.15.5 EDAN Instruments Recent Development

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Ultrasound Devices Players (Opinion Leaders)

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Ultrasound Devices Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

”