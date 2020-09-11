Prestressed Concrete Cylinder Pipe Market: Reporting and Evaluation of Recent Industry Developments | Pure Technologies Ltd., Ameron International Corporation, Csawwa
LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Prestressed Concrete Cylinder Pipe market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Prestressed Concrete Cylinder Pipe market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Prestressed Concrete Cylinder Pipe report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.
In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Prestressed Concrete Cylinder Pipe report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Prestressed Concrete Cylinder Pipe market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Prestressed Concrete Cylinder Pipe market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Prestressed Concrete Cylinder Pipe market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.
Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Prestressed Concrete Cylinder Pipe market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Prestressed Concrete Cylinder Pipe market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.
Key Players Mentioned in the Global Prestressed Concrete Cylinder Pipe Market Research Report: Pure Technologies Ltd., Ameron International Corporation, Csawwa, WaterRF, Hume Pipe, Phoenix, Zhejiang Dragon Pipe, Xinjiang Guotong Pipeline, Shandong Longquan Pipeline Engineering, Ningxia Qinglong Pipes Industry
Global Prestressed Concrete Cylinder Pipe Market Segmentation by Product: Embedded Steel Cylinder/Embedded Cylinder Pipe (ECP)
Outer Steel Cylinder/Lined Cylinder Pipe (LCP)
Global Prestressed Concrete Cylinder Pipe Market Segmentation by Application: Water Transmission & Distribution
Cooling Water System
Sewer Force Mains
Subaqueous Pipelines
Others
The Prestressed Concrete Cylinder Pipe Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Prestressed Concrete Cylinder Pipe market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Prestressed Concrete Cylinder Pipe market and its potential to grow in the years to come.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Prestressed Concrete Cylinder Pipe market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Prestressed Concrete Cylinder Pipe industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Prestressed Concrete Cylinder Pipe market may face in future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Prestressed Concrete Cylinder Pipe market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Prestressed Concrete Cylinder Pipe market?
Table of Contents:
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Prestressed Concrete Cylinder Pipe Product Introduction
1.2 Market Segments
1.3 Key Prestressed Concrete Cylinder Pipe Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Prestressed Concrete Cylinder Pipe Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.4.2 Embedded Steel Cylinder/Embedded Cylinder Pipe (ECP)
1.4.3 Outer Steel Cylinder/Lined Cylinder Pipe (LCP)
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Prestressed Concrete Cylinder Pipe Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.5.2 Water Transmission & Distribution
1.5.3 Cooling Water System
1.5.4 Sewer Force Mains
1.5.5 Subaqueous Pipelines
1.5.6 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Prestressed Concrete Cylinder Pipe Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts
2.1.1 Global Prestressed Concrete Cylinder Pipe Revenue 2015-2026
2.1.2 Global Prestressed Concrete Cylinder Pipe Sales 2015-2026
2.2 Global Prestressed Concrete Cylinder Pipe, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
2.3 Prestressed Concrete Cylinder Pipe Historical Market Size by Region (2015-2020)
2.3.1 Global Prestressed Concrete Cylinder Pipe Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020
2.3.2 Global Prestressed Concrete Cylinder Pipe Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020
2.4 Prestressed Concrete Cylinder Pipe Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2021-2026)
2.4.1 Global Prestressed Concrete Cylinder Pipe Sales Forecast by Region (2021-2026)
2.4.2 Global Prestressed Concrete Cylinder Pipe Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)
3 Global Prestressed Concrete Cylinder Pipe Competitor Landscape by Players
3.1 Global Top Prestressed Concrete Cylinder Pipe Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Prestressed Concrete Cylinder Pipe Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.1.2 Global Prestressed Concrete Cylinder Pipe Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2 Global Prestressed Concrete Cylinder Pipe Manufacturers by Revenue
3.2.1 Global Prestressed Concrete Cylinder Pipe Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2.2 Global Prestressed Concrete Cylinder Pipe Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2.3 Global Prestressed Concrete Cylinder Pipe Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)
3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Prestressed Concrete Cylinder Pipe Revenue in 2019
3.2.5 Global Prestressed Concrete Cylinder Pipe Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)
3.3 Global Prestressed Concrete Cylinder Pipe Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Global Prestressed Concrete Cylinder Pipe Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types
3.4.1 Prestressed Concrete Cylinder Pipe Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
3.4.2 Manufacturers Prestressed Concrete Cylinder Pipe Product Type
3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Prestressed Concrete Cylinder Pipe Market
3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)
4.1 Global Prestressed Concrete Cylinder Pipe Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.1 Global Prestressed Concrete Cylinder Pipe Sales by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.2 Global Prestressed Concrete Cylinder Pipe Revenue by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.3 Prestressed Concrete Cylinder Pipe Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)
4.2 Global Prestressed Concrete Cylinder Pipe Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.1 Global Prestressed Concrete Cylinder Pipe Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.2 Global Prestressed Concrete Cylinder Pipe Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.3 Prestressed Concrete Cylinder Pipe Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.3 Global Prestressed Concrete Cylinder Pipe Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End
5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)
5.1 Global Prestressed Concrete Cylinder Pipe Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.1 Global Prestressed Concrete Cylinder Pipe Sales by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.2 Global Prestressed Concrete Cylinder Pipe Revenue by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.3 Prestressed Concrete Cylinder Pipe Price by Application (2015-2020)
5.2 Prestressed Concrete Cylinder Pipe Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.1 Global Prestressed Concrete Cylinder Pipe Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.2 Global Prestressed Concrete Cylinder Pipe Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.3 Global Prestressed Concrete Cylinder Pipe Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
6 United States by Players, Type and Application
6.1 United States Prestressed Concrete Cylinder Pipe Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
6.1.1 United States Prestressed Concrete Cylinder Pipe Sales YoY Growth 2015-2026
6.1.2 United States Prestressed Concrete Cylinder Pipe Revenue YoY Growth 2015-2026
6.1.3 United States Prestressed Concrete Cylinder Pipe Market Share in Global Market 2015-2026
6.2 United States Prestressed Concrete Cylinder Pipe Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)
6.2.1 United States Top Prestressed Concrete Cylinder Pipe Players by Sales (2015-2020)
6.2.2 United States Top Prestressed Concrete Cylinder Pipe Players by Revenue (2015-2020)
6.3 United States Prestressed Concrete Cylinder Pipe Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)
6.3.1 United States Prestressed Concrete Cylinder Pipe Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
6.3.2 United States Prestressed Concrete Cylinder Pipe Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
6.3.3 United States Prestressed Concrete Cylinder Pipe Price by Type (2015-2020)
6.4 United States Prestressed Concrete Cylinder Pipe Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)
6.4.1 United States Prestressed Concrete Cylinder Pipe Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
6.4.2 United States Prestressed Concrete Cylinder Pipe Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
6.4.3 United States Prestressed Concrete Cylinder Pipe Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
6.5 United States Prestressed Concrete Cylinder Pipe Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)
6.5.1 United States Prestressed Concrete Cylinder Pipe Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
6.5.2 United States Prestressed Concrete Cylinder Pipe Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
6.5.3 United States Prestressed Concrete Cylinder Pipe Price by Application (2015-2020)
6.6 United States Prestressed Concrete Cylinder Pipe Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)
6.6.1 United States Prestressed Concrete Cylinder Pipe Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
6.6.2 United States Prestressed Concrete Cylinder Pipe Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
6.6.3 United States Prestressed Concrete Cylinder Pipe Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
7 North America
7.1 North America Prestressed Concrete Cylinder Pipe Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
7.2 North America Prestressed Concrete Cylinder Pipe Market Facts & Figures by Country
7.2.1 North America Prestressed Concrete Cylinder Pipe Sales by Country (2015-2020)
7.2.2 North America Prestressed Concrete Cylinder Pipe Revenue by Country (2015-2020)
7.2.3 U.S.
7.2.4 Canada
8 Europe
8.1 Europe Prestressed Concrete Cylinder Pipe Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
8.2 Europe Prestressed Concrete Cylinder Pipe Market Facts & Figures by Country
8.2.1 Europe Prestressed Concrete Cylinder Pipe Sales by Country
8.2.2 Europe Prestressed Concrete Cylinder Pipe Revenue by Country
8.2.3 Germany
8.2.4 France
8.2.5 U.K.
8.2.6 Italy
8.2.7 Russia
9 Asia Pacific
9.1 Asia Pacific Prestressed Concrete Cylinder Pipe Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
9.2 Asia Pacific Prestressed Concrete Cylinder Pipe Market Facts & Figures by Country
9.2.1 Asia Pacific Prestressed Concrete Cylinder Pipe Sales by Region (2015-2020)
9.2.2 Asia Pacific Prestressed Concrete Cylinder Pipe Revenue by Region
9.2.3 China
9.2.4 Japan
9.2.5 South Korea
9.2.6 India
9.2.7 Australia
9.2.8 Taiwan
9.2.9 Indonesia
9.2.10 Thailand
9.2.11 Malaysia
9.2.12 Philippines
9.2.13 Vietnam
10 Latin America
10.1 Latin America Prestressed Concrete Cylinder Pipe Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
10.2 Latin America Prestressed Concrete Cylinder Pipe Market Facts & Figures by Country
10.2.1 Latin America Prestressed Concrete Cylinder Pipe Sales by Country
10.2.2 Latin America Prestressed Concrete Cylinder Pipe Revenue by Country
10.2.3 Mexico
10.2.4 Brazil
10.2.5 Argentina
11 Middle East and Africa
11.1 Middle East and Africa Prestressed Concrete Cylinder Pipe Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
11.2 Middle East and Africa Prestressed Concrete Cylinder Pipe Market Facts & Figures by Country
11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Prestressed Concrete Cylinder Pipe Sales by Country
11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Prestressed Concrete Cylinder Pipe Revenue by Country
11.2.3 Turkey
11.2.4 Saudi Arabia
11.2.5 U.A.E
12 Company Profiles
12.1 Pure Technologies Ltd.
12.1.1 Pure Technologies Ltd. Corporation Information
12.1.2 Pure Technologies Ltd. Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Pure Technologies Ltd. Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.1.4 Pure Technologies Ltd. Prestressed Concrete Cylinder Pipe Products Offered
12.1.5 Pure Technologies Ltd. Recent Development
12.2 Ameron International Corporation
12.2.1 Ameron International Corporation Corporation Information
12.2.2 Ameron International Corporation Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Ameron International Corporation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.2.4 Ameron International Corporation Prestressed Concrete Cylinder Pipe Products Offered
12.2.5 Ameron International Corporation Recent Development
12.3 Csawwa
12.3.1 Csawwa Corporation Information
12.3.2 Csawwa Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Csawwa Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.3.4 Csawwa Prestressed Concrete Cylinder Pipe Products Offered
12.3.5 Csawwa Recent Development
12.4 WaterRF
12.4.1 WaterRF Corporation Information
12.4.2 WaterRF Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 WaterRF Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.4.4 WaterRF Prestressed Concrete Cylinder Pipe Products Offered
12.4.5 WaterRF Recent Development
12.5 Hume Pipe
12.5.1 Hume Pipe Corporation Information
12.5.2 Hume Pipe Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Hume Pipe Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.5.4 Hume Pipe Prestressed Concrete Cylinder Pipe Products Offered
12.5.5 Hume Pipe Recent Development
12.6 Phoenix
12.6.1 Phoenix Corporation Information
12.6.2 Phoenix Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Phoenix Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.6.4 Phoenix Prestressed Concrete Cylinder Pipe Products Offered
12.6.5 Phoenix Recent Development
12.7 Zhejiang Dragon Pipe
12.7.1 Zhejiang Dragon Pipe Corporation Information
12.7.2 Zhejiang Dragon Pipe Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Zhejiang Dragon Pipe Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.7.4 Zhejiang Dragon Pipe Prestressed Concrete Cylinder Pipe Products Offered
12.7.5 Zhejiang Dragon Pipe Recent Development
12.8 Xinjiang Guotong Pipeline
12.8.1 Xinjiang Guotong Pipeline Corporation Information
12.8.2 Xinjiang Guotong Pipeline Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Xinjiang Guotong Pipeline Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.8.4 Xinjiang Guotong Pipeline Prestressed Concrete Cylinder Pipe Products Offered
12.8.5 Xinjiang Guotong Pipeline Recent Development
12.9 Shandong Longquan Pipeline Engineering
12.9.1 Shandong Longquan Pipeline Engineering Corporation Information
12.9.2 Shandong Longquan Pipeline Engineering Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Shandong Longquan Pipeline Engineering Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.9.4 Shandong Longquan Pipeline Engineering Prestressed Concrete Cylinder Pipe Products Offered
12.9.5 Shandong Longquan Pipeline Engineering Recent Development
12.10 Ningxia Qinglong Pipes Industry
12.10.1 Ningxia Qinglong Pipes Industry Corporation Information
12.10.2 Ningxia Qinglong Pipes Industry Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Ningxia Qinglong Pipes Industry Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.10.4 Ningxia Qinglong Pipes Industry Prestressed Concrete Cylinder Pipe Products Offered
12.10.5 Ningxia Qinglong Pipes Industry Recent Development
13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers
13.2 Market Challenges
13.3 Market Risks/Restraints
13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Prestressed Concrete Cylinder Pipe Players (Opinion Leaders)
14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
14.1 Value Chain Analysis
14.2 Prestressed Concrete Cylinder Pipe Customers
14.3 Sales Channels Analysis
14.3.1 Sales Channels
14.3.2 Distributors
15 Research Findings and Conclusion
16 Appendix
16.1 Research Methodology
16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
16.1.2 Data Source
16.2 Author Details
16.3 Disclaimer
