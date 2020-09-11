“

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Pre-engineered Building market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Pre-engineered Building market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Pre-engineered Building report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Pre-engineered Building report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Pre-engineered Building market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Pre-engineered Building market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Pre-engineered Building market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Pre-engineered Building market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Pre-engineered Building market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Pre-engineered Building Market Research Report: BlueScope Steel, Era Infra, Everest Industries, Interarch Building Products, Jindal Buildsys, Kirby Building Systems, Lloyd Insulations, PEB Steel Buildings, Tiger Steel Engineering, Zamil Steel

Global Pre-engineered Building Market Segmentation by Product: Concrete Structure

Steel Structure

Civil Structure

Others



Global Pre-engineered Building Market Segmentation by Application: Commercial Building

Industrial Building



The Pre-engineered Building Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Pre-engineered Building market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Pre-engineered Building market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Pre-engineered Building market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Pre-engineered Building industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Pre-engineered Building market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Pre-engineered Building market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Pre-engineered Building market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Pre-engineered Building Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Pre-engineered Building Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Pre-engineered Building Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Concrete Structure

1.4.3 Steel Structure

1.4.4 Civil Structure

1.4.5 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Pre-engineered Building Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Commercial Building

1.5.3 Industrial Building

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Pre-engineered Building Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Pre-engineered Building Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Pre-engineered Building Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global Pre-engineered Building, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Pre-engineered Building Historical Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.1 Global Pre-engineered Building Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.3.2 Global Pre-engineered Building Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

2.4 Pre-engineered Building Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.1 Global Pre-engineered Building Sales Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.2 Global Pre-engineered Building Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

3 Global Pre-engineered Building Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Pre-engineered Building Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Pre-engineered Building Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Pre-engineered Building Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Pre-engineered Building Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Pre-engineered Building Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Pre-engineered Building Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Pre-engineered Building Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Pre-engineered Building Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Pre-engineered Building Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Pre-engineered Building Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Pre-engineered Building Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Pre-engineered Building Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Pre-engineered Building Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Pre-engineered Building Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Pre-engineered Building Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Pre-engineered Building Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Pre-engineered Building Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Pre-engineered Building Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Pre-engineered Building Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Pre-engineered Building Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Pre-engineered Building Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Pre-engineered Building Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Pre-engineered Building Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Pre-engineered Building Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Pre-engineered Building Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Pre-engineered Building Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Pre-engineered Building Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Pre-engineered Building Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Pre-engineered Building Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Pre-engineered Building Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Pre-engineered Building Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 China by Players, Type and Application

6.1 China Pre-engineered Building Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.1 China Pre-engineered Building Sales YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.2 China Pre-engineered Building Revenue YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.3 China Pre-engineered Building Market Share in Global Market 2015-2026

6.2 China Pre-engineered Building Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 China Top Pre-engineered Building Players by Sales (2015-2020)

6.2.2 China Top Pre-engineered Building Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

6.3 China Pre-engineered Building Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.1 China Pre-engineered Building Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.2 China Pre-engineered Building Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.3 China Pre-engineered Building Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 China Pre-engineered Building Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.1 China Pre-engineered Building Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.2 China Pre-engineered Building Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.3 China Pre-engineered Building Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.5 China Pre-engineered Building Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.1 China Pre-engineered Building Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.2 China Pre-engineered Building Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.3 China Pre-engineered Building Price by Application (2015-2020)

6.6 China Pre-engineered Building Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.1 China Pre-engineered Building Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.2 China Pre-engineered Building Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.3 China Pre-engineered Building Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

7 North America

7.1 North America Pre-engineered Building Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

7.2 North America Pre-engineered Building Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Pre-engineered Building Sales by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Pre-engineered Building Revenue by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Pre-engineered Building Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

8.2 Europe Pre-engineered Building Market Facts & Figures by Country

8.2.1 Europe Pre-engineered Building Sales by Country

8.2.2 Europe Pre-engineered Building Revenue by Country

8.2.3 Germany

8.2.4 France

8.2.5 U.K.

8.2.6 Italy

8.2.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Pre-engineered Building Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

9.2 Asia Pacific Pre-engineered Building Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Pre-engineered Building Sales by Region (2015-2020)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Pre-engineered Building Revenue by Region

9.2.3 China

9.2.4 Japan

9.2.5 South Korea

9.2.6 India

9.2.7 Australia

9.2.8 Taiwan

9.2.9 Indonesia

9.2.10 Thailand

9.2.11 Malaysia

9.2.12 Philippines

9.2.13 Vietnam

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Pre-engineered Building Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

10.2 Latin America Pre-engineered Building Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Pre-engineered Building Sales by Country

10.2.2 Latin America Pre-engineered Building Revenue by Country

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Pre-engineered Building Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

11.2 Middle East and Africa Pre-engineered Building Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Pre-engineered Building Sales by Country

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Pre-engineered Building Revenue by Country

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 U.A.E

12 Company Profiles

12.1 BlueScope Steel

12.1.1 BlueScope Steel Corporation Information

12.1.2 BlueScope Steel Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 BlueScope Steel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.1.4 BlueScope Steel Pre-engineered Building Products Offered

12.1.5 BlueScope Steel Recent Development

12.2 Era Infra

12.2.1 Era Infra Corporation Information

12.2.2 Era Infra Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Era Infra Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.2.4 Era Infra Pre-engineered Building Products Offered

12.2.5 Era Infra Recent Development

12.3 Everest Industries

12.3.1 Everest Industries Corporation Information

12.3.2 Everest Industries Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Everest Industries Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.3.4 Everest Industries Pre-engineered Building Products Offered

12.3.5 Everest Industries Recent Development

12.4 Interarch Building Products

12.4.1 Interarch Building Products Corporation Information

12.4.2 Interarch Building Products Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Interarch Building Products Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.4.4 Interarch Building Products Pre-engineered Building Products Offered

12.4.5 Interarch Building Products Recent Development

12.5 Jindal Buildsys

12.5.1 Jindal Buildsys Corporation Information

12.5.2 Jindal Buildsys Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Jindal Buildsys Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.5.4 Jindal Buildsys Pre-engineered Building Products Offered

12.5.5 Jindal Buildsys Recent Development

12.6 Kirby Building Systems

12.6.1 Kirby Building Systems Corporation Information

12.6.2 Kirby Building Systems Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Kirby Building Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.6.4 Kirby Building Systems Pre-engineered Building Products Offered

12.6.5 Kirby Building Systems Recent Development

12.7 Lloyd Insulations

12.7.1 Lloyd Insulations Corporation Information

12.7.2 Lloyd Insulations Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Lloyd Insulations Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.7.4 Lloyd Insulations Pre-engineered Building Products Offered

12.7.5 Lloyd Insulations Recent Development

12.8 PEB Steel Buildings

12.8.1 PEB Steel Buildings Corporation Information

12.8.2 PEB Steel Buildings Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 PEB Steel Buildings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.8.4 PEB Steel Buildings Pre-engineered Building Products Offered

12.8.5 PEB Steel Buildings Recent Development

12.9 Tiger Steel Engineering

12.9.1 Tiger Steel Engineering Corporation Information

12.9.2 Tiger Steel Engineering Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Tiger Steel Engineering Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.9.4 Tiger Steel Engineering Pre-engineered Building Products Offered

12.9.5 Tiger Steel Engineering Recent Development

12.10 Zamil Steel

12.10.1 Zamil Steel Corporation Information

12.10.2 Zamil Steel Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Zamil Steel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.10.4 Zamil Steel Pre-engineered Building Products Offered

12.10.5 Zamil Steel Recent Development

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Pre-engineered Building Players (Opinion Leaders)

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Pre-engineered Building Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

”