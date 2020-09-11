“

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Precast/Prefabricated Construction market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Precast/Prefabricated Construction market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Precast/Prefabricated Construction report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Precast/Prefabricated Construction report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Precast/Prefabricated Construction market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Precast/Prefabricated Construction market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Precast/Prefabricated Construction market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Precast/Prefabricated Construction market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Precast/Prefabricated Construction market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Precast/Prefabricated Construction Market Research Report: ACS Group, Balfour Beatty plc, Bouygues Construction, Julius Berger Nigeria plc, Kiewit Corporation, Komatsu Ltd, Laing O’Rourke, Larsen & Toubro Limited, Red Sea Housing Services, Taisei Corporation

Global Precast/Prefabricated Construction Market Segmentation by Product: Columns & Beams

Floors & Roofs

Walls

Staircases

Girders

Paving Slabs

Others



Global Precast/Prefabricated Construction Market Segmentation by Application: Residential

Non-residential



The Precast/Prefabricated Construction Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Precast/Prefabricated Construction market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Precast/Prefabricated Construction market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Precast/Prefabricated Construction market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Precast/Prefabricated Construction industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Precast/Prefabricated Construction market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Precast/Prefabricated Construction market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Precast/Prefabricated Construction market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Precast/Prefabricated Construction Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Precast/Prefabricated Construction Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Precast/Prefabricated Construction Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Columns & Beams

1.4.3 Floors & Roofs

1.4.4 Walls

1.4.5 Staircases

1.4.6 Girders

1.4.7 Paving Slabs

1.4.8 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Precast/Prefabricated Construction Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Residential

1.5.3 Non-residential

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Precast/Prefabricated Construction Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Precast/Prefabricated Construction Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Precast/Prefabricated Construction Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global Precast/Prefabricated Construction, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Precast/Prefabricated Construction Historical Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.1 Global Precast/Prefabricated Construction Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.3.2 Global Precast/Prefabricated Construction Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

2.4 Precast/Prefabricated Construction Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.1 Global Precast/Prefabricated Construction Sales Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.2 Global Precast/Prefabricated Construction Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

3 Global Precast/Prefabricated Construction Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Precast/Prefabricated Construction Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Precast/Prefabricated Construction Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Precast/Prefabricated Construction Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Precast/Prefabricated Construction Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Precast/Prefabricated Construction Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Precast/Prefabricated Construction Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Precast/Prefabricated Construction Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Precast/Prefabricated Construction Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Precast/Prefabricated Construction Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Precast/Prefabricated Construction Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Precast/Prefabricated Construction Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Precast/Prefabricated Construction Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Precast/Prefabricated Construction Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Precast/Prefabricated Construction Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Precast/Prefabricated Construction Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Precast/Prefabricated Construction Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Precast/Prefabricated Construction Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Precast/Prefabricated Construction Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Precast/Prefabricated Construction Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Precast/Prefabricated Construction Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Precast/Prefabricated Construction Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Precast/Prefabricated Construction Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Precast/Prefabricated Construction Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Precast/Prefabricated Construction Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Precast/Prefabricated Construction Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Precast/Prefabricated Construction Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Precast/Prefabricated Construction Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Precast/Prefabricated Construction Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Precast/Prefabricated Construction Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Precast/Prefabricated Construction Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Precast/Prefabricated Construction Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 United States by Players, Type and Application

6.1 United States Precast/Prefabricated Construction Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.1 United States Precast/Prefabricated Construction Sales YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.2 United States Precast/Prefabricated Construction Revenue YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.3 United States Precast/Prefabricated Construction Market Share in Global Market 2015-2026

6.2 United States Precast/Prefabricated Construction Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 United States Top Precast/Prefabricated Construction Players by Sales (2015-2020)

6.2.2 United States Top Precast/Prefabricated Construction Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

6.3 United States Precast/Prefabricated Construction Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.1 United States Precast/Prefabricated Construction Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.2 United States Precast/Prefabricated Construction Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.3 United States Precast/Prefabricated Construction Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 United States Precast/Prefabricated Construction Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.1 United States Precast/Prefabricated Construction Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.2 United States Precast/Prefabricated Construction Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.3 United States Precast/Prefabricated Construction Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.5 United States Precast/Prefabricated Construction Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.1 United States Precast/Prefabricated Construction Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.2 United States Precast/Prefabricated Construction Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.3 United States Precast/Prefabricated Construction Price by Application (2015-2020)

6.6 United States Precast/Prefabricated Construction Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.1 United States Precast/Prefabricated Construction Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.2 United States Precast/Prefabricated Construction Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.3 United States Precast/Prefabricated Construction Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

7 North America

7.1 North America Precast/Prefabricated Construction Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

7.2 North America Precast/Prefabricated Construction Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Precast/Prefabricated Construction Sales by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Precast/Prefabricated Construction Revenue by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Precast/Prefabricated Construction Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

8.2 Europe Precast/Prefabricated Construction Market Facts & Figures by Country

8.2.1 Europe Precast/Prefabricated Construction Sales by Country

8.2.2 Europe Precast/Prefabricated Construction Revenue by Country

8.2.3 Germany

8.2.4 France

8.2.5 U.K.

8.2.6 Italy

8.2.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Precast/Prefabricated Construction Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

9.2 Asia Pacific Precast/Prefabricated Construction Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Precast/Prefabricated Construction Sales by Region (2015-2020)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Precast/Prefabricated Construction Revenue by Region

9.2.3 China

9.2.4 Japan

9.2.5 South Korea

9.2.6 India

9.2.7 Australia

9.2.8 Taiwan

9.2.9 Indonesia

9.2.10 Thailand

9.2.11 Malaysia

9.2.12 Philippines

9.2.13 Vietnam

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Precast/Prefabricated Construction Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

10.2 Latin America Precast/Prefabricated Construction Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Precast/Prefabricated Construction Sales by Country

10.2.2 Latin America Precast/Prefabricated Construction Revenue by Country

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Precast/Prefabricated Construction Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

11.2 Middle East and Africa Precast/Prefabricated Construction Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Precast/Prefabricated Construction Sales by Country

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Precast/Prefabricated Construction Revenue by Country

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 U.A.E

12 Company Profiles

12.1 ACS Group

12.1.1 ACS Group Corporation Information

12.1.2 ACS Group Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 ACS Group Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.1.4 ACS Group Precast/Prefabricated Construction Products Offered

12.1.5 ACS Group Recent Development

12.2 Balfour Beatty plc

12.2.1 Balfour Beatty plc Corporation Information

12.2.2 Balfour Beatty plc Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Balfour Beatty plc Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.2.4 Balfour Beatty plc Precast/Prefabricated Construction Products Offered

12.2.5 Balfour Beatty plc Recent Development

12.3 Bouygues Construction

12.3.1 Bouygues Construction Corporation Information

12.3.2 Bouygues Construction Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Bouygues Construction Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.3.4 Bouygues Construction Precast/Prefabricated Construction Products Offered

12.3.5 Bouygues Construction Recent Development

12.4 Julius Berger Nigeria plc

12.4.1 Julius Berger Nigeria plc Corporation Information

12.4.2 Julius Berger Nigeria plc Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Julius Berger Nigeria plc Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.4.4 Julius Berger Nigeria plc Precast/Prefabricated Construction Products Offered

12.4.5 Julius Berger Nigeria plc Recent Development

12.5 Kiewit Corporation

12.5.1 Kiewit Corporation Corporation Information

12.5.2 Kiewit Corporation Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Kiewit Corporation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.5.4 Kiewit Corporation Precast/Prefabricated Construction Products Offered

12.5.5 Kiewit Corporation Recent Development

12.6 Komatsu Ltd

12.6.1 Komatsu Ltd Corporation Information

12.6.2 Komatsu Ltd Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Komatsu Ltd Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.6.4 Komatsu Ltd Precast/Prefabricated Construction Products Offered

12.6.5 Komatsu Ltd Recent Development

12.7 Laing O’Rourke

12.7.1 Laing O’Rourke Corporation Information

12.7.2 Laing O’Rourke Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Laing O’Rourke Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.7.4 Laing O’Rourke Precast/Prefabricated Construction Products Offered

12.7.5 Laing O’Rourke Recent Development

12.8 Larsen & Toubro Limited

12.8.1 Larsen & Toubro Limited Corporation Information

12.8.2 Larsen & Toubro Limited Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Larsen & Toubro Limited Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.8.4 Larsen & Toubro Limited Precast/Prefabricated Construction Products Offered

12.8.5 Larsen & Toubro Limited Recent Development

12.9 Red Sea Housing Services

12.9.1 Red Sea Housing Services Corporation Information

12.9.2 Red Sea Housing Services Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Red Sea Housing Services Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.9.4 Red Sea Housing Services Precast/Prefabricated Construction Products Offered

12.9.5 Red Sea Housing Services Recent Development

12.10 Taisei Corporation

12.10.1 Taisei Corporation Corporation Information

12.10.2 Taisei Corporation Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Taisei Corporation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.10.4 Taisei Corporation Precast/Prefabricated Construction Products Offered

12.10.5 Taisei Corporation Recent Development

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Precast/Prefabricated Construction Players (Opinion Leaders)

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Precast/Prefabricated Construction Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

