Butter Fat Fraction Market Segment by Manufacturers includes:

Agropur Ingredients

LLC

Arla Foods Ingredients Group P/S

Corman SA

Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited

Groupe Lactalis S.A.

Koninklijke FrieslandCampina N.V.

Land O’Lakes

Inc.

Murray Goulburn Co-Operative Co. Limited

Royal VIV Buisman

The Tatua Co-operative and many more.

Market Introduction:

Butter fat fraction is derived from the butterfat or the fatty portion of milk. It is olein and stearin milk fat fraction. Butter fat fractions are used as a replacement for part or all of the fat in a food product. They are used in small amounts as a high-efficiency flavor ingredient in products such as cheeses where texture and flavor are dependent on fats such as butterfat. Butter fat fraction is used in the food and beverage industry as a high-efficiency flavor ingredient owing to its high percentage of flavor components compared to anhydrous butter fat. Some of the foods to which butter fat fractions are added include dairy flavored products such as ice creams, cream cheeses, filled cheeses, natural cheeses, processed cheeses, confections such as cakes, pies, chocolates, etc., spreads such as margarine, cultured products such as kefir, yogurt, cottage cheese, etc. .

Market Dynamics:

The use of milk fat globule membranes in infant and toddler nutrition has led to significant demand for butter fat fraction. As infant nutrition products are gaining ground amid increasing population and high birth rates, the consumption of butter fat fraction is expected to rise in the forecast period. The use of butter fat fraction as a dairy flavoring agent has spurred the demand for butter fat fraction as they are better flavor carriers compared to whole fats such as butter fats. The widespread use of butter fat fractions in ingredients such as analog dairy products, confections, dairy products, nutraceuticals, and infant formulas has spurred the growth of the butter fat fraction market..

Market Segmentation:

The global butter fat fraction market is segmented on the basis of ingredient type and application. On the basis of ingredient type, the butter fat fraction market is segmented into milk fat globule membrane, phospholipid, and ganglioside fraction. The butter fat fraction market on the basis of application is classified into confectionery, bakery, nutraceuticals, and others..

