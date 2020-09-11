A large population is addicted to some kind of illicit drug, opioid is one of the drug class responsible for a greater number abuse and death cases. The recurrent use of opioid can cause chronic brain disorder which ultimately leads to death if not cured or supported well. Medication-assisted treatment is one of the key treatment plans set by healthcare bodies to end this global problem. Medication-assisted treatment is a combination of approved drug types that are beneficial to end the opioid dependency with counseling and behavioral therapies. It lessens the cravings and withdrawal symptoms of opioid.

The global market for medication-assisted treatment has a tremendous value potential. The market value is influenced with the significant number of initiatives held by bodies to end the opioid crisis, WHO is involved in making medication-assisted treatment as a gold standard to assist addicted patients. There are restraining factors present in the market which lowers the adoption of such method in comparison. There are inpatient and outpatient facilities available for patients with drug abuse habits, the expenditure in such facilities is considerably high. In addition, there is a shortage of such facilities practicing counselling and therapies, well observed in developing countries. Still, medication-assisted treatment comes out as a better alternative for such traditional recovery methods. It is estimated that less than half of the people who struggle with drug abuse disorders are going medication-assisted treatment in US. The increase in such cases would take place if there are more number of medication-assisted treatment facilities present.

The global market for medication-assisted treatment is segmented on the basis of product type, end user and geography:

Medication-assisted Treatment Market Segment by Treatment Type

Drug Type Buprenorphine Methadone Naltrexone

Counselling and therapies

Medication-assisted Treatment Market Segment by End User

Hospital

Rehabilitation Clinic

Home care Setting

The global medication-assisted treatment market is segmented by treatment type, end user and geography. Based on treatment type, the global medication-assisted treatment market is segmented into drug type and counselling & therapies. Medication-assisted treatment is a combination of both the treatment types, counselling and therapies being a service provided by healthcare facilities. The drug types are the only recommended and favored drug types available. The end use facilities include hospital, rehabilitation clinic and home care setting. Counselling sessions are carried in clinics and hospitals, the trend of having such sessions is now visible in home care settings as well.

On the basis of geography, global medication-assisted treatment market is segmented into regions viz. North America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Latin America, Oceania and Middle East & Africa. North America is undoubtedly the biggest in terms of value for medication-assisted treatment market, the adoption rate for medication-assisted treatment practice is considerably high in the US. Opioid crisis is one of the biggest issues in the US, government and healthcare professionals are implementing a lot of ideas to end the present scenario. US is the biggest consumer of opioids, a great portion of it is used for of abuse. FDA has only recommended three drug types which are included in the medication-assisted treatment, the important thing now is the cost of each drug and the inclusion of medication-assisted treatment in healthcare plans. Out-of-pocket payment for such expensive drugs is not feasible, the condition is such that payers are engaging in having an open model to include medication-assisted treatment as part of their coverage. European countries to an extent face less of this, but market opportunity for medication-assisted treatment in Europe comes second after North America. Other regions like South Asia, East Asia, Latin America and MEA is considerably behind, not entirely because of the patient count but also due to poor availability of such healthcare facilities delivering therapies and counselling.

Globally the market for medication-assisted treatment consists of pharmaceutical manufacturers with diverse nature. Some of the players operating in the medication-assisted treatment market include BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc., Teva Pharmaceuticals, Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc, Rosemont Pharmaceuticals Limited.

