Oesophagus is the tube like structure which extends from the throat to stomach helping in moving food and other edible things to reach from mouth to stomach. Cancer is one of the leading cause of the death across the world and impregnable nature of late stage cancers of all types due to various impediments such as late stage diagnosis, unavailability of desired treatment options, high cost burden of treatment, etc. further makes it more life threatening. The overall prevalence of all type cancer is on the rise in last decade or so due to various factors such as habits, environment, etc. According to American Cancer Society, around 17,650 new cases of oesophageal cancer diagnosed in the United States in 2017 and around 16,080 deaths occurred in same year due to oesophageal cancer. The lifetime risk of the oesophageal cancer is even more in the United States, i.e. 1 in 132 men and 1 in 455 women which represents significant population at the risk of developing oesophageal cancer.

Increasing prevalence of the oesophageal cancer expected to drive the growth of the oesophageal cancer diagnostics market. Increasing awareness about the symptoms and risk factors of oesophageal cancer across the world resulting in improved early diagnosis rate, further driving the growth of the oesophageal cancer diagnostics market. Widespread availability of various oesophageal cancer diagnostics approaches with increased number of the skilled healthcare professionals results in improved patient compliance driving the growth of the oesophageal cancer diagnostics market. Various initiatives by government and non-government organizations especially in developing countries to increase the awareness about the causative factors as well as symptoms of oesophageal cancer expected to drive the growth of the oesophageal cancer diagnostics market. Various oesophageal cancer diagnostics are available such as esophagus-gastric-duodenoscopy, endoscopic ultrasound, bronchoscopy, biopsy, molecular testing of tumor, computed tomography, MRI, PET scan, etc., hence wide range of oesophageal cancer diagnostics methods makes the diagnosis easier and less time consuming driving the growth of the oesophageal cancer diagnostics market. Whereas, low diagnosis rate in various developing and underdeveloped countries may hamper the growth of the oesophageal cancer diagnostics market.

The global oesophageal cancer diagnostics is segmented based on the test type, end user and region.

By test type, oesophageal cancer diagnostics market is segmented as:

Molecular Diagnostics PD-L1 and Microsatellite Instability (MSI) Testing HER2 Testing

Imaging Testing Computed Tomography Scan Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Scan Magnetic Resonance Imaging

Others

By end user, oesophageal cancer diagnostics market is segmented as:

Hospitals

Diagnostic Laboratories

The oesophageal cancer diagnostics market is expected to experience significant growth over the forecast period owing increasing number of the diagnostic procedures across the world. The global oesophageal cancer diagnostics market by test type is expected to be dominated by molecular diagnostics due to superior nature of the test. By end user, the global oesophageal cancer diagnostics market is expected to be dominated by diagnostic laboratories owing to higher patient footfall for the diagnosis procedures. Manufacturers in the oesophageal cancer diagnostics market are focusing on the improving preciseness of the oesophageal cancer diagnostics.

The global oesophageal cancer diagnostics market is expected to be dominated by North America due to higher prevalence of the oesophageal cancer in the region. Latin America oesophageal cancer diagnostics market is expected to increase with gradual pace owing to improving diagnosis rate in the region. Europe is expected to be second most lucrative region in the global oesophageal cancer diagnostics market attributing to higher number of diagnostic tests carried out in the region. Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing region in the global oesophageal cancer diagnostics market due to rapidly improving healthcare infrastructure in countries such as India and China which expected to result in increased number of skilled professionals in the region. Middle East & Africa is expected to be the least lucrative oesophageal cancer diagnostics market due to least product adoption.

The key participants operating in the global oesophageal cancer diagnostics market are: Cernostics, CDx Diagnostics, Inc., Creative Diagnostics, NeoGenomics Laboratories, Inc., BioIVT, Advanced Cell Diagnostics Inc. and others.

