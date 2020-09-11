Rotator cuff repair devices are used to reattach the tear in the tissue that connects the muscle to the bone in the shoulder. Around 250,000 rotator cuff repairs were conducted annually in the U.S. In spite of the advances in medical science, 20% to 70% failure rate still persists in rotator cuff repairs. The risk of rotator cuff injury increases by age as the tendons and muscles become weak and degenerate over the aging process. People playing sports, especially tennis, cricket, baseball, etc. are also prone to rotator cuff tears. Rotator cuff repair devices are used for minimally invasive sutures depending upon the tear size, anatomy of the individual’s shoulder, age and surgical approach for the treatment. Some patients with rotator cuff tear are prescribed with medications and do not need to undergo a surgical procedure for the treatment, however, some patients are required to undergo surgery by rotator cuff repair devices, if the tear is incurable by medications.

Globally, the number of persons aged 80 or over is projected to triple by 2050, from 137 million in 2017 to 425 million in 2050. Increasing geriatric population is expected to drive the rotator cuff repair devices market over the forecast period. Moreover, the increasing number of rotator cuff tears are expected to fuel the rotator cuff repair devices market. Growing demand for minimally invasive surgeries is anticipated to result in greater demand for minimally invasive rotator cuff repair devices over the forecast years. An increasing number of road accidents generate even more demand for rotator cuff repair devices in the market. The leading players such as Arthrex, Inc., Stryker Corporation and Johnson and Johnson are entering untapped and emerging regions to expand their business and gain maximum market share in terms of revenue over the forecast period. The number of unsuccessful surgeries by rotator cuff repair devices is expected to hamper the growth of rotator cuff repair devices market. Moreover, the expensive nature of the rotator cuff repair devices might create a restraint for the fast growth of rotator cuff repair devices market in low and middle-income countries over the forecast period.

To remain ‘ahead’ of your competitors, request for a sample [email protected]

https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/27496

Based on product type, the global rotator cuff repair devices market is segmented into:

Suture anchor- based

Anchor free

Based on usage, the global rotator cuff repair devices market is segmented into:

Reusable

Disposable

Based on end users, the global rotator cuff repair devices market is segmented into:

Hospitals

Outpatient Centers

The global rotator cuff repair devices market is projected to witness moderate growth over the forecast period. On the basis on product type, the anchor free rotator cuff repair devices are expected to grow with high CAGR over the forecast period owing to the minimum invasion achieved through the product type. The disposable rotator cuff repair devices are estimated to generate major revenue share in the rotator cuff repair devices market. Hospitals segment in end users is projected to represent high incremental opportunity over the forecast period. Outpatient centers are estimated to grow with high CAGR owing to the increasing number of ambulatory surgical centers using rotator cuff repair devices to perform rotator cuff repair surgery.

To receive extensive list of important regions, Request Methodology here @

https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/methodology/27496

North America is expected to be the most dominant owing to the higher healthcare expenditure, availability of specialty surgeons and an increasing number of manufacturing entering the rotator cuff repair devices market. Japan and counties in Europe such as Germany, Italy, and U.K. are anticipated to contribute a major share in the rotator cuff repair devices market over the forecast period owing to the increasing geriatric population in the countries. Africa habitats the highest percentage of young citizens, making MEA the least lucrative region for the expansion of rotator cuff repair devices market. Moreover, lower spending on healthcare and lesser demand for rotator cuff repair devices adds to the lower incremental opportunities in the region over the forecast years. East Asia and South Asia rotator cuff repair devices markets are pegged to grow at a high CAGR over the forecast period owing to the increasing number of regional players and growing demand for rotator cuff repair devices in the region.

Some of the key players operating in the rotator cuff repair devices market are MinInvasive Ltd, NCS Lab Srl, Arthrex, Inc., Stryker Corporation, Johnson & Johnson, CONMED Corporation, Globus Medical Inc., Orthofix International N.V., Zimmer Biomet, and KARL STORZ GmbH & Co. KG amongst others.

You Can Request for TOC Here @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/toc/27496

Explore Extensive Coverage of PMR`s

Life Sciences & Transformational Health Landscape

About us:

Persistence Market Research (PMR) is a third-platform research firm. Our research model is a unique collaboration of data analytics and market research methodology to help businesses achieve optimal performance.

To support companies in overcoming complex business challenges, we follow a multi-disciplinary approach. At PMR, we unite various data streams from multi-dimensional sources. By deploying real-time data collection, big data, and customer experience analytics, we deliver business intelligence for organizations of all sizes.

Our client success stories feature a range of clients from Fortune 500 companies to fast-growing startups. PMR’s collaborative environment is committed to building industry-specific solutions by transforming data from multiple streams into a strategic asset.

Contact us:

Naved Beg

Persistence Market Research

Address – 305 Broadway, 7th Floor, New York City,

NY 10007 United States

U.S. Ph. – +1-646-568-7751

USA-Canada Toll-free – +1 800-961-0353

Sales – [email protected]

Website – https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com