LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Liquid Applied Membrane for Construction market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Liquid Applied Membrane for Construction market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Liquid Applied Membrane for Construction report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Liquid Applied Membrane for Construction report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Liquid Applied Membrane for Construction market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Liquid Applied Membrane for Construction market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Liquid Applied Membrane for Construction market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Liquid Applied Membrane for Construction market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Liquid Applied Membrane for Construction market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Liquid Applied Membrane for Construction Market Research Report: BASF, Saint-Gobain, Sika, Soprema, The Dow Chemical, Carlisle Companies, GCP Applied Technologies, Henry, Johns Manville, Kemper System America

Global Liquid Applied Membrane for Construction Market Segmentation by Product: Bituminous

Elastomeric

Cementitious



Global Liquid Applied Membrane for Construction Market Segmentation by Application: Residential

Commercial

Public Infrastructure



The Liquid Applied Membrane for Construction Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Liquid Applied Membrane for Construction market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Liquid Applied Membrane for Construction market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Liquid Applied Membrane for Construction market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Liquid Applied Membrane for Construction industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Liquid Applied Membrane for Construction market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Liquid Applied Membrane for Construction market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Liquid Applied Membrane for Construction market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Liquid Applied Membrane for Construction Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Liquid Applied Membrane for Construction Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Liquid Applied Membrane for Construction Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Bituminous

1.4.3 Elastomeric

1.4.4 Cementitious

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Liquid Applied Membrane for Construction Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Residential

1.5.3 Commercial

1.5.4 Public Infrastructure

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Liquid Applied Membrane for Construction Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Liquid Applied Membrane for Construction Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Liquid Applied Membrane for Construction Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global Liquid Applied Membrane for Construction, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Liquid Applied Membrane for Construction Historical Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.1 Global Liquid Applied Membrane for Construction Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.3.2 Global Liquid Applied Membrane for Construction Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

2.4 Liquid Applied Membrane for Construction Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.1 Global Liquid Applied Membrane for Construction Sales Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.2 Global Liquid Applied Membrane for Construction Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

3 Global Liquid Applied Membrane for Construction Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Liquid Applied Membrane for Construction Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Liquid Applied Membrane for Construction Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Liquid Applied Membrane for Construction Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Liquid Applied Membrane for Construction Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Liquid Applied Membrane for Construction Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Liquid Applied Membrane for Construction Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Liquid Applied Membrane for Construction Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Liquid Applied Membrane for Construction Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Liquid Applied Membrane for Construction Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Liquid Applied Membrane for Construction Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Liquid Applied Membrane for Construction Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Liquid Applied Membrane for Construction Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Liquid Applied Membrane for Construction Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Liquid Applied Membrane for Construction Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Liquid Applied Membrane for Construction Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Liquid Applied Membrane for Construction Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Liquid Applied Membrane for Construction Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Liquid Applied Membrane for Construction Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Liquid Applied Membrane for Construction Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Liquid Applied Membrane for Construction Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Liquid Applied Membrane for Construction Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Liquid Applied Membrane for Construction Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Liquid Applied Membrane for Construction Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Liquid Applied Membrane for Construction Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Liquid Applied Membrane for Construction Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Liquid Applied Membrane for Construction Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Liquid Applied Membrane for Construction Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Liquid Applied Membrane for Construction Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Liquid Applied Membrane for Construction Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Liquid Applied Membrane for Construction Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Liquid Applied Membrane for Construction Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 Japan by Players, Type and Application

6.1 Japan Liquid Applied Membrane for Construction Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.1 Japan Liquid Applied Membrane for Construction Sales YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.2 Japan Liquid Applied Membrane for Construction Revenue YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.3 Japan Liquid Applied Membrane for Construction Market Share in Global Market 2015-2026

6.2 Japan Liquid Applied Membrane for Construction Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 Japan Top Liquid Applied Membrane for Construction Players by Sales (2015-2020)

6.2.2 Japan Top Liquid Applied Membrane for Construction Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

6.3 Japan Liquid Applied Membrane for Construction Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.1 Japan Liquid Applied Membrane for Construction Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.2 Japan Liquid Applied Membrane for Construction Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.3 Japan Liquid Applied Membrane for Construction Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 Japan Liquid Applied Membrane for Construction Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.1 Japan Liquid Applied Membrane for Construction Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.2 Japan Liquid Applied Membrane for Construction Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.3 Japan Liquid Applied Membrane for Construction Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.5 Japan Liquid Applied Membrane for Construction Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.1 Japan Liquid Applied Membrane for Construction Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.2 Japan Liquid Applied Membrane for Construction Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.3 Japan Liquid Applied Membrane for Construction Price by Application (2015-2020)

6.6 Japan Liquid Applied Membrane for Construction Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.1 Japan Liquid Applied Membrane for Construction Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.2 Japan Liquid Applied Membrane for Construction Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.3 Japan Liquid Applied Membrane for Construction Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

7 North America

7.1 North America Liquid Applied Membrane for Construction Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

7.2 North America Liquid Applied Membrane for Construction Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Liquid Applied Membrane for Construction Sales by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Liquid Applied Membrane for Construction Revenue by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Liquid Applied Membrane for Construction Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

8.2 Europe Liquid Applied Membrane for Construction Market Facts & Figures by Country

8.2.1 Europe Liquid Applied Membrane for Construction Sales by Country

8.2.2 Europe Liquid Applied Membrane for Construction Revenue by Country

8.2.3 Germany

8.2.4 France

8.2.5 U.K.

8.2.6 Italy

8.2.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Liquid Applied Membrane for Construction Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

9.2 Asia Pacific Liquid Applied Membrane for Construction Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Liquid Applied Membrane for Construction Sales by Region (2015-2020)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Liquid Applied Membrane for Construction Revenue by Region

9.2.3 China

9.2.4 Japan

9.2.5 South Korea

9.2.6 India

9.2.7 Australia

9.2.8 Taiwan

9.2.9 Indonesia

9.2.10 Thailand

9.2.11 Malaysia

9.2.12 Philippines

9.2.13 Vietnam

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Liquid Applied Membrane for Construction Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

10.2 Latin America Liquid Applied Membrane for Construction Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Liquid Applied Membrane for Construction Sales by Country

10.2.2 Latin America Liquid Applied Membrane for Construction Revenue by Country

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Liquid Applied Membrane for Construction Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

11.2 Middle East and Africa Liquid Applied Membrane for Construction Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Liquid Applied Membrane for Construction Sales by Country

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Liquid Applied Membrane for Construction Revenue by Country

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 U.A.E

12 Company Profiles

12.1 BASF

12.1.1 BASF Corporation Information

12.1.2 BASF Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 BASF Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.1.4 BASF Liquid Applied Membrane for Construction Products Offered

12.1.5 BASF Recent Development

12.2 Saint-Gobain

12.2.1 Saint-Gobain Corporation Information

12.2.2 Saint-Gobain Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Saint-Gobain Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.2.4 Saint-Gobain Liquid Applied Membrane for Construction Products Offered

12.2.5 Saint-Gobain Recent Development

12.3 Sika

12.3.1 Sika Corporation Information

12.3.2 Sika Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Sika Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.3.4 Sika Liquid Applied Membrane for Construction Products Offered

12.3.5 Sika Recent Development

12.4 Soprema

12.4.1 Soprema Corporation Information

12.4.2 Soprema Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Soprema Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.4.4 Soprema Liquid Applied Membrane for Construction Products Offered

12.4.5 Soprema Recent Development

12.5 The Dow Chemical

12.5.1 The Dow Chemical Corporation Information

12.5.2 The Dow Chemical Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 The Dow Chemical Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.5.4 The Dow Chemical Liquid Applied Membrane for Construction Products Offered

12.5.5 The Dow Chemical Recent Development

12.6 Carlisle Companies

12.6.1 Carlisle Companies Corporation Information

12.6.2 Carlisle Companies Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Carlisle Companies Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.6.4 Carlisle Companies Liquid Applied Membrane for Construction Products Offered

12.6.5 Carlisle Companies Recent Development

12.7 GCP Applied Technologies

12.7.1 GCP Applied Technologies Corporation Information

12.7.2 GCP Applied Technologies Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 GCP Applied Technologies Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.7.4 GCP Applied Technologies Liquid Applied Membrane for Construction Products Offered

12.7.5 GCP Applied Technologies Recent Development

12.8 Henry

12.8.1 Henry Corporation Information

12.8.2 Henry Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Henry Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.8.4 Henry Liquid Applied Membrane for Construction Products Offered

12.8.5 Henry Recent Development

12.9 Johns Manville

12.9.1 Johns Manville Corporation Information

12.9.2 Johns Manville Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Johns Manville Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.9.4 Johns Manville Liquid Applied Membrane for Construction Products Offered

12.9.5 Johns Manville Recent Development

12.10 Kemper System America

12.10.1 Kemper System America Corporation Information

12.10.2 Kemper System America Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Kemper System America Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.10.4 Kemper System America Liquid Applied Membrane for Construction Products Offered

12.10.5 Kemper System America Recent Development

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Liquid Applied Membrane for Construction Players (Opinion Leaders)

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Liquid Applied Membrane for Construction Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

