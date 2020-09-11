“

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Energy-Efficient Building market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Energy-Efficient Building market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Energy-Efficient Building report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Energy-Efficient Building report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Energy-Efficient Building market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Energy-Efficient Building market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Energy-Efficient Building market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Energy-Efficient Building market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Energy-Efficient Building market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Energy-Efficient Building Market Research Report: Honeywell, Johnson Controls, Schneider, Siemens, ABB, Building IQ, EnerNOC, GridPoint, Pacific Controls

Global Energy-Efficient Building Market Segmentation by Product: HVAC

Lighting

Building Controls

Water Efficiency

Water Heating

Building Envelope

Other



Global Energy-Efficient Building Market Segmentation by Application: Office

Retail

Education

Healthcare

Hotels & Restaurants

Institutional/Assembly

Warehouse

Transport



The Energy-Efficient Building Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Energy-Efficient Building market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Energy-Efficient Building market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Energy-Efficient Building market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Energy-Efficient Building industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Energy-Efficient Building market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Energy-Efficient Building market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Energy-Efficient Building market?

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global Energy-Efficient Building Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.2.2 HVAC

1.2.3 Lighting

1.2.4 Building Controls

1.2.5 Water Efficiency

1.2.6 Water Heating

1.2.7 Building Envelope

1.2.8 Other

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Energy-Efficient Building Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.3.2 Office

1.3.3 Retail

1.3.4 Education

1.3.5 Healthcare

1.3.6 Hotels & Restaurants

1.3.7 Institutional/Assembly

1.3.8 Warehouse

1.3.9 Transport

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Energy-Efficient Building Market Perspective (2015-2026)

2.2 Global Energy-Efficient Building Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Energy-Efficient Building Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.2 Energy-Efficient Building Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.3 Energy-Efficient Building Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)

2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy

2.3.1 Market Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Challenges

2.3.4 Market Restraints

3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Energy-Efficient Building Players by Market Size

3.1.1 Global Top Energy-Efficient Building Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Energy-Efficient Building Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Energy-Efficient Building Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Energy-Efficient Building Revenue

3.4 Global Energy-Efficient Building Market Concentration Ratio

3.4.1 Global Energy-Efficient Building Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Energy-Efficient Building Revenue in 2019

3.5 Key Players Energy-Efficient Building Area Served

3.6 Key Players Energy-Efficient Building Product Solution and Service

3.7 Date of Enter into Energy-Efficient Building Market

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Energy-Efficient Building Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Energy-Efficient Building Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Energy-Efficient Building Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)

5 Energy-Efficient Building Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Energy-Efficient Building Historic Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Energy-Efficient Building Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)

6 North America

6.1 North America Energy-Efficient Building Market Size (2015-2026)

6.2 North America Energy-Efficient Building Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.3 North America Energy-Efficient Building Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

6.4 North America Energy-Efficient Building Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

6.4.1 United States

6.4.2 Canada

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Energy-Efficient Building Market Size (2015-2026)

7.2 Europe Energy-Efficient Building Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

7.3 Europe Energy-Efficient Building Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

7.4 Europe Energy-Efficient Building Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

7.4.1 Germany

7.4.2 France

7.4.3 U.K.

7.4.4 Italy

7.4.5 Russia

7.4.6 Nordic

7.4.7 Rest of Europe

8 China

8.1 China Energy-Efficient Building Market Size (2015-2026)

8.2 China Energy-Efficient Building Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

8.3 China Energy-Efficient Building Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

8.4 China Energy-Efficient Building Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

8.4.1 China

8.4.2 Japan

8.4.3 South Korea

8.4.4 Southeast Asia

8.4.5 India

8.4.6 Australia

8.4.7 Rest of Asia-Pacific

9 Japan

9.1 Japan Energy-Efficient Building Market Size (2015-2026)

9.2 Japan Energy-Efficient Building Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

9.3 Japan Energy-Efficient Building Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan Energy-Efficient Building Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

9.4.1 Mexico

9.4.2 Brazil

10 Southeast Asia

10.1 Southeast Asia Energy-Efficient Building Market Size (2015-2026)

10.2 Southeast Asia Energy-Efficient Building Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

10.3 Southeast Asia Energy-Efficient Building Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

10.4 Southeast Asia Energy-Efficient Building Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

10.4.1 Turkey

10.4.2 Saudi Arabia

10.4.3 UAE

10.4.4 Rest of Middle East & Africa

11 Key Players Profiles

11.1 Honeywell

11.1.1 Honeywell Company Details

11.1.2 Honeywell Business Overview

11.1.3 Honeywell Energy-Efficient Building Introduction

11.1.4 Honeywell Revenue in Energy-Efficient Building Business (2015-2020))

11.1.5 Honeywell Recent Development

11.2 Johnson Controls

11.2.1 Johnson Controls Company Details

11.2.2 Johnson Controls Business Overview

11.2.3 Johnson Controls Energy-Efficient Building Introduction

11.2.4 Johnson Controls Revenue in Energy-Efficient Building Business (2015-2020)

11.2.5 Johnson Controls Recent Development

11.3 Schneider

11.3.1 Schneider Company Details

11.3.2 Schneider Business Overview

11.3.3 Schneider Energy-Efficient Building Introduction

11.3.4 Schneider Revenue in Energy-Efficient Building Business (2015-2020)

11.3.5 Schneider Recent Development

11.4 Siemens

11.4.1 Siemens Company Details

11.4.2 Siemens Business Overview

11.4.3 Siemens Energy-Efficient Building Introduction

11.4.4 Siemens Revenue in Energy-Efficient Building Business (2015-2020)

11.4.5 Siemens Recent Development

11.5 ABB

11.5.1 ABB Company Details

11.5.2 ABB Business Overview

11.5.3 ABB Energy-Efficient Building Introduction

11.5.4 ABB Revenue in Energy-Efficient Building Business (2015-2020)

11.5.5 ABB Recent Development

11.6 Building IQ

11.6.1 Building IQ Company Details

11.6.2 Building IQ Business Overview

11.6.3 Building IQ Energy-Efficient Building Introduction

11.6.4 Building IQ Revenue in Energy-Efficient Building Business (2015-2020)

11.6.5 Building IQ Recent Development

11.7 EnerNOC

11.7.1 EnerNOC Company Details

11.7.2 EnerNOC Business Overview

11.7.3 EnerNOC Energy-Efficient Building Introduction

11.7.4 EnerNOC Revenue in Energy-Efficient Building Business (2015-2020)

11.7.5 EnerNOC Recent Development

11.8 GridPoint

11.8.1 GridPoint Company Details

11.8.2 GridPoint Business Overview

11.8.3 GridPoint Energy-Efficient Building Introduction

11.8.4 GridPoint Revenue in Energy-Efficient Building Business (2015-2020)

11.8.5 GridPoint Recent Development

11.9 Pacific Controls

11.9.1 Pacific Controls Company Details

11.9.2 Pacific Controls Business Overview

11.9.3 Pacific Controls Energy-Efficient Building Introduction

11.9.4 Pacific Controls Revenue in Energy-Efficient Building Business (2015-2020)

11.9.5 Pacific Controls Recent Development

12 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

13 Appendix

13.1 Research Methodology

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.2 Data Source

13.2 Disclaimer

13.3 Author Details

”