This FMI study offers a ten-year analysis and forecast of the global Red Iron Oxide for the duration of 2015– 2025. The study on Red Iron Oxide considers 2015 as the base year with market values estimated for the year 2015 and a forecast developed for the duration of 2015 to 2025. Compound Average Growth Rate (CAGR) is represented from 2015 to 2025. The study covers various perspectives of the Red Iron Oxide market, including market dynamics, industry background and outlook, value chain, market size estimation forecast with analyses on global and regional basis and competition landscape, where consolidated and granular data have been provided to represent the analysis of global Red Iron Oxide market in a comprehensive manner.

The global Red Iron Oxide Market size has been provided by value in US$ Mn and volume of consumption in kilo tons. Red Iron Oxide is a chemical compound composed of iron (Fe) and oxide. Red Iron Oxides are represented by the chemical formula Fe2O3 and are mainly red and brown in color. They are mainly used in the form of iron ores, pigments, catalysts, etc. The global Red Iron Oxide market is poised to register a decent growth rate during the forecast period. As per the findings of the study and perspectives of industry participants, the global Red Iron Oxide market is projected to grow on a decent note, recording a CAGR of 4.3% between 2015 and 2025 in terms of sales value.

The Future Market Insights report on Red Iron Oxide analyses the market individually on a global as well as regional level. Principally, the Red Iron Oxide market has been segmented on the basis of key parameters such as product type, application and region. The primary objective of the Red Iron Oxide market research and analysis report is to offer key insights on the market scenario and updates, associated trends, competition analysis including key developments and overview of key strategies employed by Red Iron Oxide manufacturers, market potential generated from target end-use sectors, growth rates and other relevant information and statistics in a suitable manner to the readers or various stakeholders of the Red Iron Oxide market.

Red Iron Oxide – Market Segmentation

Product Type Application Region Red Red Iron Oxide

Yellow Red Iron Oxide

Black Red Iron Oxide

Orange Red Iron Oxide

Brown Red Iron Oxide

Green Red Iron Oxide

Other Blends Construction

Paints & Coatings

Plastics

Chemicals

Paper & Pulp Manufacturing

Textile

Ceramics

Leather

Others (Fertilizers, Cosmetics, Rubber) North America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan

Japan

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The report on the Red Iron Oxide market is structured to facilitate the reader to develop a thorough understanding about the market. It begins with an executive summary that proves an overview of the Red Iron Oxide market with a summary of the key findings of the research, market definitions, overall Red Iron Oxide market size forecast and absolute dollar opportunity generated during the forecast period. A section in the executive summary also contains FMI’s highlighting and outline of key strategies followed by market participants, which may be useful for the prospective stakeholders to venture in the market afresh or sustain and consolidate their presence in the global/ regional Red Iron Oxide market. Following the executive summary, the global Red Iron Oxide market report begins with market introduction, market taxonomy and segment definitions.

The next section of the Red Iron Oxide market analysis report covers market dynamics, which include the aspects or factors driving or restraining the Red Iron Oxide market and their magnitude of impact. The section also includes current as well as upcoming trends. An opportunity analysis for the Red Iron Oxide market during the forecast period has been provided separately, which can be of significant interest to stakeholders. The comprehensive scenario analysis includes the growth factors and their nature of impact, i.e. whether they are pegged to be optimistic, likely or conservative. This is followed by a value chain analysis outlining the types of Red Iron Oxide market participants involved in product processing, finishing and trading to the end users. Each market participant type of the Red Iron Oxide market has been briefed with the help of a few examples of respective companies. Post value chain analysis, a chapter on pricing analysis by product types available in designated geographical regions has been provided. The section concludes with an overall analysis and forecast of the Red Iron Oxide market by value and its associated growth trend and estimated generation of absolute dollar opportunity for the period 2015–2025.

The market size estimation, forecast and analysis of Red Iron Oxide starts on global level in terms of value (US$ Mn) and volume (Kilo Tons). The Red Iron Oxide market analysis has been initially by product type which has been done by associated individual product types mentioned in the abovementioned table of segmentation. A similar analysis has been provided by the other segmentation type i.e. by Application. The analysis framework includes a qualitative and quantitative assessment of the market on the basis of facts, historical developments, projected growth and key opinions collected from industry participants through dedicated interviews and trends in the market. The market information contains market size data in a tabular format along with key facts and insights. It also covers unique analysis frameworks such as absolute $ opportunity analysis, year-on-year growth trend comparison, market share and attractiveness analysis for each of the sub-types covered in each segment.

Following the global analysis of the Red Iron Oxide market, the report transcends towards analysis on regional levels where regions as a whole and the prominent countries associated are mentioned. The regional analysis of the global Red Iron Oxide market has considered seven prominent regions in the study. The analysis framework is similar as that on a global level, i.e. it includes the market position, growth potential, trends and market attractiveness analysis for each of these regions.

The final section of the report covers a competition analysis including the assessment of leading players, i.e. tier-1 and tier-2 manufacturers in the overall Red Iron Oxide market to provide report audiences with a summarized view in the form of a dashboard, which has been categorized on the basis of manufacturer’s level of presence in the Red Iron Oxide market, revenue earned and key differentiating factors and strategies. The report then provides credentials of tier-1 Red Iron Oxide manufacturers individually where key financials, business overview, product/brand portfolio, key developments and strategies employed have been mentioned. Report audiences can gain segment-specific vendor insights to identify and evaluate key competitors on the basis of the in-depth assessment of their capabilities and reputation in the Red Iron Oxide marketplace. The key competitors covered in the global Red Iron Oxide report include Lanxess AG, Huntsman International LLC, Cathay Industries, Toda Kogyo Corporation, Alabama Pigments Company,LLC, Jiangsu Yuxing Industry and Trade Co., Ltd., Yaroslavsky Pigment Company, Tata Pigments Company, and Shenghua Group Deqing Huayuan.

The report also mentions the following research methodology employed in deriving the estimated market figures with related approach and the type of data sources referred.

In order to offer an accurate forecast, FMI started by sizing the current market (2014), which forms the basis of how the global Red Iron Oxide market is expected to develop between 2015 and 2025. Given the characteristics of the market, we triangulated the outcome of three different types of analysis, based on primary research, secondary research and our own analysis. However, forecasting the market in terms of various segments and regions is more a matter of quantifying expectations and identifying opportunities rather than rationalising them after the completion of the forecast exercise.

With respective to FMI’s analysis framework, it is imperative to note that in an ever-fluctuating global economy, we not only conduct forecasts in terms of CAGR, but also analyze the market on the basis of key parameters such as Year-on-Year (Y-o-Y) growth to understand the predictability of the Red Iron Oxide market and identify the right opportunities available.

Our qualitative analysis includes Basis Point Share (BPS) to understand each individual segment’s relative contribution to the market growth. This detailed level of information is important for the identification of various key trends witnessed in the Red Iron Oxide market. This has been followed by Y-o-Y (year-on-year) growth trend analysis and market attractiveness analysis by each segment, highlighting the causes responsible for the estimated growth trends.

Another key feature of this report is the analysis of all the key segments in the Red Iron Oxide market, sub-segments and the regional adoption and revenue forecast in terms of absolute dollar opportunity. This is traditionally overlooked while forecasting the market; however, the absolute dollar opportunity is critical in assessing the level of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve, as well as to identify potential resources and earnings from a sales and delivery perspective in the Red Iron Oxide market. In order to understand the key market segments in terms of the growth of Red Iron Oxide across concerned regions, Future Market Insights has developed a Market Attractiveness Index, which will help providers identify real market opportunities where each segment has been measured by 3 reference indices, namely CAGR index, current market share index and absolute dollar opportunity generated in the forecast period. All the qualitative analyses have provided in the form of info graphics with citation of key takeaways.