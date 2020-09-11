Report Synopsis

Future Market Insights offers a 10-year forecast of the Middle East Mobile Electronic Accessories market between 2015 and 2025. In terms of value, the market is expected to register a CAGR of 5.4% during the projected period. This study demonstrates the market dynamics and trends in all the countries, which are expected to influence the current nature and future status of the Mobile Electronic Accessories market over the forecast period.

This Future Market Insights report examines the ‘Mobile Electronic Accessories Market’ for the period 2015–2025. The primary objective of the report is to offer insights on the advancements in the Mobile Electronic Accessories market. Currently, the GCC and certain Levant countries are witnessing technological advancements across their value chain. Development of new computing, social networking and mobility solutions is anticipated to drive growth of the market in these regions. This has led to rise in consumer inclination towards connected mobile devices, such as tablets and smartphones, in these regions. Also, increasing adoption of mobile devices amongst the youth in the GCC region is providing a significant stimulus for growth of the electronic accessories market in the region.

The Mobile Electronic Accessories market report starts with an overview of the Mobile Electronic Accessories market in terms of both value and volume. In addition, this section includes FMI’s analyses of the key trends, drivers and restraints, which are influencing the Mobile Electronic Accessories market currently. Impact analysis of the key growth drivers and restraints, based on the weighted average model, is included in the Mobile Electronic Accessories market report to better equip and arm clients with crystal clear decision-making insights.

The Middle East Mobile Electronic Accessories market is segmented on the basis of product type, end use, distribution channel, price range and region. On the basis of product type, the market is segmented into mobile phone accessories, computer accessories and automotive infotainment accessories. A detailed analysis of every segment has been conducted in terms of market size and volume analysis across the Middle East regions, respectively. All these segments are included in this section to make the study more comprehensive. The sections include detailed analysis covering key trends, absolute dollar opportunity and BPS Analysis.

The next section of the report highlights adoption of Mobile Electronic Accessories by Middle East. It provides a market outlook for 2015-2025 and sets the forecast within the context of the Mobile Electronic Accessories ecosystem, including the new technological developments as well as product offerings in the Mobile Electronic Accessories market. This study discusses the key country trends contributing to the growth of the Mobile Electronic Accessories market across the aforementioned regions, as well as analyses the degree at which the drivers are influencing this market in each country. Key countries assessed in this report include Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, UAE, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait and Bahrain, Cyprus, Egypt, Turkey, Israel, Jordan and rest of Levant countries, which include Syria, Palestine and Iraq.

All the above sections evaluate the present scenario and the growth prospects of the Mobile Electronic Accessories market for the period 2015-2025. We have considered 2014 as the base year and provide data for the trailing 12 months.

In addition, it is imperative to note that in an ever-fluctuating global economy, we not only conduct forecasts in terms of CAGR, but also analyse on the basis of key parameters, such as Year-On-Year (Y-o-Y) growth, to understand the predictability of the market and to identify the right opportunities in the Mobile Electronic Accessories market.

Another key feature of this report is the analysis of all key segments in terms of absolute dollar. This is traditionally overlooked while forecasting the market. However, absolute dollar opportunity is critical in assessing the level of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve, as well as to identify potential resources from a sales and delivery perspective in the Mobile Electronic Accessories market. Besides, in this report, Future Market Insights has also developed the Mobile Electronic Accessories Market Attractiveness Index, which helps providers identify real market opportunities.

In the final section of the report, the Mobile Electronic Accessories market competitive landscape is included to provide report audiences with a dashboard view of the market, based on the categories of providers in the value chain of the market, their presence in Mobile Electronic Accessories product portfolio and key differentiators in the market. This section is primarily designed to provide clients with an objective & detailed comparative assessment of key providers specific to a market segment in the Mobile Electronic Accessories value chain and the potential players in the same. Report audiences can gain segment-specific vendor insights to identify and evaluate key competitors based on the in-depth assessment of their capabilities and success in the Mobile Electronic Accessories marketplace. Detailed profiles of the providers are also included in the scope of the report to evaluate their long-term and short-term strategies, key offerings and recent developments in the Mobile Electronic Accessories market space. Key players covered in the report are Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sony Corporation, Toshiba Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, Clarion Co., Ltd., Pioneer Corporation, LG Electronics Inc., Logitech international S.A., Astrum Holdings Limited and Intex Technologies India Ltd.

Key Segments Covered

By Product Type Mobile Phone Accessories Battery Charger Wired Wireless Headphone and Earbud Wired Wireless Computer Accessories Battery Power Adapter Speakers Others (Keyboard, Mouse and Microphone) Automotive infotainment Accessories Dash Stereos Amplifiers Woofers Wires and Cables Speakers By End Use Residential Commercial By Distribution Channel Multi-brand Store Single-brand Store By Price Range Premium Medium Low



Key Regions/Countries Covered

By Region GCC countries KSA Oman UAE Qatar Kuwait Bahrain Levant countries Cyprus Egypt Turkey Israel Jordon Rest of Levant Countries (Syria, Palestine and Iraq))



