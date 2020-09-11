A recent market study published by FMI, “BOPET Packaging Films Market: Global Industry Analysis 2014-2018 & Forecast 2019-2029” offers a comprehensive assessment of the most important market dynamics. After conducting thorough research on the historical, as well as current growth parameters of the BOPET packaging films market, the growth prospects of the market are obtained with maximum precision.

Chapter 01 – Executive Summary

The report commences with the executive summary of the BOPET packaging films market, which includes a summary of the key findings and statistics of the market. It also includes dominating segments in the global BOPET packaging films market, along-with key facts about BOPET packaging films. It also includes graphical representation of the segments according to market size and growth rate.

Chapter 02 – Market Overview

Readers can find detailed taxonomy and definition of the BOPET packaging films market in this chapter, which will help them understand the basic information about BOPET packaging films present in the market. This section also highlights the inclusions and exclusions, which help the reader understand the scope of the BOPET packaging films market report.

Chapter 03 – Key Market Trends

The report provides key market trends that are expected to impact market growth significantly in the upcoming years. Detailed industry trends are provided in this section, along with key market developments or product innovations, which is likely to have a significant impact on BOPET packaging films market.

Chapter 04 – Key Success Factors

This section includes a comparative analysis of different oriented packaging films. Along with the product adoption analysis and promotional strategies being used by tier 1 manufacturers and features which set BOPET packaging films apart.

Chapter 05 – Global BOPET Packaging Films Market Demand in Value (US$ Mn) and Volume (Mn Units) and Analysis 2014-2018 and Forecast, 2019-2029

This section explains the global market value & volume analysis and forecast for the BOPET packaging films market between the forecast period of 2019-2029. It includes the detailed analysis of the historical BOPET packaging films market, along with an opportunity analysis of the future. Readers can also find the absolute opportunity for the current year (2019 – 2020), and an incremental opportunity for the forecast period (2019 – 2029).

Chapter 06 – Global BOPET Packaging Films Market Pricing Analysis

This section highlights the average pricing analysis of various thicknesses of BOPET packaging films, in different regions across the globe. The weighted average pricing at the manufacturer-level is analyzed in this section.

Chapter 07 – Market Background

This chapter explains the key macro-economic factors that are expected to influence the growth of the BOPET packaging films market over the forecast period. Along with macroeconomic factors, this section also highlights the opportunity analysis for the BOPET packaging films market. This chapter also highlights the key market dynamics of the BOPET packaging films market, which include the drivers and restraints. Moreover, readers will understand the key trends followed by the leading manufacturers in the BOPET packaging films market. This section also covers Porter’s analysis, as well as the PESTLE analysis for the global BOPET packaging films market.

Chapter 08 – Global BOPET Packaging Films Market Analysis 2014 – 2018 & Forecast 2019 – 2029 by Thickness

Based on thickness, the BOPET packaging films market is segmented into below 15 micron, 15-30 micron, 31-50 micron, and above 50 micron. In this chapter, readers can find information about key attractive segments during the forecast period.

Chapter 09 – Global BOPET Packaging Films Market Analysis 2014 – 2018 & Forecast 2019 – 2029 by Applications

Based on applications, the BOPET packaging films market is segmented into labels, tapes, wraps, bags & pouches and laminates. In this chapter, readers can find information about key segments during the forecast period.

Chapter 10 – Global BOPET Packaging Films Market Analysis 2014 – 2018 & Forecast 2019 – 2029 by End-use Industry

This chapter provides details about the BOPET packaging films market on the basis of end-use industry, and has been classified into food, beverages, cosmetics & personal care, electrical & electronics, pharmaceuticals, and other industrial. The food segment is further sub-segmented as meat, fresh produce, confectionery, dairy, and others.

Chapter 11 – Global BOPET Packaging Films Market Analysis 2014 – 2018 & Forecast 2019 – 2029 by Region

This chapter explains how the BOPET packaging films market is expected to grow across various geographical regions, such as North America, Latin America, Europe, South Asia, East Asia, Oceania, and Middle East & Africa (MEA).

Chapter 12 – North America BOPET Packaging Films Market Analysis 2014 – 2018 & Forecast 2019 – 2029

This chapter includes a detailed analysis of the growth of the North American BOPET packaging films market, along with a country-wise assessment that includes the U.S. and Canada. Readers will also find some of key points on the basis of estimated market size and consumption of BOPET packaging films.

Chapter 13 – Latin America BOPET Packaging Films Market Analysis 2014 – 2018 & Forecast 2019 – 2029

Readers can find detailed information about several factors, such as the pricing analysis and the regional trends, which are impacting the growth of the Latin America BOPET packaging films market. This chapter also includes the growth prospects of the BOPET packaging films market in leading LATAM countries such as Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, and the Rest of Latin America.

Chapter 14 – Europe BOPET Packaging Films Market Analysis 2014 – 2018 & Forecast 2019 – 2029

Important growth prospects of the BOPET Packaging Films market based on the product and the end-user industry in several countries, such as Germany, the UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, BENELUX and the Rest of Europe, are included in this chapter.

Chapter 15 – South Asia BOPET Packaging Films Market Analysis 2014 – 2018 & Forecast 2019 – 2029

India, Indonesia, Thailand, and Malaysia are the leading countries in the South Asia region that are the prime subjects of assessment to obtain the growth prospects of the South Asia BOPET packaging films market in this chapter. Readers can find detailed information about the growth parameters of the South Asia BOPET packaging films market during the period 2019-2029.

Chapter 16 –East Asia BOPET Packaging Films Market Analysis 2014 – 2018 & Forecast 2019 – 2029

This chapter highlights the growth of the BOPET packaging films market in East Asia by focusing on China, Japan, and South Korea. The section also highlights data points regarding the growth of the BOPET packaging films market in the East Asian region.

Chapter 17 – Oceania BOPET Packaging Films Market Analysis 2014 – 2018 & Forecast 2019 – 2029

In this chapter, Australia and New Zealand are among the leading countries in the Oceania region, which are the prime subjects of assessment to obtain the growth prospects of the Oceania BOPET packaging films market.

Chapter 18 – MEA BOPET Packaging Films Market Analysis 2014 – 2018 & Forecast 2019 – 2029

This chapter provides information about how the BOPET packaging films market will grow in major countries in the MEA region such as GCC Countries, South Africa, Turkey, Northern Africa, and the rest of MEA, during the forecast period 2019 – 2029.

Chapter 19 – Market Structure Analysis

In this chapter, readers can find detailed information about the tier analysis and market concentration of key players in the BOPET packaging films market along with their market presence analysis by region and product portfolio.

Chapter 20 – Competition Analysis

In this chapter, readers will find a comprehensive list of all leading manufacturers in the BOPET packaging films market, along with detailed information about each company, including company overview, revenue shares, strategic overview, and recent company developments. Some of the market players featured in the report are Jindal Poly Films Limited, Uflex Ltd., Toray Plastics (America). Inc., SRF Limited, Mitsubishi Polyester Film, Inc., Futamura Chemical Co. Ltd., RETAL Industries Ltd., Fatra A.S, DuPont Teijin Films U.S. Limited, Polyplex Corporation Ltd., Ester Industries Limited, Garware Polyester Limited, Chiripal Poly Films Ltd., Oben Holding Group S.A.C., Polinas Plastik Sanayi ve Ticaret A.S., Terphane LLC, Sumilon Polyester Ltd., and JBF RAK LLC, FILMtech, Inc., Fuwei Films (shan dong) Co., Ltd. among others.

Chapter 21 – Assumptions and Acronyms

This chapter includes a list of acronyms and assumptions that provide a base to the information and statistics included in the BOPET packaging films report.

Chapter 22 – Research Methodology

This chapter helps readers understand the research methodology followed to obtain various conclusions, as well as important qualitative and quantitative information about the BOPET packaging films market.