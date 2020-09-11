LOS ANGELES, United States: The global Artificial Grass market is expected to grow at a significant pace, reports QY Research. Its latest research report, titled “Global Artificial Grass Market Insights, Forecast to 2026”, offers a unique point of view about the global market. It also offers PESTLE analysis, qualitative and quantitative analysis, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and absolute dollar opportunity analysis to help players improve their business strategies. It also sheds light on critical market dynamics such as trends and opportunities, drivers, restraints, and challenges to help Artificial Grass market participants stay informed and cement a strong position in the industry. With competitive landscape analysis, the authors of the Artificial Grass report have made a brilliant attempt to help readers understand important business tactics that leading companies use to maintain market sustainability.

The regional analysis section of the report allows players to concentrate on high-growth regions and countries that could help them to expand their presence in the global Artificial Grass market. Apart from extending their footprint in the global Artificial Grass market, the regional analysis helps players to increase their sales while having a better understanding of customer behavior in specific regions and countries. The report provides CAGR, revenue, production, consumption, and other important statistics and figures related to the global as well as regional markets. It shows how different type, application, and regional segments are progressing in the global Artificial Grass market in terms of growth.

The research report includes an analysis of the competitive landscape present in the global Artificial Grass market. It includes an assessment of the existing and upcoming trends that players can invest in. Furthermore, it also includes an evaluation of the financial outlooks of the players and explains the nature of the competition.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Artificial Grass Market Research Report: Ten Cate, Shaw Sports Turf, FieldTurf (Tarkett), CoCreation Grass, Polytan GmbH, Domo Sports Grass, ACT Global Sports, SIS Pitches, Limonta Sport, Edel Grass B.V., Unisport-Saltex Oy, GreenVision / Mattex, Mondo S.p.A., Juta, Condor Grass, Nurteks, Taishan, Victoria PLC, ForestGrass, Forbex

Global Artificial Grass Market by Type: Tuft Grass Above 10 and Below 25 mm Type, Tuft Grass Below 10 mm Type, Tuft Grass Above 25 mm Type

Global Artificial Grass Market by Application: Sports, Landscaping, Other

All of the segments studied in the Artificial Grass research study are analyzed on the basis of BPS, market share, revenue, and other important factors. Our research study shows how different segments are contributing to the growth of the global Artificial Grass market. It also provides information on key trends related to the segments included in the report. This helps market players to concentrate on high-growth areas of the global Artificial Grass market. The research study also offers separate analysis on the segments on the basis of absolute dollar opportunity.

Key Questions Answered by the Report

What will be the size of the global Artificial Grass market in 2026?

What is the current CAGR of the global Artificial Grass market?

Which application is projected to gain a lion’s share of the global Artificial Grass market?

Which region is foretold to create the most number of opportunities in the global Artificial Grass market?

Will there be any changes in market competition during the forecast period?

Which are the top players currently operating in the global Artificial Grass market?

How will the market situation change in the coming years?

What are the common business tactics adopted by players?

What is the growth outlook of the global Artificial Grass market?

Table of Contents

1 Artificial Grass Market Overview

1 Artificial Grass Product Overview

1.2 Artificial Grass Market Segment by Type

1.3 Global Artificial Grass Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Artificial Grass Sales and Growth by Type

1.3.2 Global Artificial Grass Sales and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.3 Global Artificial Grass Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.4 Global Artificial Grass Price by Type (2015-2020)

2 Global Artificial Grass Market Competition by Company

1 Global Artificial Grass Sales and Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Artificial Grass Revenue and Share by Company (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Artificial Grass Price by Company (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Players Artificial Grass Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types

2.5 Artificial Grass Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Artificial Grass Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Global Artificial Grass Market Share of Top 5 and Top 10 Players

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Artificial Grass Company Profiles and Sales Data

4 Artificial Grass Market Status and Outlook by Regions

1 Global Market Status and Outlook by Regions

4.1.1 Global Artificial Grass Market Size and CAGR by Regions

4.1.2 North America

4.1.3 Asia-Pacific

4.1.4 Europe

4.1.5 South America

4.1.6 Middle East and Africa

4.2 Global Artificial Grass Sales and Revenue by Regions

4.2.1 Global Artificial Grass Sales and Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

4.2.2 Global Artificial Grass Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

4.2.3 Global Artificial Grass Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.3 North America Artificial Grass Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.3.1 United States

4.3.2 Canada

4.3.3 Mexico

4.4 Europe Artificial Grass Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.4.1 Germany

4.4.2 UK

4.4.3 France

4.4.4 Italy

4.4.5 Russia

4.4.6 Turkey

4.5 Asia-Pacific Artificial Grass Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.5.1 China

4.5.2 Japan

4.5.3 Korea

4.5.4 Southeast Asia

4.5.4.1 Indonesia

4.5.4.2 Thailand

4.5.4.3 Malaysia

4.5.4.4 Philippines

4.5.4.5 Vietnam

4.5.5 India

4.5.6 Australia

4.6 South America Artificial Grass Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.6.1 Brazil

4.7 Middle East and Africa Artificial Grass Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.7.1 Egypt

4.7.2 GCC Countries

5 Artificial Grass Application/End Users

1 Artificial Grass Segment by Application

5.1.1 Industrial

5.1.2 Agricultural

5.1.3 Automotive

5.1.4 Others

5.2 Global Artificial Grass Product Segment by Application

5.2.1 Global Artificial Grass Sales by Application

5.2.2 Global Artificial Grass Sales and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6 Global Artificial Grass Market Forecast

1 Global Artificial Grass Sales, Revenue Forecast (2020-2026)

6.1.1 Global Artificial Grass Sales and Growth Rate Forecast (2020-2026)

6.1.1 Global Artificial Grass Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2020-2026)

6.2 Global Artificial Grass Forecast by Regions

6.2.1 North America Artificial Grass Sales and Revenue Forecast (2020-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Artificial Grass Sales and Revenue Forecast (2020-2026)

6.2.3 Asia-Pacific Artificial Grass Sales and Revenue Forecast (2020-2026)

6.2.3.1 China

6.2.3.2 Japan

6.2.3.3 Korea

6.2.3.4 Southeast Asia

6.2.3.5 India

6.2.3.6 Australia

6.2.4 South America Artificial Grass Sales and Revenue Forecast (2020-2026)

6.2.5 Middle East and Africa Artificial Grass Sales and Revenue Forecast (2020-2026)

6.2.5.1 Egypt

6.2.5.2 GCC Countries

6.3 Artificial Grass Forecast by Type

6.3.1 Global Artificial Grass Sales and Revenue Forecast by Type (2020-2026)

6.3.2 20 Foot (6.09 M) Gowth Forecast

6.3.3 40 Foot (12.18 M) Gowth Forecast

6.4 Artificial Grass Forecast by Application

6.4.1 Global Artificial Grass Sales Forecast by Application (2020-2026)

6.4.2 Global Artificial Grass Forecast in Industrial

6.4.3 Global Artificial Grass Forecast in Agricultural

7 Artificial Grass Upstream Raw Materials

1 Artificial Grass Key Raw Materials

7.1.1 Key Raw Materials

7.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

7.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

7.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

7.2.1 Raw Materials

7.2.2 Labor Cost

7.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

7.3 Artificial Grass Industrial Chain Analysis

8 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors

1 Marketing Channel

8.1.1 Direct Marketing

8.1.2 Indirect Marketing

8.1.3 Marketing Channel Development Trend

8.2 Distributors

8.3 Downstream Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

Appendix

Methodology/Research Approach

Research Programs/Design

Market Size Estimation

Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

Data Source

Secondary Sources

Primary Sources

Disclaimer

