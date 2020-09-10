Global Pine Derived Chemicals Market on a Steady Growth Trail; FMI Provides Projections in Light of COVID-19 Pandemic in its New Revised Report

The chemicals derived from pine tree and its parts occur naturally. Thus, pine is a renewable source of chemicals that find applications across a diverse set of industries. Pine trees occur predominantly in regions like North America, Latin America, Asia and Scandinavia. Traditionally, these pine derived chemicals have been used in adhesives industry, construction industry and healthcare sector among the others. In the recent past, these pine derived chemicals have been used in applications such as in printing inks, adhesives, soaps & detergents, resins, plasticizers, surface coatings, fragrance chemicals among the others.

The pine chemicals are obtained from distillation of semi-solid extracts of resin and fatty oil. Primarily, pine based products are derived from gums, stumps and by products of Kraft pulp. Pine chemicals include rosin, tall oil, turpentine, resin etc. Major chemicals like turpentine, tall oil fatty acids (TOFA) and resin acids among the others are derived from by-product of sulphate pulping process.

Request a Sample of this Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-1355

Global Pine Derived Chemicals Market: Drivers and Restraints

The chemicals derived from pine trees are naturally occurring and thus environmentally friendly. Their use results in lower carbon dioxide emissions as compared to those from use of traditional sources. In the recent past, extensive use of products derived from crude oil and natural gas have led to increased pollution and environmental concern. Hence, there is a pressing need to decrease the consumption of fossil fuels in order to reduce carbon footprints and carbon dioxide emission.

Thus, demand for these eco-friendly pine derived chemicals is expected to witness a steady growth over the forecast period. Pine trees, the source of these pine derived chemicals do not occur abundantly across the globe but are concentrated in regions of North America, Latin America, and in some European & Asian countries. As such, the limited availability is expected to create a challenge to the growth of the global pine derived chemical market during the forecast period.

Global Pine Derived Chemicals Market: Segmentation

The global pine derived chemical market is segmented on the basis of application, type and geographical region.

Based on the type of chemical, global pine derived chemical market is segmented in to the following key market segments:

Tall Oil Rosin (TOR)

Tall Oil Fatty acid (TOFA)

Gum Rosin

Gum Turpentine

Sterols

Others

Also depending on the End-use industry, the global pine derived chemical market is segmented as below:

Printing inks

Adhesives & paints

Rubber

Paper and pulp

Others

Global Pine Derived Chemicals Market: Regional Outlook

The global pine derived chemical market is segmented on the basis of geography into seven key regions namely North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan) and Japan. North America region has a strong presence in global pine derived chemical market followed by Asia Pacific. The United States accounted for the largest share in global pine derived chemicals market. Increasing demand for environmentally friendly products in order to reduce the carbon footprints is expected to drive the global pine derived chemical market during the forecast period.

Request for Report Methodology @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/pine-derived-chemicals-market#idMethodology

Global Pine Derived Chemicals Market: Key players

key players operating in global pine derived chemical market are as follows:

Eastman Chemical Company

Ingevity (MeadWestvaco Corporation)

Arizona Chemical Company, LLC

Georgia-Pacific Chemicals, LLC

Harima Chemicals Group

Arakawa Chemical Industries, Ltd.

Renessenz LLC.

Foreverest Resources Ltd.

Mentha and Allied Products Pvt. Ltd.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geographies, and applications.