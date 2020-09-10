The term Desiccants refers to materials or products which are hygroscopic in nature. Desiccants absorb the moisture from the surroundings. By absorbing moisture, they reduce humidity and thus, help prevent goods from getting damaged by moisture. Desiccants work by absorbing moisture and trapping it within surfaces or capillaries without changing the water characteristics – this is called physical absorption. On the other hand, some desiccants absorb moisture and react with it to form another mixture – this is called chemical absorption. Physical absorption of moisture is reversible, whereas, chemical absorption is irreversible. Generally, silica gel, zeolites and other such types of desiccants work through physical absorption and desiccants such as calcium chloride, magnesium sulphate and others work through chemical absorption.

Desiccants play a vital role in shipping food and pharmaceuticals products by absorbing moisture and maintaining controlled environment to ensure the quality of products throughout the period of transportation. Moreover, desiccants are used in the manufacturing insulated windows, to prevent moisture condensation on the panes. Desiccants such as zeolites are used as drying components in air conditioning systems to maintain the efficiency of refrigerant. Desiccants are also used in some chemical reactions, such as those where water must be removed from solvents such as in Grignard reaction, where zeolites are used as a drying agents.

Desiccants Market: Dynamics

This unique moisture absorption ability of desiccants makes it suitable for a variety of applications where water presence/ moisture can cause damage to the products, such as in electronics, food, pharmaceutical and clothing industries. Increasing use of desiccants in the packaging industry, especially for food and pharmaceutical products, and in the transportation industry is the major driving factor for the growth of the desiccants market. Manufacturers operating in electronic industry are making every effort to reduce moisture effect on electronic products, which will eventually lead to increased demand for desiccants in near future. Moreover, rising use of desiccants in the chemical industry and in air conditioning systems is also likely to boost the desiccants market growth.

Chemical absorption is, in general, more effective than physical absorption. However, it is also relatively costlier when compared to physical absorption desiccants and this is precisely why the demand for physical absorption desiccants in the market is relatively more at the moment. Owing to this, the demand for desiccants such as silica gel and zeolites is also high in the market. Precaution has to be taken while handling the desiccants to avoid contact with human body, as desiccants absorb water content and may cause ill effects. Thus, specific packaging materials need to be used for desiccants to ensure proper safety.

Desiccants Market: Segmentation

On the basis of process of absorption, global desiccants market is segmented into:

Physical Absorption

Chemical Absorption

On the basis of type, the global desiccants market is segmented into:

Silica Gel

Zeolite

Activated Alumina

Activated Charcoal

Calcium Chloride

Clay

Others

On the basis of application, the global desiccants market is segmented into:

Electronics

Food

Pharmaceutical

Packing

Air & gas drying

Others

Desiccants Market: Regional Outlook

The global desiccants market is mainly dominated by the Asia Pacific region, especially by China in terms of production and consumption. The electronics, chemical and pharmaceutical industries are witnessing significant growth in the APAC region, which in turn, is expected to drive the growth of desiccants market over the forecast period. APAC desiccants market is expected to register healthy CAGR over the forecast period.

North America, followed by Europe, is expected to be the second largest market for desiccants. Increasing demand for desiccants in the packaging industry coupled with that in consumer products is expected to drive the growth of desiccants market over the forecast period. In North America, especially the U.S., is expected to be the major market for desiccants and it is expected to register substantial growth over the forecast period. Furthermore, Latin America desiccants market is projected to register significant growth over the forecast period. Europe and Middle East & Africa are estimated to register relatively moderate growth during the forecast period.

Desiccants Market: Participants

Some of the players identified in the global desiccants market are Porocel Corporation, The Dow Chemical Company,