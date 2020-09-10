The Laboratory Equipment Services Market report shows the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share and the market by type and application. The report deeply described by experts team and made full report on Laboratory Equipment Services Market with Forecasts 2024.

The Laboratory Equipment Services Market is projected to reach USD 17.7 Billion by 2024 from USD 9.5 Billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 13.4%.

Top Key Players Profiled in the Laboratory Equipment Services Market:

Agilent Technologies (US)

Waters Corporation (US)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US)

PerkinElmer Inc. (US)

Danaher Corporation (US)

Eppendorf (Germany)

Pace Analytical Services Inc. (US)

Becton Dickinson and Company (US)

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. (US)

Siemens Healthineers (Germany)

Based on the end-user, the laboratory equipment services market has been segmented into pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, clinical & diagnostic laboratories, and academic & research institutions. Pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies are expected to hold the largest share of the laboratory equipment services market in 2019.

By contract type, the laboratory equipment services market is segmented into standard service contracts and customized service contracts. In 2018, standard service contracts accounted for the largest share of the laboratory equipment services market. This can be attributed to the higher coverage of maintenance services in standard service contracts.

