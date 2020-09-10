The Incident and Emergency Management Market report shows the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share and the market by type and application. The report deeply described by experts team and made full report on Incident and Emergency Management Market with Forecasts 2025.

The global pre COVID 19 incident and emergency management market size expected to grow from USD 114.8 billion in 2020 to USD 156.9 billion by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.4% and post COVID 19 incident and emergency management market size expected to grow from USD 117.2 billion in 2020 to USD 156.1 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 5.9%during the forecast period.

Top Companies Profiled in the Incident and Emergency Management Market:

Honeywell (US)

Lockheed Martin (US)

Motorola Solutions (US)

Siemens (Germany)

NEC Corporation (Japan)

IBM (US)

Hexagon (Sweden)

Esri (US)

COVID 19 IMPACT

Increasing number of corona virus cases has overall impacted numerous lives which has led to several fatalities, and has affected the economic structure globally. Due to this pandemic situation various states and local governments have provided emergency relief funds for small businesses in the form of interest-free loans or grants to small businesses affected by COVID-19.The National Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster (National VOAD) created the Disaster Agency Response Technology (DART), a platform that allows member agencies to coordinate disaster case management, track donations, manage volunteers, and perform other tasks online.

MARKET DYNAMICS

9/11, 26/11, and other subsequent attacks around the world catalyzed various significant iterations in counter-terrorism. Individuals have become more concerned about the plan of actions applicable during emergency situations due to the rising insecurity around the world as there is an increase in terrorist attacks and criminal activities. The plan of actions contains procedures to deal with emergency events, such as HAZMAT accidents, civil unrest, or even intentional attacks.

False alarm rates have become a restraining factor for the growth of incident and emergency management market. These alarms reduce the effectiveness of incident and emergency management solutions, making users lose confidence in these solutions. This can lead to the ignoring of real alarms. Outdoor perimeter intrusion detection systems are mainly prone to false alarms.

Companies have been continuously working on new technologies, such as crowdsourcing, NG9-1-1, early warning systems, Q-Rad tools, tsunami apps, sophisticated early warning systems, advanced communication technologies, geospatial solutions, and simulation tools and solutions, which would help in planning, preparing, and mitigating emergencies.

