The Fluoroscopy Equipment Market report shows the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share and the market by type and application. The report deeply described by experts team and made full report on Fluoroscopy Equipment Market with Forecasts 2024.

The Fluoroscopy Equipment Market is projected to reach USD 7.11 Billion by 2024 from USD 5.75 Billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 4.4%.

Top Companies Profiled in the Fluoroscopy Equipment Market:

Siemens Healthineers (Germany)

GE Healthcare (US)

Philips (Netherlands)

Shimadzu Corporation (Japan)

Ziehm Imaging (Germany)

Canon Medical Systems (Japan)

Hitachi (Japan)

Carestream Health (US)

Hologic (US)

Lepu Medical Technology (China)

Agfa-Gevaert Group (Belgium)

ADANI Systems (Belarus)

On the basis of product, the fluoroscopy equipment market is segmented into fixed C-arms, fluoroscopy systems, and mobile C-arms. The fixed C-arms segment accounted for the largest share of the fluoroscopy equipment market in 2018. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the increasing use of fluoroscopic imaging for diagnosis and interventional procedures and technological advancements in fixed C-arms.

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into diagnostic applications and surgical applications. The diagnostic applications market is further segmented into cardiology, gastroenterology, urology & nephrology, and other diagnostic applications (orthopedics, neurology, and gynecology), while the surgical applications market is further segmented into orthopedic and trauma surgeries, neurosurgeries, cardiovascular surgeries, gastrointestinal surgeries, and other surgical applications (urologic surgeries, end bronchial and thoracic surgeries, and maxillofacial surgeries)

