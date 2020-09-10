Global Veterinary Reference Laboratory Market 2019 research provides a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. The Global Veterinary Reference Laboratory market analysis is provided for the international markets including development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed.

The Veterinary Reference Laboratories Market is projected to reach USD 4.8 Billion by 2024 from USD 2.9 Billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 10.7%.

Top Companies Profiled in the Veterinary Reference Laboratory Market:

IDEXX Laboratories Inc. (US)

VCA Inc. (US)

GD Animal Health (Netherlands)

Zoetis Inc. (US)

Neogen Corporation (US)

Boehringer Ingelheim (Germany)

Marshfield Labs (US)

ProtaTek International (US)

Texas A&M Veterinary Medical Diagnostic Laboratory (US)

Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory – University of Minnesota (US)

Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory

Iowa State University (US).

Based on the type of service, the veterinary reference laboratories market is segmented into clinical chemistry, immunodiagnostics, hematology, urinalysis, molecular diagnostics, and other services. The clinical chemistry segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on application, the veterinary reference laboratories market is segmented into clinical pathology, bacteriology, virology, parasitology, productivity testing, pregnancy testing, and toxicology. The clinical pathology segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period, primarily due to the large volume of pathology tests performed.

Table of Contents:

1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Markets Covered

1.4 Years Considered for the Study

1.5 Currency

1.6 Limitations

1.7 Stakeholders

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Approach

2.1.1 Secondary Sources

2.1.1.1 Key Data From Secondary Sources

2.1.2 Primary Sources

2.1.2.1 Key Data From Primary Sources

2.1.2.2 Key Industry Insights

2.2 Market Size Estimation

2.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

2.4 Market Share Estimation

2.5 Assumptions for the Study

3 Executive Summary

….And More

