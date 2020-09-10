Global Thermal Spray Coatings Market 2020 research provides a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. The Global Thermal Spray Coatings Market analysis is provided for the international markets including development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed.

The Thermal Spray Coatings Market is estimated to be USD 7.6 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 10.7 Billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 7.0%.

Top Companies Profiled in the Thermal Spray Coatings Market:

Praxair Surface Technologies Inc (US)

BodyCote (UK)

Oerlikon Metco (Switzerland)

Surface Technology (UK)

C Starck Gmbh (Germany)

W. Gartner Thermal Spraying (US)

Arc Spray (Pty) Ltd (South Africa)

Metallisation Limited (UK)

Plasma-Tec Inc. (US)

C&M Technologies GmbH (Germany)

AMETEK Inc. (US)

Flame Spray SpA (Italy)

BryCoat Inc. (US)

Thermal Spray Technologies Inc. (tst) (US)

The ceramic material is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growing demand for ceramic material is due to its cost efficiency and easy availability. The growth is also driven by the growth in aerospace, healthcare, automotive and other end-use industries. Metal & alloys to be the second largest consumed material in thermal spray coatings market.

The North America is the largest consumer of thermal spray coatings market. This growth is mainly attributed to the increasing urbanization &modernization, increasing personal disposable income and growing demand from various end-use industries such as aerospace. Aerospace industry in North America is in boom due to demand backlog of big manufacturers.

Table Of Contents:

1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives Of The Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Years Considered For The Study

1.4 Currency

1.5 Units Considered

1.6 Stakeholders

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.1.1 Secondary Data

2.1.1.1 Key Data From Secondary Sources

2.1.2 Primary Data

2.1.2.1 Key Data From Primary Sources

2.1.2.2 Key Industry Insights

2.1.2.3 Breakdown Of Primary Interviews

2.2 Market Size Estimation

2.3 Data Triangulation

2.4 Research Assumptions And Limitations

2.4.1 Assumptions

2.4.2 Limitations

3 Executive Summary

….And More

