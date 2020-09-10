The photo editing software market was valued at US$ 773.3million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 1,267.7million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2020 to 2027.

Virtual reality is an emerging technology that was initially aimed at gamers; however, the potential of this technology is now being explored in various other applications. For instance, the use of VR images in social media platforms and online content creation is growing at an impressive pace from past few years. The rising demand for immersive content and experiences by customers is the key driver for the adoption of VR (360 degree) images in various industries. 360 VR photography, 360 spherical photography, and 360 panoramic photography are among the common names used for such photography. The demand for equipment and cameras capable of taking 360° images is also growing among prosumer and professional photographers. Real estate, hotels & resorts, businesses, and online content and social media are among the key markets for VR photos.

Key Players:

1. ACD Systems International Inc.

2. Adobe

3. Corel Corporation

4. CyberLink Corp

5. DXO

6. INMAGINE GROUP

7. ON1

8. Phase One A/S

9. Serif (Europe) Ltd

10. Skylum

Photo editing is being widely used by professionals and commercial users in industries such as fashion, news & media, social media, and entertainment for marketing and advertisement. A photo editing software provide users with various tools to enhance visual excellence of a photo such as facial recognition which is based on Artificial Intelligence technology. Artificial intelligence and its applications have been growing tremendously over the last few years in diverse industry verticals. AI is being utilized in numerous sectors such as retail, food &beverages, automotive, and consumer electronics. Photo editing software market players are also using AI to offer enhanced capabilities in their software products. For instance, Skylum’s Luminar 4, Photolemur 3, Aurora HDR, Topaz Studio, and Photo.ai are among the AI-based photo editors available for various devices. The integration of AI capabilities in photo editing software shows the huge growth potential in the photo editing software market and it is anticipated to drive the future growth of the market during the forecast period.

After studying key companies, the report focuses on the startups contributing towards the growth of the market. Possible mergers and acquisitions among the startups and key organizations are identified by the report’s authors in the study. Most companies in the Photo Editing Software Market are currently engaged in adopting new technologies, strategies, product developments, expansions, and long-term contracts to maintain their dominance in the global market

Analysis tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s five force model have been inculcated in order to present a perfect in-depth knowledge about Photo Editing Software Market. Ample graphs, tables, charts are added to help have an accurate understanding of this market. The Photo Editing Software Market is also been analyzed in terms of value chain analysis and regulatory analysis.

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Risk Assessment for Investing in Global Market

Critical Success Factors (CSFs)

The competitive landscape of the market has been examined on the basis of market share analysis of key players. Detailed market data about these factors is estimated to help vendors take strategic decisions that can strengthen their positions in the market and lead to more effective and larger stake in the global Photo Editing Software Market. Pricing and cost teardown analysis for products and service offerings of key players has also been undertaken for the study.

