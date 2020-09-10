Cloud-based training is a software that manages all the trainer-led activates on the cloud platform. The idea of social learning, which is a way of informal learning through blogs, videos, and articles, is combined in cloud-based training software. Content access, time-table management, and progress tracking are major factors of the cloud-based training software.

The rise in the necessity to improve employee value, high demand for active training, and the rising trend of social learning are some of the major factors driving the growth of the Cloud-based training software market. Moreover, the rising adoption of Internet-based learning courses and wide computer-based distance learning are some of the other factors anticipated to boost the growth of the cloud-based training software market.

Key Players:

1. Adobe

2. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc.

3. Docebo?

4. GnosisConnect

5. LearningStone

6. Mindflash

7. Paradis Solutions

8. Peoplefluent

9. SAP Litmos

10. TalentLMS

The “Global Cloud-Based Training Software Market Analysis to 2027”? is a specialized and in-depth study of the cloud-based training software market with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of cloud-based training software market with detailed market segmentation by organization size, industry vertical. The global cloud-based training software market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading cloud-based training software market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the cloud-based training software market.

The global cloud-based training software market is segmented on the basis of organization size, industry vertical. On the basis of organization size, the market is segmented as small and medium enterprise, large enterprise. On the basis of industry vertical, the market is segmented as BFSI, aerospace and defense, healthcare, public sector, IT and telecom, other.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global cloud-based training software market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The cloud-based training software market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.