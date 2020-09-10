Diversity recruiting involves hiring based on merit with special care taken to ensure that procedures are free from biases related to the age, race, religion, gender, and other personal characteristics of a candidate that are unrelated to their job performance. Initiatives for diversity and inclusion have proven to offer many benefits, including employee happiness and increased productivity and retention rates. Moreover, after implementing the European Union’s General Data Protection Regulation in May 2018, it is impossible to think of employee data without thinking about data protection. For every recruitment technology provider that uses data from people, data security has now become a major concern.

Increasing adoption of cloud platforms coupled with mobile-based recruitment systems, is one of the key drivers for market growth. Organizations are swiftly adopting automated resume screening methods using artificial intelligence (AI) to assess candidate’s level of skills and experience. However, due to COVID 19 pandemic, businesses are facing difficult decisions about how this seismic shift can be adapted and survived, and hiring practices have changed overnight. All of these factors are expected to impede market growth in 2020 and mid-2021.

Key Players:

1. Be Applied Ltd.

2. Entelo, Inc.

3. GR8 People, Inc.

4. Greenhouse Software, Inc.

5. Hiretual

6. HiringSolved

7. Plum, Inc.

8. Pymetrics, Inc.

9. SeekOut

10. Eightfold AI

The diversity recruiting software market is segmented based on deployment and enterprise size. Based on deployment, the diversity recruiting software market is segmented into on-premise and cloud. Based on enterprise size, the diversity recruiting software market is categorized into small and medium enterprises and large enterprises. The key market players profiled in the diversity recruiting software market report include Be Applied Ltd; Eightfold AI, Inc; Entelo; GR8 People, Inc.; Greenhouse Software, Inc.; Hiretual; HiringSolved; Plum, inc.; Pymetrics; and SeekOut.

The global diversity recruiting software market size has been derived using both primary and secondary sources. To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market. The process also serves the purpose of obtaining overview and forecast for the diversity recruiting software market with respects to all the segments. Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate the data, as well as to gain more analytical insights into the topic