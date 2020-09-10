Many enterprises lack a structured infrastructure and approach to deal with information technology incident management processes such as resolution, incident ranking, and remediation. The deviation management solution automates and manages the process of documenting, investigating, and resolving operational deviations from specifications and procedures.

The ensured compliance with the industry and key standards with a fully configurable corrective measure system is one of the major factors driving the growth of the incident and deviation management solution market. Moreover, lessening the risk of lost or incomplete records is anticipated to boost the growth of the incident and deviation management solution market.

Key Players:

1. Atlassian (Opsgenie)

2. PagerDuty, Inc.

3. FreshService

4. SolarWinds Worldwide, LLC.

5. Splunk Inc (VictorOps)

6. MetricStream Inc.

7. MasterControl Inc.

8. Agaram Technologies Pvt Ltd

9. AmpleLogic

10. Sparta Systems, Inc.

The “Global Incident and Deviation Management Solution Market Analysis to 2027”? is a specialized and in-depth study of the incident and deviation management solution market with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of incident and deviation management solution market with detailed market segmentation by component, deployment mode, end user. The global incident and deviation management solution market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading incident and deviation management solution market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the incident and deviation management solution market.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global incident and deviation management solution market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The incident and deviation management solution market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting incident and deviation management solution market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the incident and deviation management solution market in these regions.