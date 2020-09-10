M and A platform integrates all the features and functionality needed for mergers and acquisitions, including prospecting, transaction management, due diligence, and post-merger analytics. These tools are partly composed of generic business software solutions and are primarily developed and leveraged by M and A companies and internal financial teams.

Mergers and acquisitions are generally time-consuming and complicated, and simultaneous management of the M and A lifecycle for several transactions can be a hair-raising activity. Manual procedures and conventional resources such as spreadsheets, email, and shared drives cannot provide the speed and productivity required to accelerate M and A deals. However, the user can automate manual processes, centralize documents for sharing, and tighten security and streamline the M and A process with a superior M and A platform. The M and A platform provides safe tools for secure file synchronization and collaboration, shared team workspaces, and sizeable virtual data rooms. The cloud-based solution offers all the technologies, functionality, and processes needed to collaborate securely and effectively, with the highest levels of security, reliability, and efficiency.

Key Players:

1. Ansarada Pty Ltd.

2. Carl Finance GmbH

3. Datasite

4. DealRoom Inc.

5. Deven Software LLC

6. IBM

7. Intralinks, Inc.

8. MergerWare.com

9. Midaxo

10. Navatar Group, Inc

The “Global M and A Platform Market Analysis To 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the technology, media and telecommunication industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The M and A platform market report aims to provide an overview of the M and A platform market with detailed market segmentation by type, application, industry vertical, and geography. The global M and A platform market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading M and A platform market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global M and A platform market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The M and A platform market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the M and A platform market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South& Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the M and A platform market in these regions.