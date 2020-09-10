“

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Insect-based Ingredients market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Insect-based Ingredients market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Insect-based Ingredients report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Insect-based Ingredients report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Insect-based Ingredients market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Insect-based Ingredients market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Insect-based Ingredients market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Insect-based Ingredients market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Insect-based Ingredients market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Insect-based Ingredients Market Research Report: Ynsect, Protix, AgriProtein, Exo Inc., Nordic Insect Economy Ltd., Ento Tech, Enviro Flight LLC, Entomo Farms Ltd., Enterra Feed Corporation, Proti-Farm

Global Insect-based Ingredients Market Segmentation by Product: Tablets

Powder

Liquid



Global Insect-based Ingredients Market Segmentation by Application: Cosmetics

Dietary Supplement

Food Additive

Other Applications



The Insect-based Ingredients Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Insect-based Ingredients market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Insect-based Ingredients market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Insect-based Ingredients market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Insect-based Ingredients industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Insect-based Ingredients market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Insect-based Ingredients market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Insect-based Ingredients market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Insect-based Ingredients Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Insect-based Ingredients Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Insect-based Ingredients Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Tablets

1.4.3 Powder

1.4.4 Liquid

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Insect-based Ingredients Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Cosmetics

1.5.3 Dietary Supplement

1.5.4 Food Additive

1.5.5 Other Applications

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Insect-based Ingredients Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Insect-based Ingredients Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Insect-based Ingredients Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global Insect-based Ingredients, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Insect-based Ingredients Historical Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.1 Global Insect-based Ingredients Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.3.2 Global Insect-based Ingredients Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

2.4 Insect-based Ingredients Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.1 Global Insect-based Ingredients Sales Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.2 Global Insect-based Ingredients Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

3 Global Insect-based Ingredients Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Insect-based Ingredients Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Insect-based Ingredients Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Insect-based Ingredients Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Insect-based Ingredients Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Insect-based Ingredients Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Insect-based Ingredients Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Insect-based Ingredients Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Insect-based Ingredients Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Insect-based Ingredients Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Insect-based Ingredients Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Insect-based Ingredients Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Insect-based Ingredients Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Insect-based Ingredients Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Insect-based Ingredients Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Insect-based Ingredients Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Insect-based Ingredients Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Insect-based Ingredients Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Insect-based Ingredients Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Insect-based Ingredients Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Insect-based Ingredients Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Insect-based Ingredients Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Insect-based Ingredients Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Insect-based Ingredients Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Insect-based Ingredients Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Insect-based Ingredients Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Insect-based Ingredients Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Insect-based Ingredients Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Insect-based Ingredients Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Insect-based Ingredients Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Insect-based Ingredients Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Insect-based Ingredients Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 United States by Players, Type and Application

6.1 United States Insect-based Ingredients Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.1 United States Insect-based Ingredients Sales YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.2 United States Insect-based Ingredients Revenue YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.3 United States Insect-based Ingredients Market Share in Global Market 2015-2026

6.2 United States Insect-based Ingredients Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 United States Top Insect-based Ingredients Players by Sales (2015-2020)

6.2.2 United States Top Insect-based Ingredients Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

6.3 United States Insect-based Ingredients Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.1 United States Insect-based Ingredients Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.2 United States Insect-based Ingredients Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.3 United States Insect-based Ingredients Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 United States Insect-based Ingredients Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.1 United States Insect-based Ingredients Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.2 United States Insect-based Ingredients Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.3 United States Insect-based Ingredients Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.5 United States Insect-based Ingredients Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.1 United States Insect-based Ingredients Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.2 United States Insect-based Ingredients Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.3 United States Insect-based Ingredients Price by Application (2015-2020)

6.6 United States Insect-based Ingredients Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.1 United States Insect-based Ingredients Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.2 United States Insect-based Ingredients Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.3 United States Insect-based Ingredients Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

7 North America

7.1 North America Insect-based Ingredients Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

7.2 North America Insect-based Ingredients Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Insect-based Ingredients Sales by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Insect-based Ingredients Revenue by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Insect-based Ingredients Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

8.2 Europe Insect-based Ingredients Market Facts & Figures by Country

8.2.1 Europe Insect-based Ingredients Sales by Country

8.2.2 Europe Insect-based Ingredients Revenue by Country

8.2.3 Germany

8.2.4 France

8.2.5 U.K.

8.2.6 Italy

8.2.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Insect-based Ingredients Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

9.2 Asia Pacific Insect-based Ingredients Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Insect-based Ingredients Sales by Region (2015-2020)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Insect-based Ingredients Revenue by Region

9.2.3 China

9.2.4 Japan

9.2.5 South Korea

9.2.6 India

9.2.7 Australia

9.2.8 Taiwan

9.2.9 Indonesia

9.2.10 Thailand

9.2.11 Malaysia

9.2.12 Philippines

9.2.13 Vietnam

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Insect-based Ingredients Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

10.2 Latin America Insect-based Ingredients Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Insect-based Ingredients Sales by Country

10.2.2 Latin America Insect-based Ingredients Revenue by Country

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Insect-based Ingredients Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

11.2 Middle East and Africa Insect-based Ingredients Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Insect-based Ingredients Sales by Country

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Insect-based Ingredients Revenue by Country

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 U.A.E

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Ynsect

12.1.1 Ynsect Corporation Information

12.1.2 Ynsect Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Ynsect Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.1.4 Ynsect Insect-based Ingredients Products Offered

12.1.5 Ynsect Recent Development

12.2 Protix

12.2.1 Protix Corporation Information

12.2.2 Protix Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Protix Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.2.4 Protix Insect-based Ingredients Products Offered

12.2.5 Protix Recent Development

12.3 AgriProtein

12.3.1 AgriProtein Corporation Information

12.3.2 AgriProtein Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 AgriProtein Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.3.4 AgriProtein Insect-based Ingredients Products Offered

12.3.5 AgriProtein Recent Development

12.4 Exo Inc.

12.4.1 Exo Inc. Corporation Information

12.4.2 Exo Inc. Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Exo Inc. Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.4.4 Exo Inc. Insect-based Ingredients Products Offered

12.4.5 Exo Inc. Recent Development

12.5 Nordic Insect Economy Ltd.

12.5.1 Nordic Insect Economy Ltd. Corporation Information

12.5.2 Nordic Insect Economy Ltd. Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Nordic Insect Economy Ltd. Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.5.4 Nordic Insect Economy Ltd. Insect-based Ingredients Products Offered

12.5.5 Nordic Insect Economy Ltd. Recent Development

12.6 Ento Tech

12.6.1 Ento Tech Corporation Information

12.6.2 Ento Tech Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Ento Tech Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.6.4 Ento Tech Insect-based Ingredients Products Offered

12.6.5 Ento Tech Recent Development

12.7 Enviro Flight LLC

12.7.1 Enviro Flight LLC Corporation Information

12.7.2 Enviro Flight LLC Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Enviro Flight LLC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.7.4 Enviro Flight LLC Insect-based Ingredients Products Offered

12.7.5 Enviro Flight LLC Recent Development

12.8 Entomo Farms Ltd.

12.8.1 Entomo Farms Ltd. Corporation Information

12.8.2 Entomo Farms Ltd. Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Entomo Farms Ltd. Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.8.4 Entomo Farms Ltd. Insect-based Ingredients Products Offered

12.8.5 Entomo Farms Ltd. Recent Development

12.9 Enterra Feed Corporation

12.9.1 Enterra Feed Corporation Corporation Information

12.9.2 Enterra Feed Corporation Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Enterra Feed Corporation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.9.4 Enterra Feed Corporation Insect-based Ingredients Products Offered

12.9.5 Enterra Feed Corporation Recent Development

12.10 Proti-Farm

12.10.1 Proti-Farm Corporation Information

12.10.2 Proti-Farm Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Proti-Farm Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.10.4 Proti-Farm Insect-based Ingredients Products Offered

12.10.5 Proti-Farm Recent Development

12.11 Ynsect

12.11.1 Ynsect Corporation Information

12.11.2 Ynsect Description and Business Overview

12.11.3 Ynsect Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.11.4 Ynsect Insect-based Ingredients Products Offered

12.11.5 Ynsect Recent Development

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Insect-based Ingredients Players (Opinion Leaders)

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Insect-based Ingredients Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

