LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Tetrahydrofurfuryl Alcohol (THFA) market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Tetrahydrofurfuryl Alcohol (THFA) market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Tetrahydrofurfuryl Alcohol (THFA) report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Tetrahydrofurfuryl Alcohol (THFA) report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Tetrahydrofurfuryl Alcohol (THFA) market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Tetrahydrofurfuryl Alcohol (THFA) market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Tetrahydrofurfuryl Alcohol (THFA) market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Tetrahydrofurfuryl Alcohol (THFA) market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Tetrahydrofurfuryl Alcohol (THFA) market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Tetrahydrofurfuryl Alcohol (THFA) Market Research Report: BASF, Ashland, Avantium, Mitsubishi Chemical, DynaChem, Corbion, Penn A Kem LLC Company, Nova Molecular Technologies, Hongye Chemical, Sinochem Qingdao, EnvirOx LLC.

Global Tetrahydrofurfuryl Alcohol (THFA) Market Segmentation by Product: Pharmaceutical Grade

Chemical Grade

Industrial Grade

Others



Global Tetrahydrofurfuryl Alcohol (THFA) Market Segmentation by Application: Stripping Formulations

Electronic Cleaner Formulations

Coatings, Dyes and Printing Ink

Epoxy Curing Agent

Others



The Tetrahydrofurfuryl Alcohol (THFA) Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Tetrahydrofurfuryl Alcohol (THFA) market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Tetrahydrofurfuryl Alcohol (THFA) market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Tetrahydrofurfuryl Alcohol (THFA) market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Tetrahydrofurfuryl Alcohol (THFA) industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Tetrahydrofurfuryl Alcohol (THFA) market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Tetrahydrofurfuryl Alcohol (THFA) market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Tetrahydrofurfuryl Alcohol (THFA) market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Tetrahydrofurfuryl Alcohol (THFA) Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Tetrahydrofurfuryl Alcohol (THFA) Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Tetrahydrofurfuryl Alcohol (THFA) Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Pharmaceutical Grade

1.4.3 Chemical Grade

1.4.4 Industrial Grade

1.4.5 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Tetrahydrofurfuryl Alcohol (THFA) Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Stripping Formulations

1.5.3 Electronic Cleaner Formulations

1.5.4 Coatings, Dyes and Printing Ink

1.5.5 Epoxy Curing Agent

1.5.6 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Tetrahydrofurfuryl Alcohol (THFA) Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Tetrahydrofurfuryl Alcohol (THFA) Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Tetrahydrofurfuryl Alcohol (THFA) Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global Tetrahydrofurfuryl Alcohol (THFA), Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Tetrahydrofurfuryl Alcohol (THFA) Historical Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.1 Global Tetrahydrofurfuryl Alcohol (THFA) Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.3.2 Global Tetrahydrofurfuryl Alcohol (THFA) Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

2.4 Tetrahydrofurfuryl Alcohol (THFA) Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.1 Global Tetrahydrofurfuryl Alcohol (THFA) Sales Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.2 Global Tetrahydrofurfuryl Alcohol (THFA) Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

3 Global Tetrahydrofurfuryl Alcohol (THFA) Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Tetrahydrofurfuryl Alcohol (THFA) Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Tetrahydrofurfuryl Alcohol (THFA) Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Tetrahydrofurfuryl Alcohol (THFA) Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Tetrahydrofurfuryl Alcohol (THFA) Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Tetrahydrofurfuryl Alcohol (THFA) Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Tetrahydrofurfuryl Alcohol (THFA) Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Tetrahydrofurfuryl Alcohol (THFA) Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Tetrahydrofurfuryl Alcohol (THFA) Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Tetrahydrofurfuryl Alcohol (THFA) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Tetrahydrofurfuryl Alcohol (THFA) Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Tetrahydrofurfuryl Alcohol (THFA) Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Tetrahydrofurfuryl Alcohol (THFA) Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Tetrahydrofurfuryl Alcohol (THFA) Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Tetrahydrofurfuryl Alcohol (THFA) Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Tetrahydrofurfuryl Alcohol (THFA) Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Tetrahydrofurfuryl Alcohol (THFA) Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Tetrahydrofurfuryl Alcohol (THFA) Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Tetrahydrofurfuryl Alcohol (THFA) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Tetrahydrofurfuryl Alcohol (THFA) Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Tetrahydrofurfuryl Alcohol (THFA) Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Tetrahydrofurfuryl Alcohol (THFA) Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Tetrahydrofurfuryl Alcohol (THFA) Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Tetrahydrofurfuryl Alcohol (THFA) Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Tetrahydrofurfuryl Alcohol (THFA) Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Tetrahydrofurfuryl Alcohol (THFA) Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Tetrahydrofurfuryl Alcohol (THFA) Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Tetrahydrofurfuryl Alcohol (THFA) Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Tetrahydrofurfuryl Alcohol (THFA) Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Tetrahydrofurfuryl Alcohol (THFA) Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Tetrahydrofurfuryl Alcohol (THFA) Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Tetrahydrofurfuryl Alcohol (THFA) Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 Japan by Players, Type and Application

6.1 Japan Tetrahydrofurfuryl Alcohol (THFA) Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.1 Japan Tetrahydrofurfuryl Alcohol (THFA) Sales YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.2 Japan Tetrahydrofurfuryl Alcohol (THFA) Revenue YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.3 Japan Tetrahydrofurfuryl Alcohol (THFA) Market Share in Global Market 2015-2026

6.2 Japan Tetrahydrofurfuryl Alcohol (THFA) Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 Japan Top Tetrahydrofurfuryl Alcohol (THFA) Players by Sales (2015-2020)

6.2.2 Japan Top Tetrahydrofurfuryl Alcohol (THFA) Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

6.3 Japan Tetrahydrofurfuryl Alcohol (THFA) Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.1 Japan Tetrahydrofurfuryl Alcohol (THFA) Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.2 Japan Tetrahydrofurfuryl Alcohol (THFA) Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.3 Japan Tetrahydrofurfuryl Alcohol (THFA) Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 Japan Tetrahydrofurfuryl Alcohol (THFA) Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.1 Japan Tetrahydrofurfuryl Alcohol (THFA) Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.2 Japan Tetrahydrofurfuryl Alcohol (THFA) Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.3 Japan Tetrahydrofurfuryl Alcohol (THFA) Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.5 Japan Tetrahydrofurfuryl Alcohol (THFA) Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.1 Japan Tetrahydrofurfuryl Alcohol (THFA) Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.2 Japan Tetrahydrofurfuryl Alcohol (THFA) Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.3 Japan Tetrahydrofurfuryl Alcohol (THFA) Price by Application (2015-2020)

6.6 Japan Tetrahydrofurfuryl Alcohol (THFA) Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.1 Japan Tetrahydrofurfuryl Alcohol (THFA) Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.2 Japan Tetrahydrofurfuryl Alcohol (THFA) Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.3 Japan Tetrahydrofurfuryl Alcohol (THFA) Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

7 North America

7.1 North America Tetrahydrofurfuryl Alcohol (THFA) Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

7.2 North America Tetrahydrofurfuryl Alcohol (THFA) Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Tetrahydrofurfuryl Alcohol (THFA) Sales by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Tetrahydrofurfuryl Alcohol (THFA) Revenue by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Tetrahydrofurfuryl Alcohol (THFA) Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

8.2 Europe Tetrahydrofurfuryl Alcohol (THFA) Market Facts & Figures by Country

8.2.1 Europe Tetrahydrofurfuryl Alcohol (THFA) Sales by Country

8.2.2 Europe Tetrahydrofurfuryl Alcohol (THFA) Revenue by Country

8.2.3 Germany

8.2.4 France

8.2.5 U.K.

8.2.6 Italy

8.2.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Tetrahydrofurfuryl Alcohol (THFA) Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

9.2 Asia Pacific Tetrahydrofurfuryl Alcohol (THFA) Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Tetrahydrofurfuryl Alcohol (THFA) Sales by Region (2015-2020)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Tetrahydrofurfuryl Alcohol (THFA) Revenue by Region

9.2.3 China

9.2.4 Japan

9.2.5 South Korea

9.2.6 India

9.2.7 Australia

9.2.8 Taiwan

9.2.9 Indonesia

9.2.10 Thailand

9.2.11 Malaysia

9.2.12 Philippines

9.2.13 Vietnam

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Tetrahydrofurfuryl Alcohol (THFA) Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

10.2 Latin America Tetrahydrofurfuryl Alcohol (THFA) Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Tetrahydrofurfuryl Alcohol (THFA) Sales by Country

10.2.2 Latin America Tetrahydrofurfuryl Alcohol (THFA) Revenue by Country

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Tetrahydrofurfuryl Alcohol (THFA) Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

11.2 Middle East and Africa Tetrahydrofurfuryl Alcohol (THFA) Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Tetrahydrofurfuryl Alcohol (THFA) Sales by Country

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Tetrahydrofurfuryl Alcohol (THFA) Revenue by Country

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 U.A.E

12 Company Profiles

12.1 BASF

12.1.1 BASF Corporation Information

12.1.2 BASF Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 BASF Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.1.4 BASF Tetrahydrofurfuryl Alcohol (THFA) Products Offered

12.1.5 BASF Recent Development

12.2 Ashland

12.2.1 Ashland Corporation Information

12.2.2 Ashland Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Ashland Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.2.4 Ashland Tetrahydrofurfuryl Alcohol (THFA) Products Offered

12.2.5 Ashland Recent Development

12.3 Avantium

12.3.1 Avantium Corporation Information

12.3.2 Avantium Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Avantium Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.3.4 Avantium Tetrahydrofurfuryl Alcohol (THFA) Products Offered

12.3.5 Avantium Recent Development

12.4 Mitsubishi Chemical

12.4.1 Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation Information

12.4.2 Mitsubishi Chemical Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Mitsubishi Chemical Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.4.4 Mitsubishi Chemical Tetrahydrofurfuryl Alcohol (THFA) Products Offered

12.4.5 Mitsubishi Chemical Recent Development

12.5 DynaChem

12.5.1 DynaChem Corporation Information

12.5.2 DynaChem Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 DynaChem Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.5.4 DynaChem Tetrahydrofurfuryl Alcohol (THFA) Products Offered

12.5.5 DynaChem Recent Development

12.6 Corbion

12.6.1 Corbion Corporation Information

12.6.2 Corbion Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Corbion Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.6.4 Corbion Tetrahydrofurfuryl Alcohol (THFA) Products Offered

12.6.5 Corbion Recent Development

12.7 Penn A Kem LLC Company

12.7.1 Penn A Kem LLC Company Corporation Information

12.7.2 Penn A Kem LLC Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Penn A Kem LLC Company Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.7.4 Penn A Kem LLC Company Tetrahydrofurfuryl Alcohol (THFA) Products Offered

12.7.5 Penn A Kem LLC Company Recent Development

12.8 Nova Molecular Technologies

12.8.1 Nova Molecular Technologies Corporation Information

12.8.2 Nova Molecular Technologies Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Nova Molecular Technologies Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.8.4 Nova Molecular Technologies Tetrahydrofurfuryl Alcohol (THFA) Products Offered

12.8.5 Nova Molecular Technologies Recent Development

12.9 Hongye Chemical

12.9.1 Hongye Chemical Corporation Information

12.9.2 Hongye Chemical Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Hongye Chemical Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.9.4 Hongye Chemical Tetrahydrofurfuryl Alcohol (THFA) Products Offered

12.9.5 Hongye Chemical Recent Development

12.10 Sinochem Qingdao

12.10.1 Sinochem Qingdao Corporation Information

12.10.2 Sinochem Qingdao Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Sinochem Qingdao Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.10.4 Sinochem Qingdao Tetrahydrofurfuryl Alcohol (THFA) Products Offered

12.10.5 Sinochem Qingdao Recent Development

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Tetrahydrofurfuryl Alcohol (THFA) Players (Opinion Leaders)

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Tetrahydrofurfuryl Alcohol (THFA) Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

