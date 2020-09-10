“

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Silicone-based Defoamer market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Silicone-based Defoamer market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Silicone-based Defoamer report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Silicone-based Defoamer report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Silicone-based Defoamer market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Silicone-based Defoamer market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Silicone-based Defoamer market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Silicone-based Defoamer market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Silicone-based Defoamer market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Silicone-based Defoamer Market Research Report: Ashland Global Holdings Inc, BASF SE, Elkem Silicones, Clariant International AG, DowDuPont, Evonik Industries AG, Momentive Performance Materials Inc., Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd, Wacker Chemie AG

Global Silicone-based Defoamer Market Segmentation by Product: Solid State Silicone-based Defoamer

Emulsion Silicone-based Defoamer

Oiliness Silicone-based Defoamer

Others



Global Silicone-based Defoamer Market Segmentation by Application: Metalworking Fluids

Food and Beverages

Pharmaceuticals

Water Treatment

Paints and Coatings

Others



The Silicone-based Defoamer Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Silicone-based Defoamer market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Silicone-based Defoamer market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Silicone-based Defoamer market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Silicone-based Defoamer industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Silicone-based Defoamer market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Silicone-based Defoamer market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Silicone-based Defoamer market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Silicone-based Defoamer Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Silicone-based Defoamer Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Silicone-based Defoamer Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Solid State Silicone-based Defoamer

1.4.3 Emulsion Silicone-based Defoamer

1.4.4 Oiliness Silicone-based Defoamer

1.4.5 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Silicone-based Defoamer Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Metalworking Fluids

1.5.3 Food and Beverages

1.5.4 Pharmaceuticals

1.5.5 Water Treatment

1.5.6 Paints and Coatings

1.5.7 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Silicone-based Defoamer Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Silicone-based Defoamer Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Silicone-based Defoamer Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global Silicone-based Defoamer, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Silicone-based Defoamer Historical Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.1 Global Silicone-based Defoamer Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.3.2 Global Silicone-based Defoamer Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

2.4 Silicone-based Defoamer Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.1 Global Silicone-based Defoamer Sales Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.2 Global Silicone-based Defoamer Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

3 Global Silicone-based Defoamer Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Silicone-based Defoamer Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Silicone-based Defoamer Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Silicone-based Defoamer Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Silicone-based Defoamer Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Silicone-based Defoamer Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Silicone-based Defoamer Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Silicone-based Defoamer Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Silicone-based Defoamer Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Silicone-based Defoamer Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Silicone-based Defoamer Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Silicone-based Defoamer Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Silicone-based Defoamer Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Silicone-based Defoamer Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Silicone-based Defoamer Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Silicone-based Defoamer Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Silicone-based Defoamer Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Silicone-based Defoamer Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Silicone-based Defoamer Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Silicone-based Defoamer Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Silicone-based Defoamer Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Silicone-based Defoamer Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Silicone-based Defoamer Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Silicone-based Defoamer Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Silicone-based Defoamer Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Silicone-based Defoamer Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Silicone-based Defoamer Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Silicone-based Defoamer Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Silicone-based Defoamer Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Silicone-based Defoamer Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Silicone-based Defoamer Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Silicone-based Defoamer Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 China by Players, Type and Application

6.1 China Silicone-based Defoamer Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.1 China Silicone-based Defoamer Sales YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.2 China Silicone-based Defoamer Revenue YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.3 China Silicone-based Defoamer Market Share in Global Market 2015-2026

6.2 China Silicone-based Defoamer Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 China Top Silicone-based Defoamer Players by Sales (2015-2020)

6.2.2 China Top Silicone-based Defoamer Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

6.3 China Silicone-based Defoamer Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.1 China Silicone-based Defoamer Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.2 China Silicone-based Defoamer Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.3 China Silicone-based Defoamer Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 China Silicone-based Defoamer Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.1 China Silicone-based Defoamer Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.2 China Silicone-based Defoamer Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.3 China Silicone-based Defoamer Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.5 China Silicone-based Defoamer Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.1 China Silicone-based Defoamer Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.2 China Silicone-based Defoamer Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.3 China Silicone-based Defoamer Price by Application (2015-2020)

6.6 China Silicone-based Defoamer Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.1 China Silicone-based Defoamer Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.2 China Silicone-based Defoamer Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.3 China Silicone-based Defoamer Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

7 North America

7.1 North America Silicone-based Defoamer Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

7.2 North America Silicone-based Defoamer Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Silicone-based Defoamer Sales by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Silicone-based Defoamer Revenue by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Silicone-based Defoamer Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

8.2 Europe Silicone-based Defoamer Market Facts & Figures by Country

8.2.1 Europe Silicone-based Defoamer Sales by Country

8.2.2 Europe Silicone-based Defoamer Revenue by Country

8.2.3 Germany

8.2.4 France

8.2.5 U.K.

8.2.6 Italy

8.2.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Silicone-based Defoamer Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

9.2 Asia Pacific Silicone-based Defoamer Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Silicone-based Defoamer Sales by Region (2015-2020)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Silicone-based Defoamer Revenue by Region

9.2.3 China

9.2.4 Japan

9.2.5 South Korea

9.2.6 India

9.2.7 Australia

9.2.8 Taiwan

9.2.9 Indonesia

9.2.10 Thailand

9.2.11 Malaysia

9.2.12 Philippines

9.2.13 Vietnam

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Silicone-based Defoamer Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

10.2 Latin America Silicone-based Defoamer Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Silicone-based Defoamer Sales by Country

10.2.2 Latin America Silicone-based Defoamer Revenue by Country

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Silicone-based Defoamer Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

11.2 Middle East and Africa Silicone-based Defoamer Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Silicone-based Defoamer Sales by Country

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Silicone-based Defoamer Revenue by Country

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 U.A.E

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Ashland Global Holdings Inc

12.1.1 Ashland Global Holdings Inc Corporation Information

12.1.2 Ashland Global Holdings Inc Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Ashland Global Holdings Inc Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.1.4 Ashland Global Holdings Inc Silicone-based Defoamer Products Offered

12.1.5 Ashland Global Holdings Inc Recent Development

12.2 BASF SE

12.2.1 BASF SE Corporation Information

12.2.2 BASF SE Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 BASF SE Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.2.4 BASF SE Silicone-based Defoamer Products Offered

12.2.5 BASF SE Recent Development

12.3 Elkem Silicones

12.3.1 Elkem Silicones Corporation Information

12.3.2 Elkem Silicones Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Elkem Silicones Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.3.4 Elkem Silicones Silicone-based Defoamer Products Offered

12.3.5 Elkem Silicones Recent Development

12.4 Clariant International AG

12.4.1 Clariant International AG Corporation Information

12.4.2 Clariant International AG Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Clariant International AG Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.4.4 Clariant International AG Silicone-based Defoamer Products Offered

12.4.5 Clariant International AG Recent Development

12.5 DowDuPont

12.5.1 DowDuPont Corporation Information

12.5.2 DowDuPont Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 DowDuPont Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.5.4 DowDuPont Silicone-based Defoamer Products Offered

12.5.5 DowDuPont Recent Development

12.6 Evonik Industries AG

12.6.1 Evonik Industries AG Corporation Information

12.6.2 Evonik Industries AG Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Evonik Industries AG Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.6.4 Evonik Industries AG Silicone-based Defoamer Products Offered

12.6.5 Evonik Industries AG Recent Development

12.7 Momentive Performance Materials Inc.

12.7.1 Momentive Performance Materials Inc. Corporation Information

12.7.2 Momentive Performance Materials Inc. Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Momentive Performance Materials Inc. Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.7.4 Momentive Performance Materials Inc. Silicone-based Defoamer Products Offered

12.7.5 Momentive Performance Materials Inc. Recent Development

12.8 Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd

12.8.1 Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd Corporation Information

12.8.2 Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.8.4 Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd Silicone-based Defoamer Products Offered

12.8.5 Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd Recent Development

12.9 Wacker Chemie AG

12.9.1 Wacker Chemie AG Corporation Information

12.9.2 Wacker Chemie AG Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Wacker Chemie AG Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.9.4 Wacker Chemie AG Silicone-based Defoamer Products Offered

12.9.5 Wacker Chemie AG Recent Development

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Silicone-based Defoamer Players (Opinion Leaders)

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Silicone-based Defoamer Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

”