LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Rigid PU Foam market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Rigid PU Foam market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Rigid PU Foam report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Rigid PU Foam report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Rigid PU Foam market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Rigid PU Foam market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Rigid PU Foam market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Rigid PU Foam market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Rigid PU Foam market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Rigid PU Foam Market Research Report: BASF, Covestro, Huntsman, DowDuPont, Duna Corradini, Novomer, Nanjing Hongbaoli, WanhuaChemical, Lecron Energy Saving Materials, Huafon, Shandong Dongda, Lvyuan New Material

Global Rigid PU Foam Market Segmentation by Product: Slabstock Rigid Polyurethane Foam

Molded Rigid Polyurethane Foam

Spray Rigid Polyurethane Foam

Other



Global Rigid PU Foam Market Segmentation by Application: Refrigerated and Insulated Industry

Building Energy Industry

Solar Water Heaters Industry

Other



The Rigid PU Foam Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Rigid PU Foam market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Rigid PU Foam market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Rigid PU Foam market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Rigid PU Foam industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Rigid PU Foam market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Rigid PU Foam market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Rigid PU Foam market?

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global Rigid PU Foam Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.2.2 Slabstock Rigid Polyurethane Foam

1.2.3 Molded Rigid Polyurethane Foam

1.2.4 Spray Rigid Polyurethane Foam

1.2.5 Other

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Rigid PU Foam Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.3.2 Refrigerated and Insulated Industry

1.3.3 Building Energy Industry

1.3.4 Solar Water Heaters Industry

1.3.5 Other

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Rigid PU Foam Market Perspective (2015-2026)

2.2 Global Rigid PU Foam Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Rigid PU Foam Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.2 Rigid PU Foam Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.3 Rigid PU Foam Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)

2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy

2.3.1 Market Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Challenges

2.3.4 Market Restraints

3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Rigid PU Foam Players by Market Size

3.1.1 Global Top Rigid PU Foam Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Rigid PU Foam Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Rigid PU Foam Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Rigid PU Foam Revenue

3.4 Global Rigid PU Foam Market Concentration Ratio

3.4.1 Global Rigid PU Foam Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Rigid PU Foam Revenue in 2019

3.5 Key Players Rigid PU Foam Area Served

3.6 Key Players Rigid PU Foam Product Solution and Service

3.7 Date of Enter into Rigid PU Foam Market

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Rigid PU Foam Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Rigid PU Foam Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Rigid PU Foam Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)

5 Rigid PU Foam Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Rigid PU Foam Historic Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Rigid PU Foam Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)

6 North America

6.1 North America Rigid PU Foam Market Size (2015-2026)

6.2 North America Rigid PU Foam Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.3 North America Rigid PU Foam Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

6.4 North America Rigid PU Foam Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

6.4.1 United States

6.4.2 Canada

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Rigid PU Foam Market Size (2015-2026)

7.2 Europe Rigid PU Foam Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

7.3 Europe Rigid PU Foam Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

7.4 Europe Rigid PU Foam Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

7.4.1 Germany

7.4.2 France

7.4.3 U.K.

7.4.4 Italy

7.4.5 Russia

7.4.6 Nordic

7.4.7 Rest of Europe

8 China

8.1 China Rigid PU Foam Market Size (2015-2026)

8.2 China Rigid PU Foam Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

8.3 China Rigid PU Foam Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

8.4 China Rigid PU Foam Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

8.4.1 China

8.4.2 Japan

8.4.3 South Korea

8.4.4 Southeast Asia

8.4.5 India

8.4.6 Australia

8.4.7 Rest of Asia-Pacific

9 Japan

9.1 Japan Rigid PU Foam Market Size (2015-2026)

9.2 Japan Rigid PU Foam Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

9.3 Japan Rigid PU Foam Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan Rigid PU Foam Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

9.4.1 Mexico

9.4.2 Brazil

10 Southeast Asia

10.1 Southeast Asia Rigid PU Foam Market Size (2015-2026)

10.2 Southeast Asia Rigid PU Foam Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

10.3 Southeast Asia Rigid PU Foam Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

10.4 Southeast Asia Rigid PU Foam Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

10.4.1 Turkey

10.4.2 Saudi Arabia

10.4.3 UAE

10.4.4 Rest of Middle East & Africa

11 Key Players Profiles

11.1 BASF

11.1.1 BASF Company Details

11.1.2 BASF Business Overview

11.1.3 BASF Rigid PU Foam Introduction

11.1.4 BASF Revenue in Rigid PU Foam Business (2015-2020))

11.1.5 BASF Recent Development

11.2 Covestro

11.2.1 Covestro Company Details

11.2.2 Covestro Business Overview

11.2.3 Covestro Rigid PU Foam Introduction

11.2.4 Covestro Revenue in Rigid PU Foam Business (2015-2020)

11.2.5 Covestro Recent Development

11.3 Huntsman

11.3.1 Huntsman Company Details

11.3.2 Huntsman Business Overview

11.3.3 Huntsman Rigid PU Foam Introduction

11.3.4 Huntsman Revenue in Rigid PU Foam Business (2015-2020)

11.3.5 Huntsman Recent Development

11.4 DowDuPont

11.4.1 DowDuPont Company Details

11.4.2 DowDuPont Business Overview

11.4.3 DowDuPont Rigid PU Foam Introduction

11.4.4 DowDuPont Revenue in Rigid PU Foam Business (2015-2020)

11.4.5 DowDuPont Recent Development

11.5 Duna Corradini

11.5.1 Duna Corradini Company Details

11.5.2 Duna Corradini Business Overview

11.5.3 Duna Corradini Rigid PU Foam Introduction

11.5.4 Duna Corradini Revenue in Rigid PU Foam Business (2015-2020)

11.5.5 Duna Corradini Recent Development

11.6 Novomer

11.6.1 Novomer Company Details

11.6.2 Novomer Business Overview

11.6.3 Novomer Rigid PU Foam Introduction

11.6.4 Novomer Revenue in Rigid PU Foam Business (2015-2020)

11.6.5 Novomer Recent Development

11.7 Nanjing Hongbaoli

11.7.1 Nanjing Hongbaoli Company Details

11.7.2 Nanjing Hongbaoli Business Overview

11.7.3 Nanjing Hongbaoli Rigid PU Foam Introduction

11.7.4 Nanjing Hongbaoli Revenue in Rigid PU Foam Business (2015-2020)

11.7.5 Nanjing Hongbaoli Recent Development

11.8 WanhuaChemical

11.8.1 WanhuaChemical Company Details

11.8.2 WanhuaChemical Business Overview

11.8.3 WanhuaChemical Rigid PU Foam Introduction

11.8.4 WanhuaChemical Revenue in Rigid PU Foam Business (2015-2020)

11.8.5 WanhuaChemical Recent Development

11.9 Lecron Energy Saving Materials

11.9.1 Lecron Energy Saving Materials Company Details

11.9.2 Lecron Energy Saving Materials Business Overview

11.9.3 Lecron Energy Saving Materials Rigid PU Foam Introduction

11.9.4 Lecron Energy Saving Materials Revenue in Rigid PU Foam Business (2015-2020)

11.9.5 Lecron Energy Saving Materials Recent Development

11.10 Huafon

11.10.1 Huafon Company Details

11.10.2 Huafon Business Overview

11.10.3 Huafon Rigid PU Foam Introduction

11.10.4 Huafon Revenue in Rigid PU Foam Business (2015-2020)

11.10.5 Huafon Recent Development

11.11 Shandong Dongda

10.11.1 Shandong Dongda Company Details

10.11.2 Shandong Dongda Business Overview

10.11.3 Shandong Dongda Rigid PU Foam Introduction

10.11.4 Shandong Dongda Revenue in Rigid PU Foam Business (2015-2020)

10.11.5 Shandong Dongda Recent Development

11.12 Lvyuan New Material

10.12.1 Lvyuan New Material Company Details

10.12.2 Lvyuan New Material Business Overview

10.12.3 Lvyuan New Material Rigid PU Foam Introduction

10.12.4 Lvyuan New Material Revenue in Rigid PU Foam Business (2015-2020)

10.12.5 Lvyuan New Material Recent Development

12 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

13 Appendix

13.1 Research Methodology

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.2 Data Source

13.2 Disclaimer

13.3 Author Details

