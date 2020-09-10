Latest market study on “Asia Pacific Chronic Cough Market Forecast to 2027 – COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis By Drug Class, Route of Administration, Distribution Channel, and Country”.The research report provides deep insights into the Asia Pacific market revenue, parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness per market segment. The report provides an overview of the growth rate of the Asia Pacific Chronic Cough market during the forecast period, i.e., 2020–2027. Most importantly, the report further identifies the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies. The research segments the market on the basis of product type, application, technology, and region. To offer more clarity regarding the industry, the report takes a closer look at the current status of various factors including but not limited to supply chain management, niche markets, distribution channel, trade, supply, and demand and production capability across different countries.

The chronic cough market in Asia Pacific is expected to grow from US$ 1,136.66 million in 2019 to US$ 2,155.25 million by 2027. This represents a CAGR of 8.4% from 2020 to 2027.

Brief Overview on Asia Pacific Chronic Cough

The growth of the market in the region is expected to grow owing to rising incidences of chronic cough, growing product developments to treat chronic cough. Additionally, robust product pipeline, presence of major players and well-developed regulatory policies are projected to drive the Asia Pacific chronic cough market during the forecast period.

The India has observed fast growth in the chronic cough market within the past few years and is expected to lead the market in Asia Pacific during the forecast period.Chronic cough is defined as a persistent cough that lasts long up to 6-8 weeks. It significantly affects the life of the patients by interrupt sleeping, vomiting, light-headedness, and even rib fractures. Developing countries have to bear the burden of both communicable and noncommunicable diseases simultaneously. The recent Global Burden of Disease (GBD) survey data have shown that both acute and chronic respiratory diseases are prevalent in substantial number in India. Chronic respiratory diseases, especially asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), are of particular importance for having wide variations in morbidity and mortality in various Indian states. There were 28.1 million cases of COPD in India in 1990; this increased to 55.3 million in 2016, showed a September 2018 study published in The Lancet Global Health. India has 18% of the world’s population but 32% of its COPD burden; it further showed Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) was the second-highest cause of death in India after heart disease in 2017, killing 1 million (958,000) Indians that year, according to University of Washington’s Global Burden of Disease study, 2018.

Leading Asia Pacific Chronic Cough market Players: Novartis AG, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, GlaxoSmithKline plc., Bayer AG, Mylan N.V., Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Cipla Inc., Reckitt Benckiser Group plc., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Aurobindo Pharma Ltd, etc.

The Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic is impacting society and the overall economy across the world. The impact of this pandemic is growing day by day as well as affecting the supply chain. The COVID-19 crisis is creating uncertainty in the stock market, massive slowing of supply chain, falling business confidence, and increasing panic among the customer segments. The overall effect of the pandemic is impacting the production process of several industries including Medical Device, Pharmaceutical, Healthcare and many more. Trade barriers are further restraining the demand- supply outlook. As government of different regions have already announced total lockdown and temporarily shutdown of industries, the overall production process being adversely affected; thus, hinder the overall Asia Pacific Chronic Cough Market Asia Pacificly. This report on ‘Asia Pacific Chronic Cough Market’ provides the analysis on impact on Covid-19 on various business segments and country markets. The report also showcase market trends and forecast to 2027, factoring the impact of Covid -19 Situation.

The study assesses factors such as segmentation, description, and applications of Asia Pacific Chronic Cough industries. It derives accurate insights to give a holistic view of the dynamic features of the business, including shares, profit generation, thereby directing focus on the critical aspects of the business.

