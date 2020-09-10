In this chapter, readers can find a comprehensive list of leading manufacturers in the Marine Collagen market, along with detailed information about each company, which includes company overview, revenue shares, strategic overview, and recent company developments. Some of the market players featured in the report are Nitta Gelatin, Seagarden AS, Darling Ingredients, Nippi Incorporated, Weishardt Group, ProPlenish, Vital Proteins LLC., Certified Nutraceuticals Inc., Nutrawise Health & Beauty Corporation, Norland Products Inc., ETChem, Vinh Hoan Corporation, COBIOSA, BESTSKIN USA, Ashland, LAPI GROUP SpA,, HiMedia Laboratories, Amicogen, Inc., BHN Co., Ltd, Juncà Gelatines SL, HUM Nutrition Inc, and others.

