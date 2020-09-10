The global food diagnostics services market is projected to reach US$ 23.9 Bn by the end of 2030. The market was valued at US$ 12.5 Bn in 2020. If these figures hold true, the market will exhibit a CAGR of 6.7% between 2020 and 2030. Key factors driving the food diagnostics services market are the rising global outbreaks of foodborne diseases. In addition, strict food safety regulations, the availability of advanced technology, increasing demand for convenience and processed food items, increasing pollution emission from food processing industries and rising knowledge regarding food safety practices among consumers.
Food Diagnostic Market: Global Industry Analysis 2015-2019& Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030
A recent market study published by Future Market Insights on the Food Diagnostic Services market offers global industry analysis for 2015-2019 & opportunity assessment for 2020–2030. The study offers a comprehensive assessment of the most important market dynamics. After conducting a thorough research on the historical, as well as current growth parameters of the Food Diagnostic Services market, the growth prospects of the market are obtained with maximum precision.
FOOD DIAGNOSTICS SERVICES MARKET TAXONOMY
The global Food Diagnostic Services market is segmented in detail to cover every aspect of the market and present complete market intelligence to readers.
Type
- Diagnostics Systems
- Diagnostics Consumables
Test Type
- Safety
- Quality
Food tested
- Meat Poultry & Sea Food products
- Processed food
- Fruits & Vegetables
- Dairy products
- Cereals & Grains
Region
- North America
- Latin America
- Europe
- Asia
- Oceania
- MEA
In this chapter, readers can find a comprehensive list of leading manufacturers in the Food Diagnostic Services market, along with detailed information about each company, which includes company overview, revenue shares, strategic overview, and recent company developments. Some of the market players featured in the report are Biomerieux SA, Danaher Corporation , Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Neogen Corporation , Biorex Food Diagnostic Servicess , Randox Food Diagnostic Servicess , FOSS, Hygiena LLC, Agilent Technologies Inc., Qiagen , GEN-IAL GmbH , and Envirlogix Inc., Minnesota Mining and Manufacturing Company, The Merck Group, Thermo Fisher Scientific.
WHAT’S INCLUDED
The executive summary of the Food Diagnostic Services market includes the market proprietary wheel of fortune, demand-side and supply-side trends, opportunity assessment, and recommendations on the global Food Diagnostic Services market.
Readers can find the detailed segmentation and definition of the Food Diagnostic Services market in this chapter, which will help them understand basic information about the Food Diagnostic Services market. This section also highlights the inclusions and exclusions, which help the reader understand the scope of the Food Diagnostic Services market report.
The associated industry assessment of the Food Diagnostic Services market is carried out in this section. The macroeconomic factors affecting growth of the Food Diagnostic Services market are provided in this section and the impact of these macroeconomic indicators on the Food Diagnostic Services market is analyzed. The processing overview and technological advancements in the Food Diagnostic Services market is also provided.
Profit margins at each level of the Food Diagnostic Services market are analyzed and readers can find detailed information on top importers and exporters as well as the value chain of the Food Diagnostic Services market.
The drivers and restraints impacting the growth of the Food Diagnostic Services market are explained in this chapter. Opportunities and ongoing trends in the Food Diagnostic Services market are also comprehensively discussed.
Chapter 06 – Global Food Diagnostic Services Market Analysis and Forecast 2015-2030
This chapter includes detailed analysis of the historical Food Diagnostic Services market (2015-2019), along with an opportunity analysis for the forecast period (2020-2030). Readers can also find the absolute $ opportunity for the current year (2019 – 2020) and incremental opportunity for the forecast period (2020-2030).
Based on Type, the Food Diagnostic Services market is classified into Diagnostics system and diagnostics consumables. This part also offers market attractiveness analysis based on Type.
Based on Test type, the Food Diagnostic Services market is classified into Safety and Quality. This part also offers market attractiveness analysis based on Test type.
Based on Food Tested, the Food Diagnostic Services market is classified into Meat Poultry and Seafood products, Processed food, Fruits and Vegetables, Dairy products, Cereals and Grains. This part also offers market attractiveness analysis based on Food tested.
This chapter explains how the Food Diagnostic Services market is anticipated to grow across various geographic regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia, Oceania, and Middle East and Africa.
This chapter includes a detailed analysis of the growth of the Food Diagnostic Services market in North America, along with a country-wise assessment that includes the U.S. and Canada. Readers can also find regional trends, regulations, and market growth based on end users and countries in the North America region.
Readers can find detailed information about several factors, such as the pricing analysis and regional trends, which are impacting growth of the Food Diagnostic Services market in Latin America. This chapter also includes growth prospects of the Food Diagnostic Services market in leading LATAM countries such as Brazil, Mexico, and the Rest of Latin America.
Important growth prospects of the Food Diagnostic Services market based on its end users in several countries such as Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, BENELUX, Nordic,Russia, Poland, and the Rest of Western Europe are included in this chapter.
In this chapter, readers can find information about key trends and developments in the key countries of Asia such as China, Japan, S. Korea, India, ASEAN, and Rest of Asia Food diagnostics market.
This chapter offers insights into how the Food Diagnostic Services market is expected to grow in major countries in the Middle East region such as Australia and New Zealand, during the forecast period 2020-2030.
This chapter contains information about the market growth of Food Diagnostic Services in Middle East region such as GCC Countries, South Africa, North Africa, and the Rest of Middle East, during the forecast period 2020-2030.
In this chapter, readers can find detailed information about tier analysis and market concentration of the key players in the Food Diagnostic Services market along with their market presence analysis by region and product portfolio.
Chapter 18– Assumptions and Acronyms
This chapter includes a list of acronyms and assumptions that provide a base to the information and statistics included in the Food Diagnostic Services report.
This chapter helps readers understand the research methodology followed to obtain various conclusions, as well as important qualitative and quantitative information, on the Food Diagnostic Services market.
