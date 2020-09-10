The global food diagnostics services market is projected to reach US$ 23.9 Bn by the end of 2030. The market was valued at US$ 12.5 Bn in 2020. If these figures hold true, the market will exhibit a CAGR of 6.7% between 2020 and 2030. Key factors driving the food diagnostics services market are the rising global outbreaks of foodborne diseases. In addition, strict food safety regulations, the availability of advanced technology, increasing demand for convenience and processed food items, increasing pollution emission from food processing industries and rising knowledge regarding food safety practices among consumers.

Food Diagnostic Market: Global Industry Analysis 2015-2019& Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030 A recent market study published by Future Market Insights on the Food Diagnostic Services market offers global industry analysis for 2015-2019 & opportunity assessment for 2020–2030. The study offers a comprehensive assessment of the most important market dynamics. After conducting a thorough research on the historical, as well as current growth parameters of the Food Diagnostic Services market, the growth prospects of the market are obtained with maximum precision.

FOOD DIAGNOSTICS SERVICES MARKET TAXONOMY The global Food Diagnostic Services market is segmented in detail to cover every aspect of the market and present complete market intelligence to readers. Type Diagnostics Systems

Diagnostics Consumables Test Type Safety

Quality Food tested Meat Poultry & Sea Food products

Processed food

Fruits & Vegetables

Dairy products

Cereals & Grains Download Sample [email protected] https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-11430 Region North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia

Oceania

MEA Competition Deep-Dive In this chapter, readers can find a comprehensive list of leading manufacturers in the Food Diagnostic Services market, along with detailed information about each company, which includes company overview, revenue shares, strategic overview, and recent company developments. Some of the market players featured in the report are Biomerieux SA, Danaher Corporation , Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Neogen Corporation , Biorex Food Diagnostic Servicess , Randox Food Diagnostic Servicess , FOSS, Hygiena LLC, Agilent Technologies Inc., Qiagen , GEN-IAL GmbH , and Envirlogix Inc., Minnesota Mining and Manufacturing Company, The Merck Group, Thermo Fisher Scientific.